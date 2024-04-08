iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (2024)

The iPhone 16 series, anticipated to comprise four models—iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max—might be unveiled sometime in the second half of this year. Not surprisingly, numerous leaks and rumours have already begun circulating online, providing initial insights into the battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. The batteries of the iPhone 16 Pro series are expected to be larger compared to those of the iPhone 15 series.

The standard iPhone 16 is reported to feature a 3,561mAh cell, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to be equipped with a 4,676mAh battery.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shared the battery specifications of the iPhone 16 series on X. The iPhone 16 Pro models are suggested to have larger batteries than their predecessors. In contrast, details emerging online indicate that the iPhone 16 Plus might experience a decrease in battery capacity compared to last year's model.

Based on the information I managed to obtain, the new iPhone 16 will have a 3561 mAh battery, while the 16 plus should have a 4006 mAh battery and the 16 Pro Max, should be equipped with a 4676 mAh battery that is no longer L-shaped due to the redesign of the internal structure… pic.twitter.com/T7VuhQ6Brs — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 7, 2024

iPhone 16 Series Battery VS iPhone 15 Series Battery

According to the leak, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 3,561mAh battery, and the iPhone 16 Plus may come with a 4,006mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is speculated to include a 4,676mAh battery. The battery specifications for the iPhone 16 Pro are currently unavailable. The high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to undergo an internal redesign in the battery setup, transitioning from an L-shaped to a rectangular shape.

Apple typically keeps the battery capacities of its iPhones confidential, but the tipster suggests that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery unit, and the iPhone 15 Plus is equipped with a 4,383mAh battery. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is reported to have a 4,422mAh battery. These figures align closely with the battery capacities revealed in previous teardown videos of the handsets.