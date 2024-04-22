Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie Recipe from The Food Charlatan. (2024)

These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies will blow your mind! Tons of peanut butter flavor (actual peanuts optional) paired with some chewy oats for an amazing texture. They are so tender and totally melt in your mouth!Originally published June 1, 2017.

What could be better than riding a dirtysubway through San Francisco at midnight? Well I can think of about 500 things, the first one being a nice soft bed.

But THIS subwayhad awesome people on it (and hardly any crazy/scary/drunk people!). We were on our way back from seeing Hamilton (which was AMAZING of course) and started playing Heads Up on our phone. That’s where you hold the phone on your forehead so you can’t see it, it displays a word , and everyone else has to help you guess what it is.

My favorites were the songs. It would display a song title and everyone else has to hum the tune until the person figures it out. SO HARD!!! But extremely entertaining when everyone else on your train starts humming at you frantically.

It’s also great having a younger crowd help you out with all the Ke$ha songs that you’ve never heard of. Because who the heck is that.Also,look at how good they are at selfie-ing! So natural! It’s a skill guys. I’m all like, “hang on lemme bust out thedouble chin” and they’re like, I’m cool. Hang ten. I take selfies with strangers on the train all day long.