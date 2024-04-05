Copycat KFC Biscuits & BEST Breads, Scones & Biscuits Recipes (2024)

Ready in 20 minutes these Copycat KFC Biscuitsare light and flaky, you will love these with jam, gravy or more butter.

These Copycat KFC Biscuits are a super simple, delicious side for any meal of the day! They’re incredibly easy to make and are perfect for meals year-round! I personally am partial to a nice hot biscuit on a cold winter morning during the holidays, but the best thing about these biscuits is that they’re so easy, you can have them whenever you want!

I am a huge sucker for breakfast, it is actually my favorite meal of the day. One of my favorites is homemade biscuits and gravy, with sausage and eggs! Yum. I am drooling just thinking about it. I mean check out the flaky layers.

These are the best biscuits that will ever come from your kitchen and they are so easy to make. These taste just like the biscuits from KFC but better because they are homemade.

I got this recipe, 12 years ago, but didn’t actually make it until 8 years ago. Since then I have never, ever made a breakfast that used frozen or refrigerated biscuits, as these are just as easy. Now, I can’t say we haven’t ever had those… store-bought ones….my husband uses them when he is in charge. Needless to say, the kids have deemed me the biscuit champion.

I hope you enjoy this recipe for Copycat KFC Biscuits just as much as we have.

And while you are checking out this recipe, I have included a collection of some of the most amazing bread, scones and biscuits recipes. You have got to check it out, mouthwatering, no carb-dieting recipes that range from sweet to savory. Enjoy! XOXO San

How do you make easy biscuits?

Preheat the oven to 415 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium mixing bowl sift together flour, baking powder, sugar, cream of tartar, and salt.

Using a pastry blender, your hands, or a knife and fork, cut in the butter until the flour resembles coarse crumbs.

Add the milk and stir with a fork until the mixture comes together.

On a lightly floured surface pull out the dough and knead until it is smooth.

Roll out dough until it is ½ inch thick.

Cut out dough using a 3-inch biscuit butter, or you can cut into squares.

With remaining dough, reform and roll out to ½ inch and repeat until all the dough is used and made into biscuits.

Arrange biscuit dough on prepared baking sheet, and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until risen and a golden brown.

Serve immediately, or set on counter or serving dish until ready to serve.

Don’t forget to pin this for Copycat KFC Biscuits to your favoritePinterestboard for later.