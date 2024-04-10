Lemon-Mascarpone Mini Tarts with Summer Berries - Positively Splendid {Crafts, Sewing, Recipes and Home Decor} (2024)

By Amy @ Positively Splendid
Lemon-Mascarpone Mini Tarts with Summer Berries
The ease of serving these gems would make them a perfect option for any of the July 4th gatherings you have planned this week!
Whip up a batch, and then set up a station with various goodies so guests can outfit them with their favorite red, white and blue toppings: raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries, along with sour cream and whipped cream.
Amy @ Positively Splendid
Having grown up in a home brimming with sewing notions and paintbrushes, Amy has a deep love for all things creative. On any given day, you’ll find her knee-deep in her latest creative endeavor, with projects ranging from sewing and crafts to home decor and kid-friendly ideas. Amy believes that everyone, regardless of skill level or experience, possesses the ability to create something beautiful, and Positively Splendid was born of her passion for helping others harness their innate creative potential.
EVEN MORE GREAT IDEAS JUST FOR YOU!
Previous Post: « Saturday Seven Spotlight
Next Post: Summer Blossom Wreath »
Reader Interactions
Comments
sip-n-wear says
Oh wow yum!!
Jen @ My Own Road says
Ooh, these look so good! Plus, I love lemon flavored anything, so I know I’d love these too 🙂
Those look delicious! 🙂 You styled the photo so nicely too!
YUM Amy!! These look amazing! Totally pinning these!! I can’t wait to try them!
Patricia Purcell says
They look so elegant and I’m sure they taste wonderful!
Winnie says
These look absolutely devine!
Susan says
They look yummy!
Visiting you today through Serenity Now’s blog party 🙂
Have a wonderful weekend!
Yummy! These tarts look so pretty and so yummy! I love anything lemon!
Jo-Anna
Eva says
Can you freeze those? Thanks.
Amy @ Positively Splendid says
Hi, Eva! With the mascarpone cheese in these, I am not sure this would be a good recipe for freezing. I have never tried, though, so that is purely my best guess! Thanks for stopping by.
Eva says
Thanks Amy