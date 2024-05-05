Best Gluten-Free Flatbread Focaccia Naan and Pita Bread Recipes (2024)

For affiliate links and as an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

I’m so excited to continue A Bountiful Bread Basket,our gluten-free bread series, with these recipes foralternative breads today—specifically, the best gluten-free flatbread, focaccia, naan, and pita bread recipes. This is Part 6 of our series.I actually have more alternative gluten-free bread recipes to share with you, but I couldn’t fit them all in one post! And, admittedly, this post is still way overloaded!

I’ve labeled the recipes per the blogger’s recipe and notes. All recipes are gluten free, of course, but I used the recipe titles from the blog posts so some say “gluten free” in the recipe title and some do not.

Also, I don’t normally indicate “nut free” in my own recipes or label recipes in roundups “nut free” based on ingredients (the way that I would dairy free, egg free, etc.) because I have not researched ingredients for their nut-free status, but if a blogger indicated that his/her recipe was nut free, I’ve included that information.

Please verify “free” status to your own comfort level and if you’re gluten free and nut free, don’t zip past a recipe because it’s not labeled “nut free.” A quick skim of the recipe ingredients might indicate that it will work for you after all.

By the way, if a recipe looks appealing but you’d need to make substitutions for your own personal needs, please take a look at comments on the original recipe posts. So often readers give a recipe a try with substitutions and report back on their results—successful and unsuccessful—so that can save you some frustration and add more recipes to your repertoire!

Important Tip: Once you click on a link and are taken to the actual recipe, remember that you can search reader comments to determine if the substitution you have in mind will work. For example, if you want to know if a flax gel egg can be substitution for a chicken egg, do Ctrl-F (the search feature—“F” stands for “Find”) and type in flax. If flax is found, click on “next” beside the search bar reading each occurrence and then clicking “next” again until you’ve read all the comments that include flax. Chances are you’ll find your answer, and chances are that there are more recipes here that you can safely enjoy than are indicated by the labels. So if a recipe looks and sounds good to you, by all means click over to the post, skim the ingredients and also use the Ctrl-F capability to check out comments for substitution info.

Best Gluten-Free Flatbread, Focaccia, Naan, and Pita Bread Recipes

Gluten-Free Focaccia Recipes

~ Caramelized Onion Focaccia from My Gluten-Free Cucina ~ gluten free, egg free, sugar free, vegetarian

~ Easy Cast Iron Skillet Focaccia Bread from Fearless Dining ~ gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free, vegetarian

A chance “encounter” with gluten-full focaccia bread inspired Sandi to create this delicious recipe. As you can see, she baked her focaccia in a cast iron skillet.

~ Flaxseed Focaccia Bread from Healthful Pursuit ~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, sugar free, yeast free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “This is the best focaccia “bread” I’ve ever had in my life. I’m a LONG time fan of yours, but now I think I am going to have to name a kid after you or something. THANK YOU.” and “Just made this!! Love it! Smothered it with some grass fed butter.” and“Finally got around to baking this bread last night, and it’s already clear that it will be a staple in our home. Next time I’ll try adding cinnamon instead of Italian seasoning — while my honey likes savoury foods, I’m more of a sweets gal.” and “So just made this in large muffin form. I’m thinking: eggs benny, with bacon and this bread below. Yeah? Yeah. I think so.”

~ Focaccia from Carol Fenster Cooks ~ gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian

~ Focacciafrom GF Jules ~ gluten free, vegetarian, with dairy-free, egg-free, vegan options

Jules says that she uses this same recipe to make both focaccia and pizza crust.

Gluten-Free Focaccia from GF Jules

~ Focaccia from Let Them Eat Gluten-Free Cake ~ gluten free, egg free, vegetarian, with dairy-free option

Focaccia from Let Them Eat Gluten-Free Cake

~ Focaccia from Lynn’s Kitchen Adventures ~ gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian

Gluten-Free Focaccia from Lynn’s Kitchen Adventures

~ Focaccia from Mama Knows Gluten Free ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, vegetarian, vegan

From Audrey: “An easy recipe for gluten-free focaccia topped with rosemary. This gluten-free Italian bread is also naturally dairy-free and vegan.”

Focaccia from Mama Knows Gluten Free

~ Focaccia Rolls (I have linked to an archived version of this recipe via the Wayback Machine as the following site is no longer active) from The Gluten & Dairy Free Bakehouse ~ gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free, vegetarian

Kylie says: “Ethan loves these rolls! They’re sturdy without being crumbly and are soft and moist. The sprinkling of sea salt and Italian herbs on top gives a great burst of flavour too. As Ethan is always hungry (like every teenage boy), I’ve made them a decent size so that he can fit as many fillings as he likes in there!”

Focaccia Rolls from The Gluten & Dairy Free Bakehouse

~Focaccia Bread with Tomatoes from Gluten-Free Spinner ~ gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian

Mary says this bread is: “light, airy, and moist, but it’s also full of flavor and needs nothing but a knife. I could barely contain myself from cutting into the loaf as it cooled because the aromas were intoxicating. Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, and roasted tomatoes filled my kitchen with temptation.”

Gluten-Free Focaccia with Tomatoes from Gluten-Free Spinner

~ Focaccia Sandwich Bread from Gluten Free Spinner ~ gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian

~ Focaccia Wraps from Gluten Free Spinner ~ gluten free, vegetarian

Reader review: “I made these as soon as Shirley (gfe) shared them on Facebook and spent almost an hour trying to track them down tonight because I couldn’t believe that I hadn’t printed/saved them. They were amazing … perfect for sandwiches and easy to make. Thank you for sharing this recipe! These will be a monthly, possibly weekly, addition to our lunch menu.”

Foccacia Wraps from Gluten Free Spinner

~ Herb Focaccia from My Gluten-Free Cucina ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, sugar free, vegetarian, vegan

Leslie made this focaccia not only flavorful with the addition of herbs but also picture perfect. You’ll want to check out the other photos in her post!

~ Kalamata Olive and Rosemary Focaccia from Sarah Bakes Gluten-Free~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, yeast free, vegan

Sarah says that her favorite way to enjoy “this extremely quick and easy (and delicious) focaccia bread” is “warm, soft, and fresh out of the oven.”

Gluten-Free Kalamata Olive and Rosemary Focaccia from Sarah Bakes Gluten-Free

~ Keto Focaccia from All Day I Dream About Food ~ gluten free, grain free, sugar free, vegetarian, keto

Carolyn says: “We love to just dip it in olive oil and sea salt. And you can even use this keto focaccia for paninis, if you split the pieces in half through the middle.”

~ Sun-Dried Tomato Focaccia from Gluten-Free Goddess ~ gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian

Karina says she made this bread with sun-dried tomatoes that “were delightfully tender and not too chewy. I like my sun-dried tomatoes to resemble fruit, not leather. They gave this rustic bread a rich, Italian-inspired flavor.”

Gluten-Free Sun-Dried Tomato Focaccia

~ Tomato-Garlic Focaccia (Italian Flatbread)from Gluten-Free Goddess ~ gluten free, dairy free, with egg-free, vegan option

Reader reviews: “I saw this over the weekend and had to try it out – so easy and soooo delicious – thank you! I too have spent time in Italy and am so thrilled to have the chance to eat focaccia again!” and “We made this focaccia last night! It was absolutely yummy! We are making it again today. One thing I learned is don’t add extra water. It made it take longer to bake. But when I realized what was happening, I took the bread out and cut it into wedges and then put it back in the oven on cookie sheets and baked 15 minutes more. It turned out just fine.”

Gluten-Free Flatbread Recipes

~ 5-Ingredient Grain-Free Flatbread {Paleo, Nut Free}from Predominantly Paleo ~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, refined sugar free, yeast free, paleo, primal, with egg-free, vegan option

Jennifer says: “This recipe for flatbread is designed to be sort of a staple–you can use it to make anything you want. You can make pizza, you can make a dessert, you can eat it with guacamole, with salsa, with pâté.” She adds that it will be flexible, very similar to gluten-full flatbread.

Gluten-Free Grain-Free Paleo Flatbread from Predominantly Paleo

~ 5-Minute Pan Breadfrom Edible Perspective ~ gluten free (be sure to use one of the gluten-free options!), yeast free, vegetarian, with grain-free, dairy-free options

Reader reviews: “SO clever! I tried this last night with peanut flour and a sprinkle of salt. It needed more flavor, but I was more testing it for texture and sturdiness – TOTALLY worked!” and “Ok, I have made this recipe twice in the last 12 hours and it is awesome!” and “It’s funny – I’ve been making oat crepes with this same concept forever but it never occurred to me to switch up the ingredients and create a flat bread. I just made these using a mix of millet and buckwheat and they made a great flat bread for dips. I’m definitely going to experiment with herbs in the future. Thanks so much for a great gf flat bread that is easy to whip up.”

Gluten-Free 5-Minute Pan Bread from Edible Perspective

~ Best Gluten-Free Flatbread from The Fit Cookie ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, yeast free, vegan, with grain-free, paleo option

Reader reviews: “Just made these and the texture and flexibility is amazing, other recipes I’ve found require 2 or more different types of flour so this recipe is perfect.” and “Thanks for the recipe! I used it to make a flatbread topped with caramelized onion and goat cheese for New Year’s Eve. Turned out great!”

Best Gluten-Free Flatbread from The Fit Cookie

~ Chickpea Flatbread Pancake (Socca) from Kalyn’s Kitchen ~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, egg free, yeast free, vegan

Reader reviews: “These are great. Made them for the first time. I’m gluten free and have tried every bread out there. My husband says it’s the best “bread” he’s ever had.” and “This wonderful flatbread is in heavy rotation here, both as written (with 1/4 tsp cumin) & as a spicy Indian-style variation.” and “I tried your recipe but made smaller soccas. They are delightful and were devoured.”

Gluten-Free Chickpea Flatbread “Socca” from Kalyn’s Kitchen

~ Cauliflower Flatbread (or Pizza)from The Non-Dairy Queen ~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, yeast free, vegetarian

Sarena says: “I LOVE cauliflower! This looked like dough. It actually came out so well … this is my cheese free version of cauliflower pizza or flatbread. This crust is so crispy and you can actually pick it up with your hands.”

Gluten-Free Cauliflower Flatbread from The Non-Dairy Queen

~ Curried Garlic Quinoa Flatbread from Simply Quinoa ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, yeast free, vegan

Reader reviews: “I LOVED it!! I halved the recipe and used almond flour and no onion powder and it worked GREAT!!” and “I made your DELICIOUS flatbread two nights in a row and cannot thank you enough! I eat a VERY high percentage of raw vegan food and wanted something else. Well, this flatbread gave me an unusually full and satisfied feeling, for sure! I added caramelized onions for decadence! This sistah is truly happy!”

Gluten-Free Curried Quinoa Flatbread from Simply Quinoa

~ Easy Gluten-Free Flatbread from Fearless Dining ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, vegetarian, with yeast-free option

Sandi turned her flatbread into pizza!

Reader reviews: “I just made this recipe it was absolutely perfect dough. I made the day before so it was chilled in the fridge for about 24 hours. The texture was crispy on the outside, and fluffy on the inside.” and

“OMG! I made this tonight for my husband who is gluten free and battling cancer. His favorite thing in the world is pizza but he has not found a gf crust he thinks is worth it. Until tonight!! He just loved it! Thank you so much for sharing!”

Easy Gluten-Free Flatbread from Fearless Dining

~ Flatbread, Pita, or Naan from GF Jules ~ gluten free, egg free, vegetarian, with dairy-free, vegan options (Note: This recipe is designed for GF Jules flour mix. It will not work with Bob’s Red Mill gluten-free all-purpose flour or other “heavy” flour mixes.”)

Reader reviews: “I split these and cut into quarters, spread them on a cookie sheet inside up, sprayed them with olive oil and garlic powder and a little sea salt. I popped them in the oven until golden and served them with homemade hummus. They were fantastic! My son has been craving pita. He requests Arabic food all the time and I usually make crusty bread for him, but it is not the same as eating it with pita. Thank you!” and “SUCCESS!! Jules, I just made these for dinner and they turned out close to perfect. I undercooked them about 1 minute (guess) but rather than that than overcooked. I didn’t try to split them as they were slightly underdone. Even my husband liked them. Served them with red lentil soup with coconut milk and tri-colored quinoa. Beautiful.” and “I used this recipe to make naan… I spread out the dough more, about 7 inches in diameter, and cooked them on a griddle, my indoor solution for when I don’t feel like cooking them on the grill… I was absolutely pleasantly surprised!”

Gluten-Free Flatbread from GF Jules

~ Edamame Flatbreads from Spabettie ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, sugar free, yeast free, vegan

Reader review: “These were great! I ended up making them with brown rice flour and loved them. They kind of reminded me of thinner biscuits, yum. They will be in my permanent food rotation from now on. Thanks!”

Edamame Flatbreads from Spabettie

~ Flatbread from Allergy Free Alaska ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, vegetarian, with vegan option

Reader reviews: “One of our favorites! I think I make them at least 2x a week!” and “These were the best! I made this recipe using my cast iron biscuit pan, large Pampered Chef scoop, and some bacon grease. The portions were perfect. My son thinks these are awesome and they are prefect for his school lunch. Thank you!”

Gluten-Free Flatbread from Allergy Free Alaska

~ Flatbread from Cassidy’s Craveable Creations ~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, refined sugar free, yeast free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “This rocks! Finally got around to making this, so easy and so good! I used 1 tablespoon psyllium powder as it is what I had on hand and cooked it on my Silpat-linedcookie sheet, worked great! Thank you! This will be a go-to recipe for sure!” and “Made this for dinner tonight and would just like to say that I loved everything about it. I already had all the ingredients, the directions were simply and it tasted fantastic.”

Grain-Free Flatbread from Cassidy’s Craveable Creations

~ Flabtbread Roundsfrom Gluten Free Easily ~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, yeast free, vegetarian

~ Flatbread from Gluten-Free Goddess ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, vegan

Karina’s favorite topping for her Italian-style flatbread is fresh roasted (or grilled) veggies.

Gluten-Free Pizza Flatbread from Gluten-Free Goddess

~ Flatbread with Herbs and Parmesan from Gluten Free Spinner ~ gluten free, vegetarian

Gluten-Free Flatbread with Herbs and Parmesan from Gluten-Free Spinner

~ Fry Bread from Live Free, Gluten Free ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, yeast free, vegan

Reader reviews: “I made these the other day and they were wonderful! Even my husband who isn’t gluten free wants them to be a regular recipe for us. They puffed up beautifully and worked great for sopapillas.” and “Just finished making these and I am impressed.”

Gluten-Free Fry Bread from Live Free, Gluten Free

~ Fry Bread from Michelle’s Gluten-Free Kitchen (via The Wayback Machine) ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, vegetarian, vegan

Michelle adapted this recipe for Fry Bread, also called Bannock, from Gluten Free International. Use your favorite fillings!

Gluten-Free Fry Bread (Bannock) from Michelle’s Gluten-Free Kitchen

She makes another delicious recipe, Green Onion Cakes. These cakes are basically a flavored Fry Bread. I make these on a regular basis. They are sooo good!

Green Onion Cakes Fry Bread from Michelle’s Gluten Free Kitchen

~ Gluten-Free Feta and Dill Flatbread from Gluten Free Gobsmacked ~ gluten free, vegetarian

Kate says: “This dough can be flattened thinly used to make crackers (picture above) or formed into pita/naan/flatbread (into which I slide a thin sharp knife for sandwiches), etc. Adjusting the baking times can be adjusted to add more flexibility (more moisture) or a light crisp airy crust (like the pita below).I’ve even pan-fried them in a little olive oil with a generous sprinkling of sea-salt to make a nice crisp crust.I love the fact that recipes are so versatile. Makes for easier on-the-spot adjustment!As I finish writing this post, I realize that we’ve now eaten the 8th or 9th batch with this recipe.”

Gluten-Free Feta and Dill Flatbread from Gluten- Free Gobsmacked

~ Gluten-Free Flatbread with Soaked Grains from Simply Natural Health via Nourishing Meals ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, yeast free, with vegan options

Ali says: “For a little more than a dollar, and in less than half an hour, you can serve up some great tasting, wholesome flatbread.”

Reader review: “Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! This is the most amazing flatbread ever! So simple to make without any added gums or yeast. It is just perfect!” and “Delicious DELICIOUS recipe!!! Loved it and the kids did, too!” and “Wow. I cannot believe how amazing this bread is. I haven’t had bread in a few years now … so this was incredibly delicious!!”

Gluten-Free Flatbread Made (from Soaked Grains) Nourishing Meals

~ Grain-Free Flatbread from Zenbelly ~ gluten free, grain free, with dairy-free, paleo options

~ Grain-Free Flatbread with Figs, Caramelized Shallots, Goat Cheese, and Arugula from Tasty Yummies ~ gluten free, grain free, vegetarian, with dairy-free, egg-free, vegan options

Reader reviews: “Seriously, this was so good! I wish I had another one right about now too. These pictures make me drool a little.”

Grain-Free Flatbread with Figs and More from Tasty Yummies

~ Herbed Flatbread with Garbanzo Beansfrom The Spunky Coconut ~ gluten free, grain free, yeast free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “This was amazing. I am allergic to garbanzo beans so I used great northern white beans. After it cooked I topped it with pizza toppings and even my husband who is very picky ate a slice and loved it.” and “I had to make this! I switched up the spices a bit and it was so terrific! I made a yummy carrot dip to go with it. I can’t believe how easy it was! Oh and the sizzle as it goes into the skillet is so satisfying!” and “I’ve made this twice now and it’s amazing!!!”

Gluten-Free Herb Flatbread with Garbanzo Beans from The Spunky Coconut

~ Mini Quinoa Chickpea Flatbread Loaves from The Non-Dairy Queen ~ gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian

Sarena says that the sandwich made with this flatbread was AMAZING!

Gluten-Free Mini Quinoa Chickpea Flatbread from The Non-Dairy Queen

~ Mock Lavash/Flatbread from Gluten Free Gobsmacked ~ gluten free, egg free, vegetarian, with dairy-free, vegan option

Reader reviews: “This is absolutely delicious and so easy to make!!! I am so excited, and it came at the perfect time – I’ve been dying for a wrap and these are going to make this week’s lunch 10x easier than a basic sandwich.” and “I just made this and subbed teff for millett. It is a winner…I found that teff flour does not have the odd taste that quinioa flour has.” and “Well, I made this wrap this evening with your suggestion of 50/50 sweet rice flour and cornstarch for my tapioca starch substitution and used the sorghum for the millet. I’m not sure what the original recipe is supposed to taste like, but holy cow do I LOVE this!!!! It smelled so good as it was baking and I could hardly wait to taste it and was sneaking pieces from the corners as it cooled.”

Gluten-Free Mock Lavash/Flatbread

~ Quick Gluten-Free Flatbread from Edible Perspective ~ gluten free, egg free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “Just made these!!!! Absolutely fabulous! Tasty and easy! Thanks for sharing your recipe!” and “I just made these on the spur of the moment and they are terrific, lovely taste and nice and quick! Thanks for sharing the recipe.” and “I made these for my 10 year old daughter who has to eat whole grains and is only allowed to have certain sugars because of a sucrose and maltose intolerance. She is also lactose intolerant and just plain allergic to milk and whole wheat. We substituted agave nectar for the cane sugar (at a 3/4 ratio) and plain almond yogurt for the regular Greek yogurt. They still turned out great!”

Quick Gluten-Free Flatbread from Edible Perspective

~ Spicy Buffalo Flatbreads from Spabettie ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, yeast free, vegan

Reader reviews: “I made these tonight and they were SO good! I paired them “hamburger style” with a bean patty, and I was very happy with the results. My husband is a die-hard Frank’s fan, and he approved. Thanks!” and “I tried these and they were delicious!”

Gluten-Free Spicy Buffalo Flatbread from Spabettie

~ Sweet Potato and Rosemary Flatbread from Tasty Eats At Home ~ gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free, vegetarian

Alta says: “I made sweet potato puree just so I could have “leftovers” for this flatbread. I highly suggest you do the same. This flatbread is that good. It’s perfect with a salad, but really shines alongside a soup, or even roast chicken with some gravy or au jus, so you can use it to mop up the soup or some sauce. You could definitely use it as a pizza crust. Whatever you do, you’ve gotta try it out.”

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato and Rosemary Flatbread from Tasty Eats at Home

~ Sweet Potato Flatbread from My Gluten-Free Cucina ~ gluten free, grain free, egg free, sugar free, primal, vegetarian

~ Teff Kefir Flatbread from City | Life | Eats ~ gluten free, egg free, with dairy-free, vegan option

Reader review: “I just made this, yum! I use coconut kefir all the time and had some on hand. I think it would be good for wraps and such. Thanks!!”

Gluten-Free Teff Kefir Flatbread from City | Life | Eats

~ Whole Grain Flatbread from Nourishing Meals ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “I made this for a work party we had today. I added the olives and herbs like you suggested and it was a big it, even among non-celiacs! I’ll be making this again over the weekend so I can enjoy it for myself. It disappeared too fast today.” and “This flatbread immediately became a staple of our household. It’s hard to keep any on hand because the kids and my husband will eat it right out of the oven — or as a use it as a dipper for hummus, or with soup, etc. There are so many uses for this versatile bread!”

Gluten-Free Vegan Flatbread from Nourishing Meals

~Herb Coconut Flatbread from Oatmeal with a Fork ~ gluten free, grain free, vegetarian, primal,with dairy-free, paleooptions

Reader review: “I made this recipe and it is sooo good. We are not eating grains right now, so it was so satisfying to make a sandwich that we could eat.”

Herb Coconut Flatbread from Oatmeal with a Fork

~ Savory Zucchini Herb Breadfrom Edible Perspective ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, yeast free, vegan

Ashley says: “This “bread” can be used for: toast for breakfast with butter or a savory nut butter, pizza crust, open-faced veggie sandwich, and chopped into small pieces for hearty, chewy croutons. She added: “In just one day, I tried all of those methods. Not to mention eating it hot from the pan.”

Reader review: “I just made this and it was outstanding! I topped mine with sunflower seed butter and made a mini pizza; thanks so much for the recipe!”

Gluten-Free Savory Zucchini Herb Bread from Edible Perspective

~Vegan Garlic Herb Focaccia Bread from Sarah Bakes Gluten Free ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, yeast free, vegetarian, vegan

Gluten-Free Pita Bread Recipes

~ Easy Hummus Pitasfrom ChaCha’s Gluten-Free Kitchen ~ gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free, yeast free, vegetarian

Kathryn said: “I had to laugh at how much my sons loved them because neither of them likes hummus. I think we’ve found a new favorite.”

Easy Gluten-Free Hummus Pitas from ChaCha’s Gluten-Free Kitchen

~ Paleo Pita/Naan Bread from Forest and Fauna~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, yeast free, vegan, paleo, primal

~ Pita Bread from Let Them Eat Gluten-Free Cake ~ gluten free, egg free, vegetarian, with dairy-free options

Kim says: “Not only is this pita bread gluten free, it’s also more soft and delicious than any pita bread you’ve ever had before!”

Pita Bread from Let Them Eat Gluten-Free Cake

~ Pita Bread from Live Free, Gluten Free ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, vegetarian, with vegan option

Reader review: “Just made these last night. Good! Even my wheat-eating husband thought they were good.”

Pita Bread from Live Free, Gluten Free

~ Pita Bread from Faithfully Gluten Free~ gluten free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “I made this tonight and it was light and soft and tasted delicious!” and “Made this recipe this afternoon, and it turned out well. I’m nibbling on a chunk of one now and it comes pretty close to a wheat pita.”

Gluten-Free Pita Bread from Faithfully Gluten Free

~ Pitas in a Hurry from In Johnna’s Kitchen ~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, nut free, yeast free, vegetarian

Johnna uses sesame seeds and her coffee bean grinder to create sesame flour, a key component in this recipe. She says: “When I take the lid off of the grinder, I exclaim, “Open, Sesame!” There truly is a treasure inside, sesame flour, and it doesn’t require forty thieves to unveil it.”

Gluten-Free Pitas in a Hurry from In Johnna’s Kitchen

~ Vegan Pita Bread from Fork and Beans ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, vegan

Reader review: “OH MY GOSH I made these pita pockets this afternoon (I was so excited to try them out that I just had to start at once) and they’re AMAZING! Thank you so much for sharing!”

Gluten-Free Pita Bread from Fork and Beans

Gluten-Free Naan Recipes

~ Easy Gluten-Free Naan from Strength and Sunshine ~ gluten free,

~ Gluten-Free Naan from Worth Cooking (this site is no longer active so I’ve linked to the recipe on the internet archive, The Wayback Machine) ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, vegetarian

Reader review: “I have made this twice in the last week, my son is thrilled to have naan with his Cafe Tandoor carryout. Easy and tasty, great texture.”

Gluten-Free Naan from Worth Cooking

~ Gluten-Free Naan 2.0 from Healthful Pursuit ~ gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “I made this naan with Ener-g egg replacer because we can’t have egg due to food allergies. It worked really well! I used 1/4 cup warm water mixed with 3 tsp Ener-g egg replacer. I also used granulated sugar in place of demerara sugar. I used coconut oil instead of ghee.” and “I made these tonight and they were great! Thanks for all of your trial and error! Delicious! I mixed them in my stand mixer and they worked out wonderfully.”

Gluten-Free Naan from Healthful Pursuit

~ Gluten-Free Quinoa Flour Naan from Simply Quinoa ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, vegetarian

Alyssa says: “You’ll not only love how easy it is to make, but you’ll adore the pillowy texture. And here’s the kicker…the recipe makes at least six flatbreads. So you can have some for dinner and freeze the rest for later. We usually make a batch, eat three and freeze the other three, then make mini naan pizzas for a quick, delicious dinner later in the week.” Note that she uses toasted quinoa flour in this recipe. Many of you who have not liked quinoa flour will find that toasted quinoa flour is quite nice.

Gluten-Free Naan from Simply Quinoa

