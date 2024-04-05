Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (2024)

Home » Desserts » Candy » Creamsicle Fudge
ByMilisa
16 Comments
Creamsicle Fudge is one of our favorite treats for the holidays. A nostalgic flavor that everyone loves and makes a fantastic homemade gift for any occasion.
I’ve been on quite a fudge kick this holiday season getting ready to make candy baskets for our family and neighbors. I think the Cashew Fudge is going to be a new favorite this year along with a this Creamsicle Fudge. If you are a fan of the orange cream sodas or creamsicle ice cream bars, this fudge will be your new favorite too.
Table of Contents
Ingredients for Creamsicle Fudge:
- Sugar
- Evaporated Milk
- Butter
- White Chocolate Chips
- Marshmallow Creme
- Orange extract
- Orange Food Coloring
How to Make Creamsicle Fudge:
- Gather ingredients, open the Marshmallow creme and set a small bowl aside.
- Add sugar, evaporated milk and butter to a heavy saucepan.
- Cook over medium heat bring mixture to a boil for four minutes.
- Remove from heat, quickly add white chocolate chips.
- Add marshmallow creme.
- Mix well.
- Remove one cup of fudge to the small bowl that was set aside.
- Mix in orange extract and food coloring.
- Mix well.
- Pour white chocolate fudge into the prepared baking dish and smooth evenly.
- Drizzle about 2/3 of the orange fudge over the white chocolate fudge.
- Swirl with a knife or spatula.
- Dollop remaining orange fudge over the pan.
- Swirl to mix well.
- Refrigerate 2 hours or until completely set.
- Remove from pan to a cutting board. Trim edges and cut into 1 inch squares.
HOW TO STORE FUDGE:
Fudge can be stored in an airtight container or ziploc bag at room temperature for about 2 weeks. Refrigerate up to 4 weeks.
Easy Fudge Recipes
Peanut Butter Cup Fudge
Snickers Fudge
White Chocolate Caramel Macadamia Nut Fudge
Two Tone Fudge
Fudge doesn’t have to be complicated or intimidating. This easy recipe doesn’t require a candy thermometer or difficult ingredients. It turns out creamy and delicious every single time. My mother in law made this many years ago after finding it in a Taste of Home book or magazine and I’ve been making it ever since. It’s basically a no-fail recipe.
I also love that fudge can be made well in advance and keeps well in the refrigerator. I make goodie baskets for family and friends for the holidays and this orange cream fudge is always a favorite.
Yield: 32 servings
Creamsicle Fudge
Creamsicle Fudge is one of our favorite treats for the holidays. A nostalgic candy that makes a great homemade gift.
Recipe from Taste of Home Magazine.
Prep Time5 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Total Time15 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups sugar
- 2/3 cup evaporated milk
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 1 package 12 oz white chocolate chips
- 1 jar 7 oz marshmallow creme
- 3 teaspoons orange extract
- 10- 12 drops orange food coloring
Instructions
- Gather all of the ingredients. Open the marshmallow creme and set a small bowl aside to mix the orange fudge.
- Place sugar, butter and evaporated milk into a heavy bottom saucepan.
- Cook over low heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally .
- Remove from heat and stir in white chocolate chips and marshmallow creme.
- Stir until mixture in completely combined.
- Pour one cup of fudge into the reserved bowl.
- Pour remaining fudge into the prepared pan and smooth evenly.
- Add orange extract and food coloring to the small bowl of fudge and stir until well combined and no white steaks remain.
- Drizzle about 2/3 of orange mixture over fudge.
- Swirl deep into the fudge with a knife or spatula.
- Dollop remaining orange fudge over pan of fudge and swirl.
- Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- Remove from baking dish to a cutting board and cut into 1 inch pieces.
Notes
Store fudge in an airtight container or ziploc bag at room temperature for about 2 weeks or refrigerate for about 4 weeks.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 32
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 196Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 11mgSodium: 44mgCarbohydrates: 34gFiber: 1gSugar: 30gProtein: 2g
Nutritional calculations are estimated and may not be accurate.