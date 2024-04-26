Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (2024)

These vegan sourdough pancakes are light, fluffy, & made with sourdough starter discard. This family friendly breakfast is great for weekend brunch!

Simple, light, and so fluffy – these pancakes are vegan, egg free, and dairy free.

Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (1)

We love a simple weekend brunch, especially when I can use my sourdough starter to make it. These vegan sourdough pancakes are a egg-free and dairy-free recipe for breakfast for a delicious and lazy weekend brunch.

They take about 5 minutes to make, 5 minutes to cook, and you have a simple and delicious stack of pancakes to serve up hot. Add your favorite toppings to these sourdough starter pancakes and enjoy!

These Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Are:

  • Light
  • Fluffy
  • Slightly sweet
  • Great to top with fresh fruit or maple syrup
  • Inexpensive to make
  • Made with pantry staple ingredients
  • Vegan, dairy free, and egg free!
Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (2)

Make Pancakes With Sourdough Starter Discard

This vegan sourdough pancakes recipe is the perfect way to use your sourdough discard from a starter. I hate throwing out food (or rather, composting it!)- so I’m always looking for ways to reuse kitchen scraps to cut back on waste.

Instead of tossing your discard when you feed your sourdough starter, try this awesome recipe instead. I have a whole page on my site for recipes that use sourdough discard. That way you can add a hint of sourdough flavor to your baked goods, and cut back on food waste.

What’s In These Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe?

Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (3)

One of the BEST Pantry Staple Pancakes Recipes

This vegan sourdough pancakes recipe is a fantastic pantry-staple meal! It uses almost all ingredients you would have in your dry pantry or cupboards. You probably already have a lot of these ingredients on hand! Keeping a well-stocked pantry makes it easy to come up with delicious meals using a few staples you can rotate.

I made a list of my Top 125 Plant-Based Pantry Staples that always keep on hand. And you can check out all my favorite pantry staple recipes on TheHerbeevore.com here. By stocking up on whole ingredients you can cook delicious recipes without a trip to the store!

Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (4)

How Do I Make Sourdough Pancakes Vegan?

  1. Heat a large non stick pan or pancake griddle over low heat.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together.
  3. Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan or griddle for each pancake. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes on one side until bubbles form around the edges of the pancake, then flip. Cook for another 2 minutes on the other side until cooked through. Repeat until all pancake batter is gone.
  4. If pancakes are too thick, add more almond milk, 1 tablespoon at a time (this will depend on how moist your Sourdough starter is). Top with maple syrup and fresh fruit of your choice. Mangia!
Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (5)

Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (6)

Get the Same Ingredients I Use For My Sourdough Vegan Pancakes Recipe!

Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (7)

Vegan Sourdough Pancakes

Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (8)Kelly Jensen

These vegan sourdough pancakes are light, fluffy, & made with sourdough starter discard. This family friendly breakfast is great for weekend brunch! Simple, pantry staple friendly, and SO delish – these pancakes are vegan, egg free, and dairy free.

4.15 from 7 votes

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 5 minutes mins

Total Time 10 minutes mins

Course Breakfast, Brunch

Cuisine American

Servings 20 pancakes

Calories 71 kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat a large non stick pan or pancake griddle over low heat.

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together.

  • Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan or griddle for each pancake. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes on one side until bubbles form around the edges of the pancake, then flip. Cook for another 2 minutes on the other side until cooked through. Repeat until all pancake batter is gone.

  • If pancakes are too thick, add more almond milk, 1 tablespoon at a time (this will depend on how moist your Sourdough starter is). Top with maple syrup and fresh fruit of your choice. Mangia!

Nutrition

Calories: 71kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 2gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 55mgPotassium: 22mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 47mgIron: 1mg

Keyword dairy free sourdough pancakes, egg free sourdough pancakes, sourdough pancakes recipe, sourdough pancakes vegan, Vegan Sourdough Discard Recipes, vegan sourdough pancakes, Vegan sourdough recipes

Did You Make This Recipe?Please leave a rating and comment below!
Or tag me @theherbeevore in your photo on Instagram!

About the Author: Kelly Jensen

Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (9)

Kelly Jensen has 7 years experience as a food blogger, freelance recipe developer, content creator, beekeeper, and loves cooking everything she can from scratch.

View all post by Kelly Jensen | Website

