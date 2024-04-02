Ube Cake Roll Recipe with Cream Cheese Frosting No fail Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Share Pin Share

Ube Roll Cake with cream cheese frosting. This moist and luscious cake roll recipe comes with a step-by-step instruction video on the recipe card to guide you. The homemade cream filling adds richness and layers of sweetness to the exotic ube flavor.

FOR MORE ROLL CAKE RECIPE: Red Velvet Roll Cake, Heart Cake, and this Pinterest Desserts.

UBE CAKE ROLL RED RIBBON IMITATION

Growing up in the Philippines in the ’70s and ’80s, cake rolls have been synonymous with Red Ribbon Bakeshop, one of the best-known pasalubong sources (the other is Goldilocks), and both founded in Manila back in the ’60s and ’70s. When we kids ask for pasalubong there is always an implication that it’s either a roll cake from Red Ribbon or bags of those sweet caramel-covered nuts and popcorn from Goldilocks. NOTE: References to these decades are not intended to reveal my age, LOL. My intent is to trigger those childhood memories for those who lived through those good ole days. And now that I got that longing going on in you, let’s get this Red Ribbon Ube roll cake imitation going. Let me know how it went for you in the comments section below.

SO HOW DO YOU MAKE UBE CAKE ROLL?

I’m going to be straight with you and wish that I can say this is easy and quick but the truth is the rolling part was quite a challenge to me. All I can say is I hope you have better hand control and finesse when rolling the chiffon layer.

Prepare the ingredients ahead of time. Line the pan with parchment paper. Make sure that you got the right size of the pan. You can skip the Ube Powder and use Ube flavored extract instead. Double the Ube flavor to get that bright purple ube color.

HELP, I cannot find Ube Flavor.

I bought the Ube flavor online on Amazon since our Asian store doesn’t carry it. It’s a hit and miss in these parts when it comes to exotic food items.

In this recipe, I don’t recommend using ube powder. The extract will have a truer ube flavor.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT UBE CAKE ROLL RECIPE :

It has achieved the depth of ube flavor I remembered growing up in the Philippines.

This ube cake did turn out the purple color I wanted. The color in the picture is the exact color it turned out to be with no edits.

It is moist and delicious.

TIPS TO MAKE THIS UBE CAKE A SUCCESS:

I said it before, and I will say it again. Use the right pan size. For this, I used a non-greased 9.5 x 13 inches lined with parchment.

Start checking your cake 15 minutes from the start of baking using the “toothpick test”. Poke the center with a toothpick and if it comes out clean it means the cake is done. Test it again at 20 minutes.

Put your oven rack in the middle of the oven.

Roll the cake while it’s still hot and make sure that you scrape the cake off the pan so that it does not stick when you flip it.

Don’t spray non-stick oil on your pan.

Ube Cake Roll This moist and luscious cake roll recipe comes with a step-by-step instruction video on the recipe card to guide you. The homemade cream filling adds richness and layers of sweetness to the exotic ube flavor. 5 from 3 votes Print Pin Rate Course: SWEETS Cuisine: FILIPINO Keyword: UBE CAKE, UBE ROLL CAKE Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes See Also Easy Calamari RecipePork Empanada RecipeBest Pandesal You can make with Recipe plus step by step videoEnsaymada Recipe - So soft, moist and cheesy! (with video instructions) Servings: 6 Author: Shobee Ingredients FOR THE CAKE: 6 egg yolks

3 tablespoons white granulated sugar

80 ml coconut oil you can substitute it with canola oil

100 ml coconut milk you can substitute it with whole mil or evaporated milk

10 tablespoons cake flour

tsp Ube flavor extract separated MERINGUE: 6 egg whites

1/4 teaspoons cream of tartar

11 tablespoons granulated sugar

powdered sugar to spread generously on the cooked cake

FOR THE CREAM CHEESE FILLING

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract Instructions FOR THE CAKE ROLL: Pre heat oven at 350 F and put the wire rack at the middle of the oven.

Add 1 teaspoon of ube flavor extract to the measuring glass (see video) and add the milk for a total liquid volume of 100 ml.

Put egg yolks in a small bowl.

Add in the sugar and mix. Add the cake flour. Mix

Add the oil and milk / ube extract mixture and mix.

Mix using a wire whisk until all of the ingredients are incorporated.

Add the other 1 teaspoon of the ube flavor extract.

Set aside. FOR THE MERINGUE: Put egg whites in a stand mixer bowl and mix until frothy.

Add the cream of tartar and mix. Add the sugar intermittently. 3 times and mix until stiff peaks.

You can tell that it's ready if it forms stiff peaks, and the meringue forms a horn when you pull the whisk upward. PREPARING THE CHIFFON CAKE: When meringue is ready, scoop about a cup of meringue mixture and add it into the egg yolk mixture.

Use a folding method in mixing. Using a spatula, scoop mixture then pull up until all of the mixture are incorporated. Do this gently, folding too hard will result in a hard chiffon cake.

Add mixture into the rest of the meringue and mix again using the folding method.

Transfer mixture into a NON GREASE 9.5 x 13 inches lined parchment paper and pour cake batter on top of the pattern, tap the pan in a flat surface to remove air bubbles.

Bake at pre heated 350 F oven for 10-15 minutes. Start checking at 15 minutes using a toothpick test method.

When chiffon cake is done, WORK ON ROLLING the cake. Scrape/ cut at the sides of the pan using a knife. ROLLING THE CAKE: While the cake is hot, work on rolling it. I actually rolled it 5 minutes after taking out from the oven.

Put the pan in a flat surface and GENEROUSLY sprinkle top of the cake with powdered sugar. This part is important, so that the cake will not stick on the cloth or parchment. Cover the cake with tea towel or parchment paper.Leave about 1 inch of the towel/parchment on one side and put a flat pan on top of the cake/towel. Flip the cake .You really need to be careful that the pan fits or the cake will not slide when you flip it. I have cake ruined and break doing this process.

Remove the parchment paper and very gently roll the cake with the tea towel/parchment . Roll it from the shorter (width side ) side of cake. This process will create a rolled formed muscle of the cake. Let the cake rest for about 30 minutes or an hour. SLICE 2 INCHES ON BOTH SIZE OF THE CAKE FOR UBE CRUMBS AND LET COOL.

Then unroll the cake.

Letting the cake rolled for a long time makes it soggy and flimsy.

Let the cake cool for an about 40 minutes. And then you can fill the cake. See Also Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods FILL THE CAKE: Put the cream cheese in standing mixing bowl and mix for about 1 minute. Add in the powder sugar. Start mixing in slow so that sugar will not fly everywhere .

Add the heavy whipping cream and mix until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate cream if not using immediately.

RESERVE 2 CUPS OF THE FILLING AND BAG IT FOR PIPING YOU CAN USE YOUR FAVORITE TIP. WHEN THE CAKE IS READY TO FILL AND DECORATED: Line a flat long plate with parchment paper ( Please check video) . And put the Ube cake.

Using a spatula, gently fill the cake Leave about 1 inch of the cake not filled.

Cover the whole cake with the frosting.

Process the extra cut cake and cover the Ube cake with the crumbled ube cake

Arrange the strawberry or cherry on top and refrigerate until ready to eat. Enjoy! Video Notes Please watch this video for step by step instructions : Ube Roll Cake Tried this recipe?Mention @theskinnypot or tag #theskinnypot!

Share Pin Share

Welcome! Hi, my name is Shobee. Welcome to The Skinny Pot, where we cook Easy Recipes from the available ingredients from our pantry and fridge! We’re your go-to source for simple and delicious recipes that make the most of what you already have at home. Talk about the pantry challenge. Read more...







