Gluten-Free Ravioli Recipe with Homemade Pasta (2024)

This homemade gluten-free ravioli recipe with homemade pasta is so delicious and much more affordable than store-bought varieties. These ravioli are easy to make, stay intact after cooking, and freeze very well! Make a big batch today and save some for a quick and easy dinner later on!
Why You'll Love This Recipe
Gluten-free ravioli are often one of the harder items to find in a gluten-free alternative. While they are available, they can be expensive or be limited in options. So when I mastered the art of making fresh gluten-free pasta, I knew ravioli would be next!
Making fresh homemade ravioli is a lot easier than you'd think. Granted it is time consuming; this is definitely a weekend project, not a weeknight endeavor! It is so worth it though!
It all starts with my homemade gluten-free pasta dough, which can be used to make many different shapes of pasta. I've made fusilli, rigatoni, and gluten-free lasagna sheets with it as well. Even though it's gluten-free, the dough holds up remarkably well and doesn't break apart when cooked.
Once you've made the pasta dough, simply prepare the four-cheese filling or any filling you prefer, and assemble the ravioli. Cook to al dente and serve with your favorite pasta sauce. If you want to go extra step, make a homemade gluten-free marinara sauce to go with it!
Gluten-Free Ravioli Dough Ingredients
For the fresh pasta you'll need three simple ingredients plus water:
- Gluten-Free Flour Blend: I recommend Cup4Cup multipurpose flour for this recipe. Caputo Fioreglut is also a top recommendation. I have had success with King Arthur Measure for Measure flour, but the dough usually requires a bit more water.
- Salt: Use plain table salt another very fine salt.
- Eggs: The recipe calls for a combination of whole eggs and egg yolks. I do not have recommendations for egg substitutes at this time.
Basic Cheese Filling Ingredients
For a four cheese filling you'll need:
- Whole Milk Ricotta cheese
- Shredded Italian Cheese Blend or a mixture of mozzarella and provolone cheese: Shredded cheeses are gluten-free.
- Parmesan Cheese
- Egg
- Garlic
- Dried herbs or fresh herbs
Filling Variations
While this ravioli recipe includes a simple cheese filling, you can fill these ravioli with almost anything you like. Here are a few flavor ideas with links to recipes. Use my gluten-free ravioli dough and the other recipe for the filling.
- Spinach and Ricotta Filling:
- Add 1 cup chopped spinach (cooked and drained) to this basic cheese filling recipe.
- Butternut squash
- Mushroom and thyme
- Beef or Italian sausage
- Lobster ravioli
Sauces that Pair Well with Ravioli
A delicious sauce is the perfect compliment to your homemade ravioli! Try these flavor suggestions:
- Marinara sauce
- Burst tomato sauce
- Gluten-free Alfredo sauce
- Browned butter and sage
- Homemade or store-bought pesto
- Olive oil, lemon juice and herbs
Special Equipment
If you don't want to purchase any equipment at all, you can make homemade ravioli by hand with a rolling pin and a sharp knife, pizza cutter, or round cookie cutter.
If you want to make the process as easy as possible, I highly recommend a pasta roller. This will allow you to roll the dough very thinly, which is key. I have the Kitchenaid pasta attachment that attaches to a KitchenAid stand mixer. I've found it to work very well. A food processor takes the work out of making the dough as well. I recommend this Cuisinart food processor, it's simply the best.
To make the ravioli shapes, use a ravioli stamp, a ravioli maker, or a ravioli wheel.
How to Make Gluten-Free Fresh Pasta
- Add the flour and salt to a food processor bowl and pulse to combine.
- Pour in the eggs and water mixture and begin to mix the dough.
- Continue to process the dough until it comes together into a ball.
- The ball should be firm, smooth, and only slightly tacky.
- If it is crumbly, add more water.
- If it is soft and sticky, add more flour.
- Do this a little bit at a time so you don't go too far with it.
- After you've gotten a smooth, firm ball of dough, wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. You can let it chill up to overnight if desired.
How to Make Fresh Pasta Sheets
- Once chilled, divide the dough into 4 equal portions. Take one piece of dough and flatten it into a disc. With the pasta roller attached to your stand mixer, set the dial to setting 1, or the widest setting. Feed the disc through the pasta roller.On the first pass, the dough will probably come out the other side shaggy and may fall apart, this is normal.
- Take the dough and fold it over on itself, like a letter. Pass the dough through the roller again on the same setting.
- Repeat this process 2-3 times, or until a you get a smooth sheet of dough that is about the width of the roller.
- Next, turn the dial to setting 2, which is the next smallest setting. Feed the dough through the rollers 1 or 2 times. Do not fold the dough during this step.
- Turn the dial one more notch to setting 3 and feed the dough through 1-2 more times. Repeat with settings 4 and 5. The sheet will get thinner and longer with each increased setting, leaving you with a thin pasta sheet.
How to Assemble Homemade Gluten-free Ravioli
Once you have a thin pasta sheet, it's time to assemble the ravioli.
- Lay out one sheet of pasta, keep the remaining covered so it doesn't dry out. Place dollops of the cheese mixture on the sheet of pasta dough. Keep them about 2 inches apart.
- Fold the dough over to cover the cheese mixture. (Or, place a second sheet of pasta on top.)
- Smooth the dough out around the filling and try and get as much air out as possible.
- Use a ravioli stamp to cut out the ravioli. (Or, use a sharp knife or ravioli wheel to cut out shapes.)
- Crimp the edges with a fork to be sure they don't come apart when cooking.
How to Store Gluten-Free Ravioli
- Fresh ravioli can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Store in a single layer, separate layers with parchment if needed.
- If you need to keep them longer you can freeze ravioli for several months.
- Place ravioli on a baking pan in a single layer so that they are not touching.
- Freeze until solid.
- Once frozen, place the ravioli in zip-top bags or another airtight container and place them back in the freezer.
Cooking Time
To cook ravioli, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Drop ravioli into boiling water one at a time and stir frequently to be sure they don't stick together.
- Fresh ravioli can be cooked until tender, about 5-8 minutes.
- Frozen ravioli does not need to be thawed before cooking. Cook for 8-10 minutes.
- Cooking times can vary depending on the thickness of the pasta.
How do you know when ravioli is done cooking?
- Taste: The best way to tell if your ravioli are done is to take a taste. Trim a small bite from one corner or an edge of the ravioli, taking care not to puncture the filling. Check the taste and texture of the trimmed piece. If it is warmed through and tender, it's likely done. If it still tastes raw or eggy, you need to cook them longer.
- Look for the line: When pasta is cooked properly, you will see a thin white line in the center of the pasta. You can see this line when you take a bite into the pasta itself. If the line is very thin, the pasta is done.
- Floats: When ravioli are done cooking, they tend to float to the top of the pot. This isn't a hard and fast rule though, so I still recommend a taste test.
When are ravioli overcooked?
If your ravioli are bloated or falling apart easily, they are likely overcooked.
Top Recipe Tips
- Taste your filling: Wait to add the egg to the filling until the very end so that you can taste and adjust the seasonings. Once you've got the mixture tasting how you want it, mix in the egg.
- Get the dough as thin as possible: The dough should be close to ⅛-inch thick before assembling the ravioli.
- Work on a floured surface: Work on a lightly floured surface or parchment paper to keep the ravioli from sticking.
- Keep dough covered: Keep any unused dough covered while working to prevent it from drying out.
- Don't over-fill: Fill each ravioli with about 1 tablespoon of filling. Over-filling will cause them to burst open when cooking and the filling to leak out.
- Re-roll scraps: You can re-roll any leftover dough to make more ravioli and use up all of the pasta dough.
- Discard any with holes: Discard any ravioli that have holes or tears. They will just come apart in the boiling water. This tends to happen if you add too much filling.
Recipe FAQs
What brands make gluten-free ravioli?
There are several brands that offer gluten-free ravioli. Some of the more popular options are: Trader Joe's, Taste Republic, Udi's, and Capello's.
Is Rana ravioli gluten-free?
Rana ravioli is not gluten-free. The pasta contains gluten from wheat flour.
What is gluten free ravioli made of?
Gluten-free ravioli is made similarly to regular ravioli, except the wheat flour is replaced with a gluten-free flour instead. Gluten-free flour is usually a mixture of different flours and starches that will resemble wheat flour; such as rice flour, brown rice flour, tapioca starch, and potato starch.
What to Serve with Gluten-Free Ravioli
- Gluten-Free Baked Chicken Meatballs
- Gluten-Free Spaghetti Sauce: No Meat, Canned Tomatoes
- Gluten-Free Brioche Bread (Dairy-Free Option)
Recipe
Gluten-free Ravioli
Katie Olesen
This gluten-free ravioli recipe made with homemade fresh pasta is sure to satisfy your pasta cravings! Easy to make and freezer friendly! Filled with cheese or your desired fillings!
Ingredients
Gluten-Free Ravioli Dough
- 300 g (2 ¼ cups) Gluten-free 1:1 Flour Blend, Cup4Cup Multipurpose, Caputo Fioreglut, or King Arthur Measure for Measure recommended.
- ½ teaspoon table salt
- 2 large whole eggs
- 3 large egg yolks
- Plus enough water to equal 185 grams or ¾ cup total liquid with the eggs included.
Cheese Filling
- 15 ounces Ricotta cheese
- 1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan
- 1 egg
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
Instructions
Make the Ravioli Dough
Combine the flour and salt in food processor.
Measure and whisk the eggs, egg yolks, and water.
Pour the egg mixture into the flour. Process until a smooth ball forms. This may take a minute.
Open the lid and touch the dough. The dough should be smooth and firm, only slightly tacky. Add more water or flour to adjust consistency if needed.
Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Roll the Pasta Sheets
Divide the dough into four portions. Flatten one piece into a disc and feed it through the pasta roller on setting 1, or the widest setting. Keep unused dough covered to prevent it from drying out.
As the dough passes through the first few times, it may look shaggy and fall apart, this is normal. Fold the pasta in thirds and feed it through the pasta roller again. Do this until the dough forms a smooth sheet that about covers the width of the roller.
Turn the dial to setting 2. Pass the pasta sheet through the roller 1-2 times. Do not fold the dough during this step. Repeat, increasing the dial setting each time to settings 3, 4, and 5.By now you should have a long thin sheet of pasta.
Lay each ravioli sheet on a tray with a light dusting of flour to prevent sticking. Keep the tray covered to prevent drying.
Repeat these steps with remaining the dough.Then, assemble the ravioli.
Assemble the Ravioli
Mix together the ingredients for the cheese mixture.
Spoon 1 tablespoon of filling along the width of the pasta, leaving 2 inches between dollops.
Fold the dough over the cheese or place a second sheet on top. Smooth out dough, remove air bubbles, and cut out ravioli shapes. Crimp edges with a fork.
Repeat the process with the remaining dough. Re-roll any leftover scraps of dough to use it all up. Discard any ravioli with holes or tears. They will just fall apart when cooking.
How to Cook the Ravioli
Drop ravioli into boiling, salted water one by one. Stir to prevent sticking.
Cook for 5-8 minutes (or 2 minutes longer if frozen), adjusting based on thickness. Taste test to ensure proper doneness.
Video
Notes
Fresh ravioli can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Freeze ravioli for several months:
- Place ravioli on a baking pan in a single layer so that they are not touching.
- Freeze until solid.
- Once frozen, place the ravioli in zip-top bags or another airtight container and place them back in the freezer.
