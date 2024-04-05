Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (2024)

Creamsicle Fudge is one of our favorite treats for the holidays. A nostalgic flavor that everyone loves and makes a fantastic homemade gift for any occasion.

I’ve been on quite a fudge kick this holiday season getting ready to make candy baskets for our family and neighbors. I think the Cashew Fudge is going to be a new favorite this year along with a this Creamsicle Fudge. If you are a fan of the orange cream sodas or creamsicle ice cream bars, this fudge will be your new favorite too.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (1)

Ingredients for Creamsicle Fudge:

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (2)

  • Sugar
  • Evaporated Milk
  • Butter
  • White Chocolate Chips
  • Marshmallow Creme
  • Orange extract
  • Orange Food Coloring

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (3)

How to Make Creamsicle Fudge:

  • Gather ingredients, open the Marshmallow creme and set a small bowl aside.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (4)

  • Add sugar, evaporated milk and butter to a heavy saucepan.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (5)

  • Cook over medium heat bring mixture to a boil for four minutes.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (6)

  • Remove from heat, quickly add white chocolate chips.
  • Add marshmallow creme.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (7)

  • Mix well.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (8)

  • Remove one cup of fudge to the small bowl that was set aside.
  • Mix in orange extract and food coloring.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (9)

  • Mix well.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (10)

  • Pour white chocolate fudge into the prepared baking dish and smooth evenly.
  • Drizzle about 2/3 of the orange fudge over the white chocolate fudge.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (11)

  • Swirl with a knife or spatula.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (12)

  • Dollop remaining orange fudge over the pan.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (13)

  • Swirl to mix well.
  • Refrigerate 2 hours or until completely set.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (14)

  • Remove from pan to a cutting board. Trim edges and cut into 1 inch squares.

HOW TO STORE FUDGE:

Fudge can be stored in an airtight container or ziploc bag at room temperature for about 2 weeks. Refrigerate up to 4 weeks.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (15)

Easy Fudge Recipes

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (16)

Peanut Butter Cup Fudge

If you love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, this is a rich and creamy fudge to add to your holiday goodie list!

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (17)

Snickers Fudge

Creamy and delicious with just 3 ingredients! Perfect for candy bar lovers! This fudge recipe is one of my all time favorites.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (18)

White Chocolate Caramel Macadamia Nut Fudge

A crazy-delicious fudge recipe with delicious layers of flavor. A great recipe to make and share for the holidays.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (19)

Two Tone Fudge

Layers of butterscotch fudge and rich chocolate fudge with crunchy walnuts. A retro recipe from my mother in law's recipe box.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (20)

Fudge doesn’t have to be complicated or intimidating. This easy recipe doesn’t require a candy thermometer or difficult ingredients. It turns out creamy and delicious every single time. My mother in law made this many years ago after finding it in a Taste of Home book or magazine and I’ve been making it ever since. It’s basically a no-fail recipe.

I also love that fudge can be made well in advance and keeps well in the refrigerator. I make goodie baskets for family and friends for the holidays and this orange cream fudge is always a favorite.

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (21)

Yield: 32 servings

Creamsicle Fudge

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (22)

Creamsicle Fudge is one of our favorite treats for the holidays. A nostalgic candy that makes a great homemade gift.

Recipe from Taste of Home Magazine.

Prep Time5 minutes

Cook Time10 minutes

Total Time15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups sugar
  • 2/3 cup evaporated milk
  • 1/2 cup butter, cubed
  • 1 package 12 oz white chocolate chips
  • 1 jar 7 oz marshmallow creme
  • 3 teaspoons orange extract
  • 10- 12 drops orange food coloring

Instructions

  1. Gather all of the ingredients. Open the marshmallow creme and set a small bowl aside to mix the orange fudge.
  2. Place sugar, butter and evaporated milk into a heavy bottom saucepan.
  3. Cook over low heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally .
  4. Remove from heat and stir in white chocolate chips and marshmallow creme.
  5. Stir until mixture in completely combined.
  6. Pour one cup of fudge into the reserved bowl.
  7. Pour remaining fudge into the prepared pan and smooth evenly.
  8. Add orange extract and food coloring to the small bowl of fudge and stir until well combined and no white steaks remain.
  9. Drizzle about 2/3 of orange mixture over fudge.
  10. Swirl deep into the fudge with a knife or spatula.
  11. Dollop remaining orange fudge over pan of fudge and swirl.
  12. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
  13. Remove from baking dish to a cutting board and cut into 1 inch pieces.

Notes

Store fudge in an airtight container or ziploc bag at room temperature for about 2 weeks or refrigerate for about 4 weeks.

Nutrition Information:

Yield:

32

Serving Size:

1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 196Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 11mgSodium: 44mgCarbohydrates: 34gFiber: 1gSugar: 30gProtein: 2g

Nutritional calculations are estimated and may not be accurate.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag us on instagram @missnthekitchen

Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (23)

