Petite Vanilla Bean Scones | Starbucks Inspired {Copycat Recipe} (2024)

Petite Vanilla Bean Scones –my favorite copycat recipe from Starbucks. A perfect bite-sized, sweet treat for any time of the day. Morning, noon or late at night grab one of these and devour.

Besides the drinks, there are other things that I love at Starbucks. Especially when it comes to their food, here are a few of my favorites:Copycat Starbucks Flourless Chewy Chocolate Cookie,Copycat Starbucks Double Chocolate Brownies,Copycat Starbucks Chocolate Chip Cookies, Copycat Starbucks Michigan Cherry Oat Bars, Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bread, Starbucks Pumpkin Breadand Copycat Starbucks Lemon Loaf.

Okay, well as you can see I really love many things at Starbucks and that doesn’t include some of the other savory sandwiches that I love there, but that I will save for another day.

If you have been following A Dash of Sanity for a while then you know I love Starbucks. Anytime. Anywhere. Hot or cold. In a box or in a tree, I will take a Starbucks anyway, you see. {Okay, I may or may not have been reading Dr. Seuss to my kids last night, sorry.}

I first published this post a little over 3years ago. The entire reason I posted this recipe was because of my niece, Kennedy. She was 2 then and she loved ordering a “white coffee” aka a steamed milk {lol} and a petite vanilla bean scone. I knew the way to win over this little girls heart was making her a big ole batch of vanilla bean scones. {Kennedy at age 2 years}

Fast forward 3 years, Kennedy is now 5 {pictured below} and this” little” girl still loves Starbucks and her white coffee. But she has moved on to new obsessions which include cake pops and arm warmers {she is rockin’ the 80’s for sure}. But I refuse to make cake pops after a failed disaster back in 2015 that ended with me throwing a baking pan full of cake pops across the room and permanently scarring my children. They still talk about that incident to this day.

So I think that I will stick with making these Copycat Vanilla Bean Scones because my family, including my husband, loves them. They are so easy, you can literally bake them up in a matter of 20 minutes in the morning.

The hardest part of these scones is forking out the money for the vanilla beans, but you know it’s totally worth it. And if you don’t want to buy them just use vanilla extract, I’ve done this before and they still taste amazing.

Enjoy friends, one of my absolute morning favorites these Petite Vanilla Bean Scones. XOXO San

How do you makePetite Vanilla Bean Scones?

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium mixing bowl whisk the sugar, flour, vanilla beans, baking powder, and salt together. Using a pastry blender or knife and fork, cut the cold butter into the mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs.

Add heavy cream, vanilla bean extract, and egg white. Mix with a spoon to combine.

Using your hands, knead into a soft dough, doesn’t take long to do this 1-2 minutes.

Place the triangles on the parchment paper and bake for about 10 minutes, or until lightly golden.

Make the glaze by whisking the cream, powdered sugar, vanilla beans, and vanilla together. Once scones have cooled, spread the glaze on top of the scones.

Petite Vanilla Bean Scones Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Total: 20 minutes mins Servings: 8 scones ByBy: Sandra Print Pin Rate Ingredients Petite Vanilla Bean Scones ▢ 1 cup all-purpose flour

▢ 1 1/2 tablespoons white granulated sugar

▢ 1/2 tablespoon baking powder

▢ dash of salt

▢ 3 tablespoons cold butter

▢ 1/4 cup heavy cream

▢ 1/2 vanilla bean sliced in half and beans removed

▢ 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

▢ 1 egg white Glaze ▢ 1-1/2 tablespoons heavy cream

▢ 1/2 cup powdered sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Make the glaze by whisking the cream, powdered sugar, vanilla beans, and vanilla together. Once scones have cooled, spread the glaze on top of the scones. Notes Recipe adapted from sheknows.com

Here is a fun look back at the first time I did the post – the picture I actually like how I styled it – the lighting was just all wrong, I think it was actually outside on our picnic table {LOL}!