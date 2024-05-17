Peppermint Bath Salts Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe -

DIY Peppermint Bath Salts

This great gift in a jar is festive and something they will actually use (assuming that have a bath tub and not just a shower... in that case make them some Shower Soothers).



These are simple sparkly epsom salt and peppermint oil bath salts. I did not add baking soda in this recipe as I felt it would detract from the festive look of the salts, but if you would like to add a little baking soda by all means do. It helps soften skin.

The mixture contains Epsom salt (or dead sea salt), peppermint essential oil, jojoba oil (rosehip oil or fractionated coconut oil are good substitutions), and red sugar sprinkles. Yes, just four ingredients to create this homemade gift idea. If you prefer a more refreshing green or blue appearance, then swap out sugar crystals in one of those colors.

Benefits of Peppermint Bath Salts

Benefits of Peppermint Bath Salts are numerous; the peppermint oil is great for relieving stress, easing cold symptoms, and helping with headaches. The epsom salt helps soothe tired muscles and can even help to reduce inflammation. The natural oils in the bath soak recipe act as natural skin moisturizers.

Peppermint essential oil is also antibacterial and antiviral [ref], making a peppermint bath a great idea during the cold season. Talk about therapeutic bath water!

Gifting Homemade Bath Salts

When gifting the bath salts using a nice jar or bottle is an important part of presentation. You don't need to spend much or anything at all though. Shop the dollar stores for jars or peel off the labels of nice glass bottles and jars from non-toxic products you buy. Wash the empty jars out well and fully dry before use. If the caps have logos, just paint over them.

Of course this craft is giftable year round, but if you are looking for something less seasonal? Try myLavender Bath Salts, it is a great gift year round and as a bonus it sparkles!

Make it a Gift Basket

I also have Peppermint Bath Bombs and Peppermint Sugar Scrub (with free printable labels) on the site. Both utilize the red sugar sprinkles in the recipes, so you will have a uniform festive look, perfect for Christmas. Why not toss in a homemade luffa soaptoo. You will have all the bases covered. Tie a couple candy canes on and the basket would present quite nicely.

If you want to stay on the holiday theme, but add some variety include some Gingerbread Bath Bombs, a Gingerbread Sugar Scrub or a bar of my Frankincense Myrrh Soap.

This is a gift friends will actually use. Just pour a glass of wine and add the bath soak into a hot water. Relax in a nice festive hot bath.