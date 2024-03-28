Pork Empanada Recipe (2024)

Pork Empanada is a type of pastry that has been stuffed with pork. In this pork empanada recipe, we’ll be making pork picadillo, which be stuffed into our homemade empanada dough. Isn’t that interesting? Here’s the good news, making empanada dough does not need to be all-manual and labor intensive. We can use a food…

By: Vanjo Merano 7 Comments Updated: 9/2/18

Pork Empanada is a type of pastry that has been stuffed with pork. In this pork empanada recipe, we’ll be making pork picadillo, which be stuffed into our homemade empanada dough. Isn’t that interesting? Here’s the good news, making empanada dough does not need to be all-manual and labor intensive. We can use a food processor to speed-up the process.

Let’s talk about the pork picadillo first, or what I call pork giniling with carrot, green peas, and potato. The way I call it sums up the components of the dish. It is simply made-up of ground pork cooked with the vegetables mentioned, along with raisins and Worcestershire sauce. The filling can be a main dish by itself. I often have it with rice and fried egg. However, we will be using it as an empanada filling,or stuffing, for this recipe.

The idea of making your homemade empanada dough is always interesting, especially if you have not made one before. Although it can be challenging at first, your hard work and perseverance will be rewarded with a feeling of accomplishment. This pork empanada recipe is all about making quality empanadas in the easiest and most convenient way possible.

What are kitchen equipment for if we won’t utilize them? For this reason, I will be using a food processor as my assistant to make the empanada dough. This will eliminate the hard labor needed to blend the pastry, which is what we used in ourchicken empanada recipe. Instead of manually blending the flour and other components using a pastry blender, we only need to add the ingredients inside the equipment, one after the other, and let it pulse until all are well blended. There is a bit of manual work needed in flattening the dough, which requires the use of a rolling pin – but that’s it.

I suggest that you watch the video below to see how I quickly secure the stuffing in the empanadas. There is no fancy technique involved, only a straightforward method that requires the tip of a fork.

Pork Empanada Recipe This is a recipe for Pork Empanada Recipe Prep: 30 minutes minutes Cook: 45 minutes minutes Total: 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes Ingredients ▢ 1 lb. ground pork

▢ 1 small carrot cubed

▢ 1/2 cup green peas

▢ 1 small baking potato cubed

▢ 1 medium yellow onion chopped

▢ 1/2 cup raisins

▢ 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon brown sugar

▢ 1/2 to 3/4 cups beef broth

▢ 3 tablespoons cooking oil

▢ Salt and ground black pepper to taste Empanada Dough ▢ 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 cup unsalted butter

▢ 1 egg

▢ 10 tablespoons fresh milk Eggwash ▢ 1 Egg egg white only

▢ 2 tablespoons fresh milk Instructions Prepare the pork filling by heating oil in a cooking pot. Add ground pork and cook until light brown.

Add the chopped onions. Stir and continue to cook until the onion becomes soft.

Add raisins, Worcestershire sauce, and beef broth. Cover the pot, adjust the heat to medium, cook for 10 to 12 minutes.

Add peas, carrots, and potato. Cover and cook for 5 to 8 minutes Note: Add more beef broth or water, if needed

Put the brown sugar into the pot and season with salt and ground black pepper. Stir and cook for 1 minute. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 400F.

Meanwhile, prepare the dough using a food processor. Put flour in a food processor and then add salt. Pulse until both ingredients are blended.

Slice the butter into small pieces. Add into the food processor. Continue to pulse until the butter blends well with the flour mixture.

Add egg and gradually pour the milk 2 to 3 tablespoons at a time, while pulsing. Continue to process the mixture until all the ingredients are well blended.

Transfer the dough into a flat surface. Mold a large sphere out of it. Separate in half, and then create a disk shaped figure on each piece of dough. Chill the dough for at least 20 minutes.

Flatten one piece of dough on a flat surface using a rolling pin. Note: Watch video below for more information.

Cut a part of the flatten dough using a circular mold, or anything with a circular tip such as a bowl. Remove the circular dough and set aside.

Assemble the pork empanada by placing 1 to 2 tablespoons of the pork filling in the center of the circular dough.Secure it by folding both sides of the dough towards each other. Use your thumb and index finger to pinch the sides for it to cling to each other. Secure it even more by pressing the tip of a fork on the sides of the empanada.

Arrange the empanadas on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes and then remove from the oven.

Prepare the egg wash by combining egg white and milk in a bowl. Beat the mixture until blended. Brush the egg wash all over the empanadas.

Put the pork empanada back into the oven. Continue to bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until it turns medium brown.

Remove from the oven. Let it cool down.

Serve. Share and enjoy! Nutrition Information Serving: 6g © copyright: Vanjo Merano

Watch the Video on How to Cook Pork Empanada