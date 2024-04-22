Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie Recipe from The Food Charlatan. (2024)

These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies will blow your mind! Tons of peanut butter flavor (actual peanuts optional) paired with some chewy oats for an amazing texture. They are so tender and totally melt in your mouth!Originally published June 1, 2017.
Table of Contents
- You will love these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
- Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies Ingredients
- Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies Substitutions and Options
- How to make this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies Recipe
- How to serve Chewy Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
- How to store Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies
- Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie Recipe FAQs
- More peanut butter oatmeal goodness!
- Chewy Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe
What could be better than riding a dirtysubway through San Francisco at midnight? Well I can think of about 500 things, the first one being a nice soft bed.
But THIS subwayhad awesome people on it (and hardly any crazy/scary/drunk people!). We were on our way back from seeing Hamilton (which was AMAZING of course) and started playing Heads Up on our phone. That’s where you hold the phone on your forehead so you can’t see it, it displays a word , and everyone else has to help you guess what it is.
My favorites were the songs. It would display a song title and everyone else has to hum the tune until the person figures it out. SO HARD!!! But extremely entertaining when everyone else on your train starts humming at you frantically.
It’s also great having a younger crowd help you out with all the Ke$ha songs that you’ve never heard of. Because who the heck is that.Also,look at how good they are at selfie-ing! So natural! It’s a skill guys. I’m all like, “hang on lemme bust out thedouble chin” and they’re like, I’m cool. Hang ten. I take selfies with strangers on the train all day long.
You will love these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Coooookies. I’ve been obsessed with them lately. These Peanut Butter Oatmeal cookies were my latest craving. This recipe is spot on: A big, soft, extremely chewy cookie with just the right amount of oats. I used both quick and old fashioned oats in the dough to give it great texture. The peanut butter COMES THROUGH guys. You know how sometimes peanut butter cookies aren’t peanut buttery enough? Never fear! And because they have oats in them…so they’re basically healthy. Right??
Ever bitten into a peanut butter cookie, only to have it crumble into dust? Such a disappointing experience. If a peanut butter cookie is going in my mouth, it better follow the rules. And those rules are: tons of peanut butter flavor. Super moist and tender. NO CRUMBLING.
These peanut butter oatmeal cookies are IT, guys. The oatmeal keeps them so soft and there’s a LOT of peanut butter (some would say too much, they are wrong).
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies Ingredients
Here’s a quick shopping list to help you gather your ingredients. See the recipe card below for the full ingredients and instructions!
- Butter
- Butter flavor Crisco
- Brown sugar (light or dark)
- White sugar
- Peanut butter (creamy or crunchy)
- Eggs
- Vanilla
- Flour
- Baking soda
- Quick oats
- Old fashioned oats
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies Substitutions and Options
There are so many ways to enjoy these peanut butter oatmeal cookies. You can really make them your own! Here are a few suggestions.
- Love peanuts? Use crunchy peanut butter instead of creamy.
- Only have quick oats on hand? That’s ok, you can use ALL quick oats. The reverse is also true: if you only have old-fashioned oats, just use them. Play around with the ratios and see what creates your favorite texture.
- Not enough peanut butter for you? Make these into Peanut Butter Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies and up the ante with a generous amount of rich peanut butter frosting.
- Never enough chocolate? You can add a cup of chocolate chips, chunks, or mini chips, or get extra fancy and add Reese’s Pieces or Peanut Butter M&Ms (or any combination of the above).
- Cookies too big? No worries, you can make them any size you like (including actual Do-si-do size). Just watch the time to make sure they don’t over bake.
How to make this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies Recipe
Here’s a quick overview of how to make this recipe. Full instructions can be found in the recipe card below!
- Beat butter and Crisco, then beat in brown sugar, white sugar, and peanut butter.
- Beat in eggs and vanilla.
- Add flour but don’t mix yet; stir baking soda and salt into flour, then beat in flour mixture gently.
- Stir in quick oats and old fashioned oats.
- Chill dough for 1-3 hours or overnight.
- Preheat the oven, line baking sheets, and measure the dough into cookies.
- Bake, then let cool on the baking sheet before removing to a cooling rack.
This dough is insanely good.
How to serve Chewy Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
All I need with these babies is a tall glass of cold milk. That’s it.
That being said, I’m also pretty obsessed with making them into these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies. You take two of them and put peanut butter frosting in between. They’re like a super upgraded version of the Girl Scout Do-si-dos.
How to store Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies
Oatmeal peanut butter cookies can be stored on the counter for 3-4 days frozen for 3-4 months. They’re almost too easy to pull out whenever a cookie craving strikes. I have been known to eat them straight out of the freezer…just sayin’, don’t go thinking freezing them means you’re safe from their peanut-y charms!
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie Recipe FAQs
How do you keep peanut butter cookies from falling apart?
A lot of peanut butter cookies have too much flour and not enough fat. That’s why they turn into a crumbly pile of dust when you try to eat them. This recipe calls for plenty of fat: it’s in the butter, shortening, peanut butter, and eggs. That will require the dough to be chilled so that the fat doesn’t immediately melt when the unbaked cookies go into the oven. I promise you, the chilling time is totally worth it to achieve soft, tender cookies that won’t fall apart.
What is the secret to soft chewy cookies?
Soft, chewy cookies. They’re the stuff of dreams. Here are a few tips that will make your peanut butter oatmeal cookies the perfect combination of chewy and soft!
Use butter AND shortening. The butter is for flavor, the shortening is for soft, puffy tenderness. Also, we’re using butter-flavor shortening, so we’re maximizing the butter flavor as much as possible.
Use brown sugar. Brown sugar lends a lot more moistness to a cookie than white sugar alone.
Don’t over bake them. When you pull these out of the oven, the edges should be firm, but the centers should still be just a little bit shiny.
Is it better to chill oatmeal cookie dough before baking?
Yes! Definitely. This peanut butter oatmeal cookie dough is super soft. That’s amazing for our finished cookies (softness is our goal) but we don’t want them to spread out into flat, burned pancakes. It’s always a struggle to wait for the dough to chill but the result is worth it.
If you make thisrecipe,share iton Instagram using the hashtag #TheFoodCharlatan so I can see it! I love that.
More peanut butter oatmeal goodness!
Texas Cowboy Cookies << one of the most popular recipes on my site!
The Best Peanut Butter Cookies << I still agree with this recipe title. I’ve been meaning to test more recipes to find a more “classic” version, but for now this is my number one classic PB cookie.
Peanut Butter S’mores Bars << This is oneof my personal favorite desserts :)
Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Pies from Melanie Makes
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Smoothie from Chef Savvy
Creamy Peanut Butter Oatmeal from The Cinnamon Jar
Chewy Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies
4.69 from 32 votes
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Cook: 10 minutes mins
Total: 20 minutes mins
Servings: 18 cookies
These cookies will blow your mind! Tons of peanut butter flavor (actual peanuts optional) paired with some chewy oats for an amazing texture. They are so tender and totally melt in your mouth!
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup butter, softened (1 stick)
- 1/2 cup butter-flavored Crisco
- 1 cup dark or light brown sugar
- 3/4 cup white sugar
- 1 cup peanut butter, creamy or chunky
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 & 1/2 cups flour, spooned and leveled
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup quick oats
- 1/2 cup old fashioned oats
Instructions
In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat the butter and crisco for 2 minutes, scraping the sides and bottom.
Add the brown sugar, white sugar, and peanut butter. Beat until incorporated.
Add 2 eggs and vanilla. Beat well, scraping sides and bottom.
Add flour but don’t mix it in. Use a small spoon to stir the baking soda and salt into the flour, then beat in gently. There should still be flour streaks.
Add the quick oats and old fashioned oats. Stir until incorporated but do not over mix.
Cover the bowl and chill the dough in the fridge for 1-3 hours (or overnight).
When the dough is chilled, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.
Use a 1/4 cup to measure out the dough. I only placed 6 cookies on each cookie sheet because they are so big. At least 2 inches.
Bake the cookies at 350 for 9-10 minutes until the centers are alllmost done being shiny. The edges should be firm. Do not over bake.
Let cool on the sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a cooling rack. You should definitely eat at least one of these warm. Or maybe 2 or 3.
Notes
You can of course make smaller cookies if you want! Just shape them whatever size you like (make sure they’re all the same) and decrease the bake time.
You can use any combination of old fashioned oats and quick oats that you like. All old fashioned, all quick, or a combo. It’s really just personal preference!
Source: adapted from Allrecipes.com.
Nutrition
Serving: 1cookie | Calories: 329kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 7g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 32mg | Sodium: 373mg | Potassium: 153mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 22g | Vitamin A: 184IU | Calcium: 26mg | Iron: 1mg
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Calories: 329
Keyword: chewy, Cookies, Oatmeal, Peanut butter
Did you make this? I’d love to see it!Mention @thefoodcharlatan or tag #thefoodcharlatan!
Categorized as Back to School Recipes, Cookies, Dessert
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
Hi! I'm Karen
Isn't eating just so much fun?
But listen, I'm no chef.
Fake it til you make it, I say!
Click on my nose to read more!
You May Also Like...
Dessert
Royal Icing Recipe for Beginners
Dessert
Gingersnap Cookie Recipe
Cookies
Unbelievably Soft and Chewy Gingerbread Man Cookies (No Spread!)
Dessert