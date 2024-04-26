Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you. Jump to Recipe Print

These vegan sourdough pancakes are light, fluffy, & made with sourdough starter discard. This family friendly breakfast is great for weekend brunch!

Simple, light, and so fluffy – these pancakes are vegan, egg free, and dairy free.

We love a simple weekend brunch, especially when I can use my sourdough starter to make it. These vegan sourdough pancakes are a egg-free and dairy-free recipe for breakfast for a delicious and lazy weekend brunch.

They take about 5 minutes to make, 5 minutes to cook, and you have a simple and delicious stack of pancakes to serve up hot. Add your favorite toppings to these sourdough starter pancakes and enjoy!

These Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Are:

Light

Fluffy

Slightly sweet

Great to top with fresh fruit or maple syrup

Inexpensive to make

Made with pantry staple ingredients

Vegan, dairy free, and egg free!

Make Pancakes With Sourdough Starter Discard

This vegan sourdough pancakes recipe is the perfect way to use your sourdough discard from a starter. I hate throwing out food (or rather, composting it!)- so I’m always looking for ways to reuse kitchen scraps to cut back on waste.

Instead of tossing your discard when you feed your sourdough starter, try this awesome recipe instead. I have a whole page on my site for recipes that use sourdough discard. That way you can add a hint of sourdough flavor to your baked goods, and cut back on food waste.

What’s In These Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe?

I get fresh produce from my garden and from Misfits Market– they sell fantastic fruit, vegetables, & pantry staples at a discounted price. We get Misfit boxes every other week and love picking out favorite produce for delivery. Get $10 off your first box here!

Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Kelly Jensen These vegan sourdough pancakes are light, fluffy, & made with sourdough starter discard. This family friendly breakfast is great for weekend brunch! Simple, pantry staple friendly, and SO delish – these pancakes are vegan, egg free, and dairy free. 4.15 from 7 votes Print Recipe Pin See Also Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 10 minutes mins Course Breakfast, Brunch Cuisine American Servings 20 pancakes Calories 71 kcal Ingredients 2 cups all purpose flour

2 1/4 cups plain unsweetened almond milk or plant milk of choice

1 cup sourdough starter

2 tablespoons brown sugar or natural sweetener like maple syrup or agave nectar

2 tablespoons flaxseeds

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

Maple syrup for drizzling Instructions Heat a large non stick pan or pancake griddle over low heat.

In a large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together.

Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan or griddle for each pancake. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes on one side until bubbles form around the edges of the pancake, then flip. Cook for another 2 minutes on the other side until cooked through. Repeat until all pancake batter is gone.

If pancakes are too thick, add more almond milk, 1 tablespoon at a time (this will depend on how moist your Sourdough starter is). Top with maple syrup and fresh fruit of your choice. Mangia! Nutrition Calories: 71kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 2gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 55mgPotassium: 22mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 47mgIron: 1mg Keyword dairy free sourdough pancakes, egg free sourdough pancakes, sourdough pancakes recipe, sourdough pancakes vegan, Vegan Sourdough Discard Recipes, vegan sourdough pancakes, Vegan sourdough recipes Did You Make This Recipe?Please leave a rating and comment below!

Or tag me @theherbeevore in your photo on Instagram!

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that support us!