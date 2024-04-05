Creamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Creamsicle Fudge is one of our favorite treats for the holidays. A nostalgic flavor that everyone loves and makes a fantastic homemade gift for any occasion.

I’ve been on quite a fudge kick this holiday season getting ready to make candy baskets for our family and neighbors. I think the Cashew Fudge is going to be a new favorite this year along with a this Creamsicle Fudge. If you are a fan of the orange cream sodas or creamsicle ice cream bars, this fudge will be your new favorite too.

Ingredients for Creamsicle Fudge:

Sugar

Evaporated Milk

Butter

White Chocolate Chips

Marshmallow Creme

Orange extract

Orange Food Coloring

How to Make Creamsicle Fudge:

Gather ingredients, open the Marshmallow creme and set a small bowl aside.

Add sugar, evaporated milk and butter to a heavy saucepan.

Cook over medium heat bring mixture to a boil for four minutes.

Remove from heat, quickly add white chocolate chips.

Add marshmallow creme.

Mix well.

Remove one cup of fudge to the small bowl that was set aside.

Mix in orange extract and food coloring.

Mix well.

Pour white chocolate fudge into the prepared baking dish and smooth evenly.

Drizzle about 2/3 of the orange fudge over the white chocolate fudge.

Swirl with a knife or spatula.

Dollop remaining orange fudge over the pan.

Swirl to mix well.

Refrigerate 2 hours or until completely set.

Remove from pan to a cutting board. Trim edges and cut into 1 inch squares.

HOW TO STORE FUDGE:

Fudge can be stored in an airtight container or ziploc bag at room temperature for about 2 weeks. Refrigerate up to 4 weeks.

Easy Fudge Recipes Peanut Butter Cup Fudge If you love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, this is a rich and creamy fudge to add to your holiday goodie list! Snickers Fudge Creamy and delicious with just 3 ingredients! Perfect for candy bar lovers! This fudge recipe is one of my all time favorites. See Also Gluten-Free Ravioli Recipe with Homemade Pasta White Chocolate Caramel Macadamia Nut Fudge A crazy-delicious fudge recipe with delicious layers of flavor. A great recipe to make and share for the holidays. Two Tone Fudge Layers of butterscotch fudge and rich chocolate fudge with crunchy walnuts. A retro recipe from my mother in law's recipe box.

Fudge doesn’t have to be complicated or intimidating. This easy recipe doesn’t require a candy thermometer or difficult ingredients. It turns out creamy and delicious every single time. My mother in law made this many years ago after finding it in a Taste of Home book or magazine and I’ve been making it ever since. It’s basically a no-fail recipe.

I also love that fudge can be made well in advance and keeps well in the refrigerator. I make goodie baskets for family and friends for the holidays and this orange cream fudge is always a favorite.

