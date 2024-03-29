Best VPN for Apple TV: How to Change Locations on Apple TV (2024)

Stream in safety with a top VPN for Apple TV! Angus Warrender Last Updated on March 14, 2024 Though internet safety is the major draw of utilizing a VPN, the other major benefit to them is the ability to bypass geo-blocking: technology that blocks access to certain web content based on location, popular among streaming service catalogs. If you’re looking to invest in thebest VPN for Apple TV, you’ve come to the right place. Unlike many other streaming platforms, Apple has high VPN compatibility, making for much easier connectivity and security. We’ve put together our recommendations for the best compatible VPNs for Apple TV, so that you can broaden your range of available streaming services and remain secure in your internet connection. Apple devices claim to be much more secure than other operating systems, but increase your security with one of these top VPNs.

Products at a Glance

How We Picked the Best VPN for Apple TV Naturally, the most important feature for a VPN for Apple TV is compatibility with said Apple TV – though there are workarounds for devices that don’t natively support VPNs. Regardless, that was the main consideration when choosing our providers. Beyond that, we considered the range of servers and locations each VPN has at its disposal for the widest variety of connectivity. We also factored in any changes to connection speeds, for better or worse. Though internet speed for streaming isn’t as life-or-death as it is in gaming, poor connectivity will naturally have an adverse effect on your Apple TV’s performance. We also accounted for quality-of-life features that come as standard with the VPN, elements such as password managers or ad-blockers, to help you get the most out of your subscription. Finally, we took overall cost into account, settling on four VPN providers that each allow for the best value for money in different spheres.

Our Recommended

Best VPN for Apple TV: How to Change Locations on Apple TV

1

PROS Ad-blocker, password manager, kill switch included

Vast server choice CONS Five-connection limit

The first major VPN provider on Apple TV, ExpressVPNis our top choice in today’s ranking. With over 3,000 servers in over 94 countries, this is the ideal VPN for Apple TV, allowing you to sidestep geo-blocking with ease. We found no noticeable impact on streaming quality with ExpressVPN – though that will of course vary depending on your own router and wireless network. Alongside the VPN options itself, the provider also provides an ad-blocking and password-management service, making it a highly valuable subscription. On the off-chance that your network is compromised, ExpressVPN provides a kill-switch that enables you to completely shut down the connection. You’re unlikely to need it, though, as ExpressVPN connections are highly secure and stable. That said, you’ll want to consider that your Apple TV will take up a whole 20% of your subscription, as ExpressVPN only offers five connections at once. It’s a small issue, however, and we still highly recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN for Apple TV!

2

PROS Vast array of servers

Optimized server speeds CONS Some connection issues over long distances

We’d be surprised if you hadn’t heard ofNordVPN: this household-name VPN provider has sponsored dozens, if not hundreds, of online content creators as part of their marketing. It’s a sales pitch worth listening to, however, as NordVPN provides sterling speeds at a highly reasonable price – and an app configured for Apple TV! With 5,500 serves across 80 countries worldwide,NordVPN provides plenty of options for connectivity. Their proprietary protocol NordLynx allows for speeds of up to 350Mb/s, meaning you can stream high-quality video content without issue, and with 256-bit encryption to ensure that your connection stays private. We’re also big fans of their Dark Web monitor, which keeps an eye on your credentials and informs you if they are breached or leaked online. We have run into some connectivity issues across long distances, however: especially on smartphones, the connection does seem to disappear at random. It’s rare enough to be a non-issue, however, and we still recommend NordVPN as a top provider for Apple TV!

3

Zero-Logging Pick PureVPN Check Price 

PROS Zero-logs policy

Wide range of servers CONS Higher-than-average price

PureVPN holds a strict no-logging policy which, to a layman, means that the company doesn’t track any of your credentials when connected. Though most VPNs shield you from external threats, PureVPN promises internal protection as well, making it a great choice of VPN for Apple TV – having found their initial success on iPhone and Mac apps. With over 6,000 servers in over 70 countries, you’re spoiled for choice with PureVPN. You can easily select the best servers for internet speeds thanks to an intuitive UI on the Apple TV app, with server speeds as high as 20Gbps. The provider also provides sales almost year-round on discounted package deals to grab additional features such as password managers or Dark Web monitors. However, even with the discounts applied, PureVPN is notably one of the pricier VPNs available, so it may not be for everyone. For highly private and secure browsing, PureVPN is still the best choice!

4

PROS Unlimited device connections

Wide server choice CONS No Apple TV app currently

Though a compatible app is still unavailable at present, all it takes is a little elbow grease to get Surfshark up and running as a top VPN for Apple TV. With no cap on the number of devices you can connect simultaneously, this VPN provider offers tremendous value for money! Alongside having multiple devices connected at once, SurfShark offers over 3,200 servers in over 100 countries – making for practically limitless options in internet security. Though you have to pay extra for additional features such as ad-blocking, the barebones package is still highly affordable, making for great savings if you only need it for streaming! Of course, the key issue with this budget VPN is that it currently doesn’t natively support Apple TV. Though an app is in the works, you’ll have to configure your router to accommodate SurfShark for now – more on that below. We still highly recommend Surfshark as a top VPN for Apple TV, especially once an app is readily available!

Features and Considerations Whilst VPNs aren’t hugely complex, there are a few things to look out for before investing in your choice of VPN provider: Compatibility As mentioned, not all VPNs are compatible with Apple TV – with even major providers like ExpressVPN only getting official support on the platform at the end of 2023. If you have multiple devices that you’d want to connect to a VPN, check to see if they are all supported via an app or extension. Connectivity If you are primarily using your VPN to avoid geo-blocking, in order to access content in different countries, make sure that your VPN provider does operate in that country. Whilst most major countries are covered by most major VPNs, there are some coverage blind spots – to avoid disappointment, always double-check! Speed Some VPNs are capable of actively boosting internet speeds to a degree, allowing you to avoid latency issues for important downloads. That said, connecting to server space on the other side of the world will most likely slow your speeds down, so if that’s your intention always opt for a VPN provider that optimizes connectivity. Security VPNs anonymize your internet usage to everyone: from your internet service provider to governing bodies – but some VPN providers do log some data on their users. If you want truly secure browsing, ensure that your provider has a zero-logs policy. Additional security features, like a password manager or Dark Web monitor, are also useful for security. What is Geo-Blocking? Geo-Blocking is the term for how certain websites – particularly streaming services – limit their catalog of content based on where the user is located. Other industries such as online shops also employ this technology, primarily as a form of stock management to ensure customers don’t buy products that aren’t available in their area, but it’s most noticeable on streaming platforms. This is why a VPN is such a worthwhile investment, as it allows the user to bypass geo-blocking issues. If you are already subscribed to the streaming service in question, simply connect to a VPN in the country of choice, and open the streaming service of choice. This effectively expands your streaming options tenfold, all whilst being a safe and legal alternative to torrenting. How to Connect Apple TV to a VPN If your choice of VPN doesn’t have a compatible Apple TV app, then you can still connect the two together – though it’s a little more involved. Below we’ve detailed how to do so (please note that you’ll need a PC or laptop to do so): Install a VPN Client Most modern routers will have support for VPN clients, though it will vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. Follow their instructions to install a client via your router’s configuration hub. Alternatively, some VPN providers allow you to create a virtual VPN proxy, similar to a hotspot, that enables non-compatible devices to connect. Choose a VPN Server As you would with any other device, choose a server location based on where you’d like your IP address to be located. Your new IP address and the address on your router should now match. This connection will now apply to all devices on your network, however, so remember that any local devices will be using this new location! Connect to Apple TV In your Apple TV’s settings, select your WiFi network and connect. When opening your streaming service of choice, you should now have the new catalog available! Close the VPN Once you’ve finished streaming internationally, remember to disconnect from the VPN client, or remain on a local VPN network for passive protection.

Can you use VPNs on an iPhone? Yes: Nearly every VPN provider has a compatible iOS app, and you can configure VPN settings in your iPhone’s settings. When first connecting to a VPN, you may need to enter you password to approve the new connection.

Are VPNs safe for TVs? Yes: VPNs do nothing other than relocate your IP address and anonymize your history, so that interested parties can’t see your activity. Though some may affect connection speeds, they have no effect on the hardware or software of your TV.