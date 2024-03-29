Proton VPN for Apple TV: Test Results + Setup in 2024 (2024)

Are you curious about how to seamlessly blend Proton VPN into your Apple TV streaming routine? You’re in good company. Many Apple TV enthusiasts are eager to enhance their viewing sessions by integrating a virtual private network (VPN). Such a service encrypts your internet connection and reroutes it through a server in a location of your choice.

This not only broadens your streaming services by dodging geographical blocks but also boosts your privacy, shielding your online activities from prying eyes. Proton VPN has become a favorite among those seeking this additional layer of security and freedom for their Apple TV. With the advent of tvOS 17, which now supports VPNs, Proton VPN is exploring the development of a native client for Apple TV. While there’s no exact release date yet, this is an exciting prospect for users who anticipate a more direct integration of Proton VPN on their devices.

In the meantime, this guide will show you how to set up Proton VPN using either a VPN router or AirPlay. We’ve thoroughly tested Proton VPN’s performance with various streaming services, assessed the ease of setup, and examined its standout features. These include the Proton VPN free trial and the Proton VPN dedicated IP option, which provides you with a static IP address that’s useful for certain online tasks.

Dive into this guide to discover the streaming platforms and privacy benefits that Proton VPN brings to your Apple TV, ensuring you get the most out of your device.

Key takeaways for using Proton VPN with Apple TV

Proton VPN can be integrated with Apple TV using a VPN router , as there’s currently no dedicated app for the device. This means that users will need to follow alternative setup methods.

While Proton VPN requires a workaround for Apple TV, competitors like NordVPN and ExpressVPN have tailored apps, which might be more convenient for users looking for a straightforward setup, and they also offer distinctive features that enhance speed and security.

For comprehensive insights and detailed test results, don't miss out on our complete Proton VPN review.

Enhancing your streaming experience with Proton VPN: Why use it with Apple TV?

Proton VPN brings a host of perks to the table for Apple TV aficionados focused on safeguarding their privacy while expanding their streaming options. Here’s a closer look at what makes Proton VPN a top pick:

Bypass geo-restrictions – Access movies and TV shows from different regions, overcoming the geographical limitations of streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.

Access to Plus servers – Unblock and enjoy content from HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix with dedicated Plus servers.

– Unblock and enjoy content from HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix with dedicated Plus servers. Privacy and security – Secure Core feature routes traffic through multiple servers in privacy-friendly countries, enhancing user privacy.

Swiss-based operations – Benefit from strict privacy laws governing Proton VPN’s operations, ensuring a no-logs policy and strong encryption.

DNS leak protection – Protect your browsing activities by routing DNS queries through an encrypted tunnel, preventing WebRTC leaks.

With these benefits, Proton VPN ranks among the greatest VPNs for streaming on Apple TV, offering users expansive content options while upholding stringent privacy and security standards online.

To optimize your VPN experience after setup, we’ve crafted a handy guide on how to check if your VPN is working. This resource offers straightforward steps to confirm your VPN’s performance and provides solutions for any issues you might encounter.

Setting up Proton VPN on Apple TV: A step-by-step guide (there’s no dedicated app for Apple TV)

Integrating Proton VPN with your Apple TV can significantly expand your streaming options. Unfortunately, to connect Proton VPN, you’ll need to employ a VPN router. It’s also worth noting that Proton VPN does not offer a smart DNS service, which is often used for devices that can’t run VPN apps to bypass geo-restrictions.

Setting up a VPN router might seem daunting at first, but it’s a one-time process that rewards you with a consistently secure connection for your Apple TV.

For instance, if you’re using a VPN on macOS, you can set up a virtual router using the L2TP protocol. This method is known for its speed, which is especially beneficial when streaming on Apple TV, although it’s important to note that it doesn’t offer the same level of security as the OpenVPN protocol.

How to configure Proton VPN on a router for Apple TV

Configuring Proton VPN on a router for your Apple TV might sound complex, but with a bit of patience and the right guidance, you’ll be streaming securely in no time. Here’s a detailed step-by-step guide to help you through the process:

Check router compatibility: Before you start, ensure your router is VPN-compatible and supports OpenVPN or WireGuard as a client. Note that routers provided by your internet service provider (ISP) usually don’t support VPN configurations. Access router admin page: Log into your router’s admin page. This is typically done by entering the router’s IP address into your web browser. Install VPN client: If your router doesn’t have a built-in VPN client, you may need to install third-party firmware like DD-WRT. This step is for advanced users and carries the risk of bricking your router if done incorrectly. Configure VPN settings: Navigate to the VPN section on your router’s admin page. Input your Proton VPN credentials and select a server location that suits your streaming needs. For detailed instructions, refer to Proton VPN’s setup guides for different routers. Connect devices: Once the VPN is active on your router, connect your Apple TV to the router’s network. All devices connected to this network, including your Apple TV, will now benefit from Proton VPN’s secure connection. Test the connection: Check if the VPN connection is working by trying to access geo-restricted content on your Apple TV. If you encounter issues, you may need to troubleshoot the connection.

Advantages of installing Proton VPN on your router

Opting to install Proton VPN on your router comes with a host of perks:

Streamline your setup – Forget about installing individual VPN apps on each device. Once Proton VPN is on your router, your entire home network is under the VPN’s protective umbrella. This means every device, from your smartphone to your smart fridge, is covered, and no additional setup is required.

Smart home security – These days, even your light bulbs are smart, but not smart enough to run VPN apps. A VPN-protected router means that your entire array of smart home devices is shielded from prying eyes, letting you enjoy your smart tech worry-free.

– These days, even your light bulbs are smart, but not smart enough to run VPN apps. A VPN-protected router means that your entire array of smart home devices is shielded from prying eyes, letting you enjoy your smart tech worry-free. Ease of use – Not everyone is a tech wizard, and they don’t need to be. With a VPN router, even those who aren’t so tech-inclined get the benefits of encrypted internet without fiddling with complex apps. Plus, when friends come over, they’re automatically on your secure network, no tech support is needed.

One VPN, many users – When Proton VPN is set up on your router, it counts as just one device on your VPN subscription but extends protection to every connected device. That means everyone in the house can stream, browse, and game securely without hitting device limits on your VPN account.

Remember, while setting up Proton VPN on a router is a clever strategy to delete your digital footprint, it does require a bit of technical expertise. If you’re not comfortable with the process, consider seeking assistance or exploring data removal services such as Incogni for a more comprehensive privacy approach.

Ways to watch Apple TV+ with Proton VPN (without setting it up on Apple TV)

For those who prefer not to set up Proton VPN on their Apple TV or router, there are still ways to enjoy Apple TV+ content with security. We’ll explain how to stream securely using Proton VPN on various devices, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android, as well as directly from your iPhone, iPad, or Android TV.

Watch Apple TV+ with Proton VPN from your web browser (via your Android device)

Enjoying Apple TV+ securely on your Android device with Proton VPN is a breeze when you follow these straightforward steps:

That’s it, you’re now all set to enjoy Apple TV+’s extensive content library securely on your Android device, anytime, anywhere. For those who value privacy while browsing, don’t forget to check out our recommendations on secure browsers and private search engines to enhance your secure viewing experience.

Watch Apple TV+ with Proton VPN on iPad and iPhone

Enjoying Apple TV+ on your iPhone or iPad while ensuring your privacy doesn’t have to be a complex task. The setup process with the Proton VPN iOS app is similar to the steps outlined in the previous chapter for other devices. So, if you’ve already read through those, you’re ahead of the curve. Just follow these simple steps to secure your streaming:

Install Proton VPN: Get it from the App Store. Choose a VPN plan: Upgrade to Plus or Unlimited on the subscription page , or sign up on the Proton VPN website. Connect to a Plus server: Sign in to the app and select a Plus server for the Apple TV+ library you want. Download the Apple TV app: Available in the App Store. Sign in with your Apple ID to subscribe or access content. Start streaming: Choose your content in the app and watch with the security of Proton VPN.

By following these steps, you can access the full range of Apple TV+ content on your iOS or iPadOS devices with the added security benefits of Proton VPN, widely considered one of the top VPN choices for iPhone users.

Watch Apple TV+ with Proton VPN on Android TV

Watching Apple TV+ on your Android TV while maintaining privacy with Proton VPN involves a few easy steps, much like the ones we’ve outlined for other devices in the previous chapter. Here’s a straightforward guide to get you started, ensuring you’re well on your way to secure streaming:

Install Proton VPN: Download from the Google Play Store on your Android TV. Select a Proton VPN plan: Upgrade to Plus or Unlimited , or sign up for a new plan on their website. Get the Apple TV app: From your Android TV’s app store. Connect to a Plus server: Using the Proton VPN app, then choose the server region for your desired Apple TV+ library. Enjoy your show: Sign in to the Apple TV app with your Apple ID and start watching.

Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite content on Apple TV+ with the added security of Proton VPN, sometimes hailed as the best VPN for Android.

Amazing alternatives to Proton VPN for Apple TV (with dedicated apps)

While you can use Proton VPN with ease and enjoy a richer viewing experience on your Apple TV, some VPN vendors make this escapade even easier with native VPN apps. In addition to this, user-friendly options like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or IPVanish offer unique features to take your streaming experience to the next level.

NordVPN – Best VPN for Apple TV overall

Website NordVPN.com Based in Panama Logs No logs (audited) Price $3.09/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 69% Off Coupon 69% Off NordVPN Coupon >

NordVPN, a standout in the VPN market, offers an Apple TV app that’s the epitome of user-friendliness and robust security. It boasts 256-bit encryption, which is like having an impenetrable digital fortress around your streaming activities. With a sprawling network of over 6,110 servers across 83 countries, NordVPN puts a world of content at your fingertips.

Our comprehensive speed tests reveal that NordVPN consistently delivers the high-speed performance necessary for enjoying HD and 4K content on Apple TV. Rest assured, your viewing will be smooth and uninterrupted, thanks to NordVPN’s dedication to speed and reliability.

Moreover, NordVPN’s features such as the automatic kill switch, which acts as a safety net by cutting off your internet connection in case the VPN drops, ensure that your privacy is never compromised. The Threat Protection feature goes the extra mile by blocking malicious websites and ads, providing a cleaner and safer browsing experience. And for those who value privacy above all, NordVPN’s strict no-logs VPN policy ensures that your online activities remain just that – yours and yours alone.

The 24/7 customer support is always at your service, with a live chat that’s both helpful and responsive. Add to that a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you’ve got a risk-free opportunity to try out their service. NordVPN’s SmartPlay technology is the cherry on top, deftly navigating around geo-blocks while keeping your connection secure, which is particularly beneficial for Apple TV 4K aficionados.

Currently, NordVPN provides three distinct subscription options to accommodate your specific requirements:

Standard – This plan delivers an all-encompassing VPN experience, complete with the innovative Threat Protection feature, which acts as a digital shield against malware.

– This plan delivers an all-encompassing VPN experience, complete with the innovative Threat Protection feature, which acts as a digital shield against malware. Plus – The Plus plan enhances your digital security by combining the robust Proton VPN service with NordPass, a sophisticated password manager designed to securely manage and store your passwords.

Ultimate – Opt for the Ultimate plan to elevate your digital security to new heights. This comprehensive package includes the trusted VPN service, a robust password manager, and NordLocker, an encrypted cloud storage solution for safeguarding your files.

NordVPN’s Cyber Deal is live:

For our complete findings, see our in-depth NordVPN review. For streaming-specific advice, our NordVPN for Apple TV guide is indispensable.

ExpressVPN – A lightning-fast VPN for Apple TV

Website ExpressVPN.com Based in British Virgin Islands Logs No logs (audited) Price $6.67/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 49% Off Coupon

ExpressVPN is a top-tier VPN provider that is synonymous with ultra-fast speeds, ensuring that your streaming on Apple TV, especially in ultra-high definition (UHD), is smooth. As expected, setting up ExpressVPN is a breeze, with a straightforward download from the App Store for the latest Apple TV models. For those seeking an even more integrated solution, the Aircove VPN router offers a smooth experience, connecting all your devices effortlessly to ExpressVPN’s secure network.

When it comes to unlocking the world of HD streaming, ExpressVPN is a maestro. It provides easy access to Japanese Netflix‘s extensive catalog, lets you delve into Hulu’s rich selection, and stands as a top VPN for BBC iPlayer. It’s also highly effective as a VPN for Amazon Prime and Netflix, broadening your entertainment horizons with ease.

With a network that stretches across more than 105 countries, ExpressVPN not only enlarges your content library but also ensures your IP address remains hidden. This makes it a cinch to hop between regions and invite a world of international content into your living room, all from the comfort of your couch.

Security-wise, ExpressVPN is on par with industry leaders like NordVPN and Proton VPN, fortified with robust AES-256 encryption to shield your Apple TV streaming activities. Coupled with a strict no-logs policy and the innovative split tunneling VPN feature, ExpressVPN puts you in the driver’s seat, allowing you to tailor your VPN usage while keeping your online presence confidential and under your command.

The addition of Threat Manager, ExpressVPN’s powerful ad-blocking feature, means that not only will your streaming be free from interruptions, but also from annoying ads and trackers. And with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can explore the full capabilities of ExpressVPN without any risk.

For comprehensive insights and test results, don’t miss our ExpressVPN review. Check out our guide on ExpressVPN for Apple TV for tailored streaming advice.

IPVanish – The Apple TV streaming ace with a tap-and-go setup

Website IPVanish.com Based in USA Logs No logs (audited) Price $3.25/mo. Support Email and Chat Refund 30 days Deal 75% Off Coupon 75% OFF IPVanish Coupon >>

IPVanish is a strong contender in the realm of VPNs, particularly for those looking to enhance their Apple TV experience. With an app that’s just a few remote clicks away from being part of your Apple TV’s arsenal, IPVanish makes the setup process effortless.

What truly sets IPVanish apart is its commitment to your digital privacy. It wraps your internet connection in a cocoon of military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, making sure that your binge-watching sessions stay between you and your screen. Should your VPN connection unexpectedly drop, the integrated kill switch feature acts as a critical safety mechanism, preserving your privacy by immediately halting all internet traffic.

But IPVanish isn’t just about keeping things under wraps – it’s also about high-speed connections that make buffering a thing of the past. Adopting the WireGuard VPN protocol, IPVanish joins the ranks of the fastest VPNs on the market, ensuring that your Apple TV streams are as smooth as the day is long.

In an era where even household appliances are becoming interconnected, IPVanish stands out with its support for unlimited device connections. This feature allows a single subscription to cover a wide array of devices, from your Apple TV and smartphone to your gaming console. This extensive coverage makes IPVanish a top choice for tech-savvy households, often referred to as the top VPN for multiple devices.

Just like the privacy champions Mullvad and NordVPN, IPVanish boasts a strict no-logs policy, keeping your online escapades as private as a diary with an uncrackable lock. Plus, for the commitment-phobes out there, IPVanish extends a 30-day money-back guarantee on its longer plans, giving you a full month to take it for a test drive.

For specific test results and a detailed analysis, visit our IPVanish review. For advice on optimizing your Apple TV streaming with IPVanish, see our IPVanish for Apple TV guide.

Proton VPN protocols and performance

Proton VPN supports an array of VPN protocols to cater to different user needs, including OpenVPN and WireGuard. OpenVPN, for instance, strikes a fine balance between speed and security, making it a reliable choice for various applications. WireGuard, on the other hand, is designed for peak performance, offering faster connection speeds ideal for demanding tasks. IKEv2 is notable for its stability, especially on mobile networks, while the Stealth protocol is engineered to bypass network censorship by making VPN traffic less detectable.

Proton VPN servers are equipped with a minimum of 1 Gbps bandwidth, and many even boast speeds up to 10 Gbps. This commitment ensures that users who value both robust security and swift performance have their needs met.

How to choose the right protocol for Apple TV?

For an optimal streaming experience on your Apple TV, selecting the right protocol is key. WireGuard stands out as the protocol of choice for Apple TV streaming, thanks to its remarkable speed that can effortlessly handle 4K content, which requires a stable 15 Mbps connection to avoid buffering.

Proton VPN simplifies the decision-making process with its Smart Protocol feature, which automatically determines and selects the most effective protocol for you, ensuring your streaming remains smooth and uninterrupted on Apple TV.

Additionally, Proton VPN’s Plus plan is tailor-made for streamers and gamers, ensuring a seamless experience that ranks it among the top VPNs for lag-free gaming. With servers optimized to provide content access without a hitch, this plan stands out as an excellent choice for those who prioritize top-notch performance for their interactive entertainment, meeting the high standards expected from gaming VPNs in 2024.

Troubleshooting Proton VPN issues on Apple TV

Despite being a robust VPN service, you might encounter some issues while using Proton VPN on your Apple TV. But don’t fret! With some basic troubleshooting actions, you can resolve most issues:

Update Proton VPN – Check for updates within the VPN app or on the Proton VPN website to ensure you have the latest version, which often includes important security enhancements and new features for improved performance. Restart the VPN app – Close and reopen Proton VPN to reset the application’s environment, which can help resolve temporary connectivity or performance issues. Clear browser cache – Regularly clear your browser’s cache to prevent loading of outdated data that can interfere with VPN functionality, especially when trying to access geo-restricted content. Reboot Apple TV – Power cycle your Apple TV to refresh its network connections and resolve any system errors that might be disrupting the VPN connection. Check Proton VPN service status – Visit the official Proton VPN status page or their social media channels to see if any reported outages or maintenance activities could be impacting your service. Verify network settings – Ensure your network is properly configured and that you have a stable internet connection, as this is crucial for maintaining a reliable VPN connection. Confirm VPN router configuration – If using a VPN router, make sure it is correctly set up with the Proton VPN profile installed, as incorrect configurations can lead to connection failures. Contact customer support – If you continue to experience issues, reach out to Proton VPN’s customer support for personalized assistance and advanced troubleshooting to identify and resolve the problem.

If you’re still having trouble, consider disabling DNS over HTTPS on your browser as it may conflict with the VPN service and cause DNS leaks.

For those sampling the world of free trial VPNs, a useful tip is to try switching to a different Proton VPN server if you’re bumping into stubborn connection issues or if you notice an uptick in DNS queries. When you’re giving the NordVPN free trial a go, be sure to adhere to the trial’s guidelines to maximize server performance and maintain smooth connectivity.

Proton VPN for Apple TV FAQ

Can I use a VPN on my Apple TV?

Indeed, you can enhance your streaming experience by using a VPN with your Apple TV. With the latest tvOS updates, it’s become more convenient than ever to download VPN apps directly to your Apple TV, as exemplified by NordVPN’s user-friendly app.

While Proton VPN hasn’t yet released a dedicated app for Apple TV, you can still take full advantage of its features. By configuring Proton VPN on a compatible router, your entire home network, including your Apple TV, will be protected. This setup allows you to access a broader selection of content from streaming services around the world, all while maintaining a secure and encrypted connection.

Is there a Proton VPN app for Apple TV?

At present, Proton VPN hasn’t released a specialized app for Apple TV users. But don’t let that deter you – you can still harness the power of Proton VPN on your Apple TV by configuring the VPN on a compatible router. Alternatively, you can stream content to your Apple TV using the VPN’s connection on your iOS device in tandem with the magic of Apple’s AirPlay feature.

Can Proton VPN be used with smart DNS on Apple TV?

While Proton VPN doesn’t offer a smart DNS service, which is a go-to for streaming geo-restricted content on devices not supporting VPN apps, there’s still a great alternative.

For those looking to enjoy the full potential of Proton VPN on an Apple TV, setting up a VPN router is the way to go. This approach ensures that your Apple TV, and any other connected devices, benefit from the VPN’s secure connection. If you want to go the Smart DNS route, check out NordVPN or Surfshark.

Conclusion: The ultimate streaming enhancement with Proton VPN for Apple TV

We’ve guided you through the nuances of setting up Proton VPN on Apple TV highlighted impressive alternatives, and shared valuable tips for an elevated streaming experience. Our journey has covered the intricate world of VPN protocols, addressed common troubleshooting concerns, particularly those pesky Netflix proxy errors, and clarified Proton VPN’s broad device support.

Armed with this detailed guide, you’re well-prepared to indulge in an uninterrupted, private, and expansive viewing experience on your Apple TV using Proton VPN. Leverage the capabilities of Proton VPN to access an extensive library of content, from the newest hit shows to timeless movie classics, all while reinforcing your online privacy from unwanted scrutiny.

Now’s the time to enjoy the liberty of limitless streaming and enhance your Apple TV enjoyment with the confidence and performance that Proton VPN brings to the table.

This guide on using Proton VPN with Apple TV was last updated on March 15, 2024.