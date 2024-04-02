Polish Łazanki Recipe - Pasta With Cabbage That Tastes Like Poland! (2024)

A popular Polish cabbage and noodles dish, this lazanki recipe consisting of square noodles, cabbage, and bacon is heartwarming and wholesome! Perfect for a quick and filling Polish dinner!

You probably won’t be surprised by seeing another cabbage recipe on this blog! Today it’s time for the authentic Polish lazanki recipe that is super easy and very popular.

Lazanki is basically made by mixing cabbage (either fresh or sauerkraut) with pasta and fatty meat.

All About Polish Lazanki

Some belief that the name “łazanki” comes from the Italian “lasagna”. The shape of the lasagna and lazanki pasta is square. However, lasagna pasta slices are way bigger than łazanki which are really tiny. The word lazanki also refers to the type of that you can buy in a regular food store.

According to the legend, Bona Sforza, an Italian noblewoman from the House of Sforza became a queen of Poland in the 16th century after marrying King Sigismund I The Old. She couldn’t stand eating traditional Polish meat and potatoes all the time. So she asked the cooks to make her something that will be at least a little bit similar to Italian cuisine.

That’s how the Polish lazanki recipe was invented.

For me, łazanki is a taste of childhood. I remember eating this dish when I was in kindergarten or primary school. I loved it then and I love it now.

How Is Lazanki Made?

Lazanki is made by cooking cabbage or sauerkraut in a pan. This is followed by frying smoked bacon and finely chopped onions. You can add a pressed clove of garlic as well. Square pasta is then cooked and these ingredients are mixed with it. Then add salt and pepper for seasoning. For a more explicit taste, you can season the dish with cumin and marjoram.

Is It A Haluski Recipe Or A Lazanki Recipe?

It’s both! It’s probably the most confusing Polish dish. I mean, the dish is really easy to make. However, there is a problem with its name.

In Poland, everyone calls it łazanki. But across the sea in America, people call them ‘haluski’ or ‘halushki’.

Poles living in Poland have no idea what ‘haluski’ is, while Polish Americans don’t know the name ‘łazanki’. So… we tried to find out why the name of the dish changed, and here’s a possible answer.

When the Poles first reached the US, they lived in communities alongside Slovakians, Czechians, and many other cultures. And somehow with the intermingling of cultures, they started using the word ‘haluski’ which is the Slovak name for lazanki.

Of course, there’s no conclusive evidence to prove or disprove this. If you know more about this history, comment and let me know!

The dish also changed a bit in its new home in America. Instead of the square noodles used to make lazanki in Poland, you’ll find the haluski recipe made by Polish Americans uses wavy egg noodles.

Tips For Making Polish Haluski Recipe

You can increase or decrease the quantity of meat or cabbage or sauerkraut to suit your taste.

For more of a soft taste, rinse the sauerkraut before cooking.

If you use fresh cabbage, the haluski will be sweeter. If you use sauerkraut, it will be tangier.

You can add pepper powder or paprika to make it spicier.

For added flavor, cook the lazanki in lard or butter after you’ve mixed everything together.

You can replace the bacon with sausages or ham, but the taste will change a bit. It’s best to use bacon!

Serve with a side of crunchy bread!

For a variation add a bit of grated cheese.

You might also like my Polish pasta with sausage recipe .

FAQs About Making Authentic Polish Lazanki

Can I Use This Dish As Meal Prep?

Yes, you can prepare the cabbage and bacon and store them in the fridge. You just need to cook the pasta and put it together at the last minute to make the haluski.

YOU can even freeze the cabbage and bacon in an airtight container suitable for the freezer, however, again without pasta.

What If I Cannot Find Square Noodles?

If you cannot find square noodles, you can use extra-wide egg noodles or malfalda. You can also try to use lasagna cut into smaller squares.

Or you can make the lazanki from scratch at home. These square pasta noodles were traditionally always made at home.

Do I Have To Use Bacon?

No, you don’t have to use bacon. You can make this recipe with cooked ground beef, kielbasa sausages, or mushrooms too.

Is Haluski The Same As Halusky?

No, haluski is a Polish or Slovakian dish made with cabbage, meat, and onions. On the other hand, halusky is a Slovakian, Czech, or generally Eastern European dish made with dumplings made of flour and potatoes like kopytka. Cook these dumplings with cheese, bacon, and bacon fat.

Is It Possible To Make Lazanki Vegan?

To make the lazanki vegan, replace the bacon or sausages with diced mushrooms, fried tofu, or boiled potatoes. Also, make sure you use pasta or noodles that don’t contain eggs.

The vegetarianversion is the dish that is often served on Christmas Eve. For this special occasion, dried forest mushrooms go to the dish.

How Do I Store Leftovers Of Lazanki?

Lazanki is an easy-to-store dish. All you need to do is to store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. . It can last for 3-4 days.

I don’t recommend freezing lazanki as a ready-made dish. Refrigerated conditions make pasta lose its consistency after defrosting and become distasteful. Only freeze the cabbage. without pasta added.

Authentic Polish Lazanki Recipe

Yield: 8 Polish Łazanki Recipe - Pasta With Cabbage That Tastes Like Poland! See Also Hungarian Goulash Recipe A popular Polish cabbage and noodles dish, this lazanki recipe consisting of square noodles, cabbage, and bacon is heartwarming and wholesome! Make it anytime for a quick and filling Polish dinner! Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes Total Time 35 minutes Ingredients 1 medium cabbage or 3 cups of sauerkraut

1 lb of smoked bacon

2 big onions

2 cups of uncooked square pasta (lazanki pasta)

pepper

salt Instructions Wash, and finely chop the cabbage (be sure to throw away the core). Add a bit of water and cook the cabbage until soft. If you use sauerkraut, rinse it first, and cook it too. When the cabbage is soft, drain it off. Chop the smoked bacon, finely chop the onions and fry it together until it's caramelized and soft. Mix the cabbage, bacon, and onions together. Cook the pasta separately. Mix everything together and season with salt and pepper. Notes You can add less bacon and more sausage ( kielbasa ) if you want. If you don't have smoked bacon, you can use a regular one. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Double Smoked Gypsy Bacon Boczek Cyganski - Big Chunk

Cracovia Sauerkraut (Kapusta Kwaszona)

Ground Black Pepper - Pieprz czarny

Iodized Table Salt - Sól

Rapeseed Oil - Olej Rzepakowy

Smoked Bacon - Boczek wędzony Nutrition Information: Yield: 8 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving: Calories: 342Total Fat: 20gSaturated Fat: 7gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 13gCholesterol: 56mgSodium: 1499mgCarbohydrates: 17gFiber: 3gSugar: 3gProtein: 22g These data are indicative and calculated by Nutritionix

Pin For Later:

Did you enjoy this authentic Polish lazanki recipe? Let us know in the comments below!