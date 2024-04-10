44 Delicious Pioneer Woman Recipes You Need in Your Life (2024)

Are you looking for a variety of new recipes to share with your family?

Well, then look no further. I’m sure many of you are familiar with The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond. She is this sweet lady that is constantly making the whole world drool with her delicious recipes.

So I thought it would be a good idea to share some of her top recipes with you all. That way you could sort through and decide which ones you’d like to try out.

But believe me, once you see how delicious everything looks, you’ll want to try them all! Here are the recipes:

The Pioneer Woman Recipes

1. Sausage Pancakes on Sticks

Have you ever wished that you could have a filling breakfast on the go? If so, then your wish might have just come true with this recipe.

Basically, you have a linked sausage, covered in pancake batter on a stick that looks very similar to a corn dog. Then you can dip it in delicious syrup for a fast, filling, and portable breakfast.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

2. Cheeseburger Salad

Just because The Pioneer Woman obviously likes to cook heavier home style food doesn’t mean that she still can’t come up with a heck of a salad.

So in this case, the salad is a cheeseburger salad. However, the croutons are homemade from sesame seed buns. That way you can get the full cheeseburger feel of it while still getting plenty of veggies.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

3. Billie’s Italian Cream Cake

I love a good cake just like the next person, but this cake looks absolutely divine. The actual recipe is said to be very easy, and the ingredients look pretty simple.

Then you get to the delicious homemade cream cheese based frosting. It also contains nuts to put the perfect ending on this delicious cake.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

4. Buffalo Chicken Sliders

If we have a weakness around my house it is probably sliders. My kids love them because they are easy and portable.

Then you add buffalo chicken in the mix (which my husband loves), and you have a winner of a meal around my home. Maybe this one will be a great choice for your family, too!

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

5. The Best Homemade Pancakes

Pancakes are a big deal around my house. They are an easy make ahead breakfast that my children can pop in the microwave to warm up on a busy morning.

But you need a solid recipe to make them ahead of time or just for a typical breakfast meal. This recipe could be that go-to recipe that you’ve been looking for.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

6. Cashew Chicken

I never knew how much I loved cashew chicken until one of my friends made it for me. I am a sucker for putting nuts in my food. It really amps up a dish.

So when I saw this recipe by Pioneer Woman for cashew chicken, I knew that everyone would love it. Which means it had to make the list of some of her best recipes.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

7. Chicken Parmigiana

Do you love chicken parmigiana? I know I do! I don’t get to eat it as much now because of my developed gluten allergy.

But when I cheat, this would definitely be a meal worth cheating with. So if you love pasta, sauce, chicken, and cheese, then you’ll want to check out this recipe.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

8. Pretty Yummy Fruit Salad

Are you in the mood for something bright, beautiful, and fresh? If so, then you’re going to love this fruit salad.

So it is filled with a colorful array of fresh fruits. Then you make a delicious homemade syrup to sweeten it up and pour over top.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

9. Pioneer Woman Garlic Cheese Bread

Wow! If you would like a home run worthy side to go with your pasta night, then you should definitely consider this recipe.

Basically, it is delicious homemade garlic bread that is smothered in melted cheese. I could make a meal out of the bread alone.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

10. Caramel Apple Pie

This pie looks gorgeous and sinful all at the same time. It begins as a typical apple pie. You have your crust and some granny smith apples in the middle.

But the top is what makes it so unique and delicious. It has brown sugar, oats, and nuts which make it look like a pecan pie. Then it is covered in caramel sauce.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

11. Ribeye Steaks with Cowboy Butter

I love steaks with butter smothered on top. It does something to really amp up the flavor. You’ll have to make the cowboy butter in advance as it has lots of added flavor.

Then you’ll prepare the steaks per the recipe. Finally, you top the steaks with a big dollop of the cowboy butter. It will make your mouth water just looking at it.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

12. Pioneer Woman’s Sweet Potatoes

I have really developed a fondness for sweet potatoes lately. They are full of good vitamins, and they taste amazing.

So when I saw this recipe for sweet potatoes I knew I had to share it because it definitely makes sweet potatoes all the more yummy.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

13. Salisbury Steak

Salisbury steak is probably one of my favorite ways to fix beef. I love onions, gravy, and beef. So for me, it is an amazing combination.

But this recipe really amps up the flavors. She adds so many different (though basic) ingredients to the recipe. It sounds delicious!

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

14. Steak Fingers with Gravy

If you like chicken fingers, then you’ll definitely want to check out this recipe. She basically takes a steak and chops it into finger lengths.

Then shebreads and fries the fingers. Finally, the meal is finished off with a delicious homemade country gravy meant for dipping.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

15. Italian Drip Beef

Are you looking for a simple, delicious, homemade meal that would work on a weeknight? If so, then you’ll want to tune into this recipe.

So you take all of the ingredients and place them in a crock pot to allow them to cook. When done, you can place it on bread and melt cheese over it for a filling meal.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

16. Salted Caramel Cheesecake Squares

Do you love cheesecake? Do you love caramel? How about if it could all come in one neat little package as a finger food?

Well, then you’ll want to check out this recipe because that is exactly what you get. It sounds delicious, doesn’t it?

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

17. Braised Beef Brisket

This beef brisket looks really easy to make. You make a mixture to marinade the meat in, and then allow it to sit in the fridge for 24-48 hours.

Then when you are ready to cook it, you pop it in the oven and allow it to cook low and slow. That is all there is to it.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

18. Pioneer Woman’s Homemade Ranch Dressing

I don’t know about you, but I love ranch dressing. It is absolutely delicious, and it goes well on more than just lettuce.

So if you’d like an easy and tasty ranch recipe that you can always depend on, then you should definitely check this one out.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

19. The Best Coffee Cake Ever

Are you looking for a simple cake to be a sweet breakfast or a nice accompaniment to a cup of coffee and friends?

If so, then you need to check out this delicious yet simple coffee cake recipe. It would work well in either of those situations.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe

20. White Chicken Enchiladas

I love Mexican cuisine. It is literally my weakness. That is why I had to share this recipe because I knew if anyone else out there loved Mexican cuisine like I do, then you’d want to know about it.

So this recipe calls for a lot of cheese, jalapenos for a little spice, and delicious chicken. Then it is all baked together to form a magnificent dish.

Try this Pioneer Woman recipe