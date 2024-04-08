iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (2024)

Explorer

Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastGamesMovie ReviewOpinion

Useful

Ifsc Code Finder Pin Code Finder Compatibility Calculator Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator

Advertisem*nt

iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (1)

HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors

As per the leak, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 3,561mAh battery, and the iPhone 16 Plus may come with a 4,006mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is speculated to include a 4,676mAh battery.

By : ABP News Bureau|Updated at : 11 Feb 2024 12:00 PM (IST)

iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (2)

iPhone 16 series might pack bigger batteries than its predecessor. ( Image Source :Getty )

The iPhone 16 series, anticipated to comprise four models—iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max—might be unveiled sometime in the second half of this year. Not surprisingly, numerous leaks and rumours have already begun circulating online, providing initial insights into the battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. The batteries of the iPhone 16 Pro series are expected to be larger compared to those of the iPhone 15 series.

The standard iPhone 16 is reported to feature a 3,561mAh cell, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to be equipped with a 4,676mAh battery.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shared the battery specifications of the iPhone 16 series on X. The iPhone 16 Pro models are suggested to have larger batteries than their predecessors. In contrast, details emerging online indicate that the iPhone 16 Plus might experience a decrease in battery capacity compared to last year's model.

Based on the information I managed to obtain, the new iPhone 16 will have a 3561 mAh battery, while the 16 plus should have a 4006 mAh battery and the 16 Pro Max, should be equipped with a 4676 mAh battery that is no longer L-shaped due to the redesign of the internal structure… pic.twitter.com/T7VuhQ6Brs

— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 7, 2024

iPhone 16 Series Battery VS iPhone 15 Series Battery

According to the leak, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 3,561mAh battery, and the iPhone 16 Plus may come with a 4,006mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is speculated to include a 4,676mAh battery. The battery specifications for the iPhone 16 Pro are currently unavailable. The high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to undergo an internal redesign in the battery setup, transitioning from an L-shaped to a rectangular shape.

Apple typically keeps the battery capacities of its iPhones confidential, but the tipster suggests that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery unit, and the iPhone 15 Plus is equipped with a 4,383mAh battery. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is reported to have a 4,422mAh battery. These figures align closely with the battery capacities revealed in previous teardown videos of the handsets.

Published at : 11 Feb 2024 12:00 PM (IST)

Tags :

IPhone 15 Tech News IPhone 15 Pro Max IPhone 16 TEchnology News IPhone 16 Leak IPhone 16 Pro Max

Follow Technology News on abp LIVE for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on abp News LIVE TV

Gadgets Videos

Gadgets Maharashtra Corona Crisis | Will Thackeray Govt be able to stop THIRD Wave?
Abu Azmi EXCLUSIVE on KP Maurya's JINNAH Statement: BJP Bokhlayi hui hai; Mandir-Masjid ke mudde se kuch nahi hoga Apple launches iPhone 13 series & various other products; Know the features Bigg Boss OTT: Who will be the first wild card entry? Windows 11 official now; here are the latest features

Gadgets Photo Gallery

Gadgets 5 Photos IN PICS | Poco X6 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3, More Challengers To Realme 12 Pro 5G
Gadgets 5 Photos IN PICS | Valentine's Day Deals: Top 5 Air Purifiers, Protect Your Loved One From Breathing Issues
Gadgets 5 Photos IN PICS | OnePlus Nord 3, Motorola Edge 40, More Challengers To Realme 12 Pro+ 5G
Gadgets 5 Photos Valentine's Day Deals: Top 5 Smart Gifts To Give To Your Tech-Savvy Partner | IN PICS
Gadgets 6 Photos IN PICS | Top Smart Things You Can Do With Your Alexa: From Switching Geyser On To Experiencing Sunrise Inside A Dark Room
Gadgets 5 Photos IN PICS | Sony WF-C500, JBL Tune 235NC, More Challengers To OnePlus Buds 3
Gadgets 5 Photos IN PICS | Honor X9b, iQoo Neo 9 Pro, More Phone Launches Expected In February
Gadgets 5 Photos IN PICS | Nothing Phone 2, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, More Challengers To OnePlus 12R 5G

Advertisem*nt

Live Tv

ABP Live

ABP माझा

ABP અસ્મિતા

ABP ਸਾਂਝਾ

ABP আনন্দ

POWERED BY

iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (35)

Advertisem*nt

25°C

New Delhi

Rain: 100mm

Humidity: 97%

Wind: WNW 47km/h

See Today's Weather

powered by

iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (36)

Advertisem*nt

Top Headline

Election 2024 Congress Alleges 'Account Frozen' Day After SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme India 3 Farmers Lost Their Vision, 100 Hospitalised With Serious Injuries After Clash With Police: Report India Bengal Recruitment Scam: ED Raids Premises Of Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee's Close Aide India Bharat Bandh: Section 144 In Noida Amid Farmers' Stir. Centre 'Seeks Time' After Meeting Protestors. Top Points

Advertisem*nt

Trending News

#Farmers Protest# Nitish Kumar# Bihar Floot Test# Qatar# Indian Navy# Imran Khan# Narendra Modi# Arvind Kejriwal# Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra# Valentine Week

iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (41)

for smartphones
and tablets

iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (42) iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (43)

Videos

Photogallery

Gadgets 5 Photos IN PICS | Poco X6 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3, More Challengers To Realme 12 Pro 5G
Gadgets 5 Photos IN PICS | Valentine's Day Deals: Top 5 Air Purifiers, Protect Your Loved One From Breathing Issues
Gadgets 5 Photos IN PICS | OnePlus Nord 3, Motorola Edge 40, More Challengers To Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Trending Opinion

iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (57)

Nayanima Basu

Farm MSP Issue Entangled With WTO, Modi Govt Needs Its Diplomats In Geneva

Opinion

iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max Tipped To Pack Bigger Batteries Than Predecessors (2024)
Top Articles
The Ultimate Guide to the Types of USB Cables: Connectors and Versions
Are All USB-C Cables Data Cables? Exploring the Truth 101
Quantas contas bancárias os casais devem ter?
Como a combinação de contas bancárias afeta a pontuação de crédito?
Latest Posts
Android 1.6 Platform | Android Developers
Tactical Flashlights for law enforcement
Article information

Author: Twana Towne Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5313

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Twana Towne Ret

Birthday: 1994-03-19

Address: Apt. 990 97439 Corwin Motorway, Port Eliseoburgh, NM 99144-2618

Phone: +5958753152963

Job: National Specialist

Hobby: Kayaking, Photography, Skydiving, Embroidery, Leather crafting, Orienteering, Cooking

Introduction: My name is Twana Towne Ret, I am a famous, talented, joyous, perfect, powerful, inquisitive, lovely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.