Gluten-Free Ravioli Recipe with Homemade Pasta (2024)

Why You'll Love This Recipe

Gluten-free ravioli are often one of the harder items to find in a gluten-free alternative. While they are available, they can be expensive or be limited in options. So when I mastered the art of making fresh gluten-free pasta, I knew ravioli would be next!

Making fresh homemade ravioli is a lot easier than you'd think. Granted it is time consuming; this is definitely a weekend project, not a weeknight endeavor! It is so worth it though!

It all starts with my homemade gluten-free pasta dough, which can be used to make many different shapes of pasta. I've made fusilli, rigatoni, and gluten-free lasagna sheets with it as well. Even though it's gluten-free, the dough holds up remarkably well and doesn't break apart when cooked.

Once you've made the pasta dough, simply prepare the four-cheese filling or any filling you prefer, and assemble the ravioli. Cook to al dente and serve with your favorite pasta sauce. If you want to go extra step, make a homemade gluten-free marinara sauce to go with it!