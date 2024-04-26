Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe - The Herbeevore (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you.
Jump to Recipe Print
These vegan sourdough pancakes are light, fluffy, & made with sourdough starter discard. This family friendly breakfast is great for weekend brunch!
Simple, light, and so fluffy – these pancakes are vegan, egg free, and dairy free.
We love a simple weekend brunch, especially when I can use my sourdough starter to make it. These vegan sourdough pancakes are a egg-free and dairy-free recipe for breakfast for a delicious and lazy weekend brunch.
They take about 5 minutes to make, 5 minutes to cook, and you have a simple and delicious stack of pancakes to serve up hot. Add your favorite toppings to these sourdough starter pancakes and enjoy!
These Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Are:
- Light
- Fluffy
- Slightly sweet
- Great to top with fresh fruit or maple syrup
- Inexpensive to make
- Made with pantry staple ingredients
- Vegan, dairy free, and egg free!
Make Pancakes With Sourdough Starter Discard
This vegan sourdough pancakes recipe is the perfect way to use your sourdough discard from a starter. I hate throwing out food (or rather, composting it!)- so I’m always looking for ways to reuse kitchen scraps to cut back on waste.
Instead of tossing your discard when you feed your sourdough starter, try this awesome recipe instead. I have a whole page on my site for recipes that use sourdough discard. That way you can add a hint of sourdough flavor to your baked goods, and cut back on food waste.
What’s In These Vegan Sourdough Pancakes Recipe?
I get fresh produce from my garden and from Misfits Market– they sell fantastic fruit, vegetables, & pantry staples at a discounted price. We get Misfit boxes every other week and love picking out favorite produce for delivery. Get $10 off your first box here!
- All Purpose Flour: I normally use all purpose flour for all my baking recipes, I love the consistency and texture of the crumb this flour produces. If you are gluten free, then a gluten free flour would be a nice substitute in this dish.
- Almond Milk: you can use any variety that you would drink. I prefer almond milk.
- Sourdough Discard:you canbuy sourdough starter here, or I havea great guide on how to make your own in one week!
- Brown Sugar
- Flaxseed Meal: I always add a scoop in a lot of my baked for a little extra flavor! This flaxseed meal helps to keep the pancakes together without eggs.
- Apple Cider Vinegar
- Vanilla Extract: it’s super important to use real pure vanilla extract, and not artificial baking vanilla flavor. This real all natural vanilla is a fantastic ingredient to give these cookies an #extra boost.
- Baking Powder
- Maple syrup: fornatural sweetness without the refined sugar, I’d definitely recommend using a natural maple syrup over sugar in this recipe. And don’t even think about using fake pancake syrup… only the real deal maple syrup in this recipe! (Being married to a Canadian, I have to add that disclaimer) 🙂
One of the BEST Pantry Staple Pancakes Recipes
This vegan sourdough pancakes recipe is a fantastic pantry-staple meal! It uses almost all ingredients you would have in your dry pantry or cupboards. You probably already have a lot of these ingredients on hand! Keeping a well-stocked pantry makes it easy to come up with delicious meals using a few staples you can rotate.
I made a list of my Top 125 Plant-Based Pantry Staples that always keep on hand. And you can check out all my favorite pantry staple recipes on TheHerbeevore.com here. By stocking up on whole ingredients you can cook delicious recipes without a trip to the store!
How Do I Make Sourdough Pancakes Vegan?
- Heat a large non stick pan or pancake griddle over low heat.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together.
- Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan or griddle for each pancake. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes on one side until bubbles form around the edges of the pancake, then flip. Cook for another 2 minutes on the other side until cooked through. Repeat until all pancake batter is gone.
- If pancakes are too thick, add more almond milk, 1 tablespoon at a time (this will depend on how moist your Sourdough starter is). Top with maple syrup and fresh fruit of your choice. Mangia!
Other Vegan Sourdough Recipes You’ll Love!
Sourdough Bagels Recipe (Vegan)
Vegan Sourdough Muffins with Blueberries
Sourdough Garlic Naan Recipe (Vegan, Dairy Free, Egg Free)
Sourdough Starter Pizza Crust Recipe (Vegan, Dairy Free)
Get the Same Ingredients I Use For My Sourdough Vegan Pancakes Recipe!
If you make this easy vegan sourdough pancake recipe be sure to leave me a comment, rate this recipe, and tag me @theherbeevore on Instagram so I can feature you. I love seeing all your photos of my recipes!
Let’s keep in touch – subscribe to my monthly newsletter to get free recipe inspiration.
And follow over on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & TikTok – I’d love to connect with you there!
Vegan Sourdough Pancakes
Kelly Jensen
These vegan sourdough pancakes are light, fluffy, & made with sourdough starter discard. This family friendly breakfast is great for weekend brunch! Simple, pantry staple friendly, and SO delish – these pancakes are vegan, egg free, and dairy free.
4.15 from 7 votes
Print Recipe Pin
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Cook Time 5 minutes mins
Total Time 10 minutes mins
Course Breakfast, Brunch
Cuisine American
Servings 20 pancakes
Calories 71 kcal
Ingredients
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 1/4 cups plain unsweetened almond milk or plant milk of choice
- 1 cup sourdough starter
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar or natural sweetener like maple syrup or agave nectar
- 2 tablespoons flaxseeds
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Maple syrup for drizzling
Instructions
Heat a large non stick pan or pancake griddle over low heat.
In a large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together.
Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan or griddle for each pancake. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes on one side until bubbles form around the edges of the pancake, then flip. Cook for another 2 minutes on the other side until cooked through. Repeat until all pancake batter is gone.
If pancakes are too thick, add more almond milk, 1 tablespoon at a time (this will depend on how moist your Sourdough starter is). Top with maple syrup and fresh fruit of your choice. Mangia!
Nutrition
Calories: 71kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 2gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 55mgPotassium: 22mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 47mgIron: 1mg
Keyword dairy free sourdough pancakes, egg free sourdough pancakes, sourdough pancakes recipe, sourdough pancakes vegan, Vegan Sourdough Discard Recipes, vegan sourdough pancakes, Vegan sourdough recipes
Did You Make This Recipe?Please leave a rating and comment below!
Or tag me @theherbeevore in your photo on Instagram!
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that support us!
About the Author: Kelly Jensen
Kelly Jensen has 7 years experience as a food blogger, freelance recipe developer, content creator, beekeeper, and loves cooking everything she can from scratch.
View all post by Kelly Jensen | Website