Pub-Style Irish Shepherd’s Pie (Classic Recipe!) - Give it Some Thyme (2024)

No need to hit the pub or wait until St. Patrick’s Day to enjoy this traditional Irish Shepherd’s Pie. Tender lamb and vegetables bathe in a rich red wine gravy, blanketed in creamy, cheesy mashed potatoes and baked to perfection. Nothing like simple comfort food at its finest.

Shepherd’s pie has been around for centuries and for good reason. What’s not to love about super flavorful meat and veggies in a thick gravy topped with a fluffy layer of creamy mashed potatoes?!

It’s certainly one of our favorites when crisp, fall air arrives. My son already put in the request for when he’s home from college over Thanksgiving.

It’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser you can make ahead and even freeze, perfect for meal prep, gatherings and game days!

Cottage Pie vs. Shepherd’s Pie

The question of the difference between the two often arises. It all comes down to the meat. Shepherd’s pie uses lamb since shepherds watched over sheep.

Whereas cottage pie is made with beef. The name arose when potatoes were introduced in the area and were affordable for peasants, many of whom lived in cottages.

I wrote the recipe using boneless leg of lamb and offer substitution ideas you may prefer without getting hung up on semantics.😉

Key Ingredients & Substitutions

Here are the main ingredients you’ll need which are mostly found in your pantry or fridge. Remember, shepherd’s pie originated eons ago so nothing fancy is needed!

Lamb – As mentioned, I used diced boneless lamb leg but ground lamb definitely works. Or substitute a different ground meat like beef, pork, turkey or chicken. You can use a combo too!

Vegetables – A modified mirepoix (meer-pwah) of leeks, celery and carrots serve as the base with peas and corn going in at the end. I like leeks over onion for their milder flavor but you can use either. Mushrooms, zucchini, cauliflower and spinach also work.

Gravy – The gravy really brings this lamb stew together. You can use chicken or beef broth and add more flavor with red wine, which I used, or Guinness stout. I like to thicken it with tomato paste and add a splash of Worcestershire sauce for a little extra bite.

Herbs – Fresh rosemary and thyme are in the meat filling along with a bay leaf, and flavor the water the potatoes boil in as well. You could also use parsley, oregano or marjoram.

Mashed Potatoes – I used Yukon gold but red-skinned or russet potatoes definitely work. And I wasn’t shy in doctoring up this fluffy mash with butter, whole milk and plenty of cheddar cheese. Other easy melting cheeses like havarti, colby, monterey jack and smoked gouda will work too.

Cooking Steps

This is an overview of how to make an authentic Irish shepherd’s pie with ease! All of the details are in the recipe card below.

Filling

Lamb Mixture – The diced lamb is tossed with flour, salt and black pepper then browned in olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. When done, it's removed from the pot and set aside.

Vegetable Mixture – Leeks, carrots and celery go in the pot next to soften followed by minced garlic and the tomato paste.

Deglaze – Pour in the red wine or stout beer to deglaze the bottom of the pot by scraping up brownings with a wooden spoon.

Make Gravy – The meat mixture goes back in the pot and add broth and Worcestershire sauce. Toss in a tied bundle of rosemary and thyme sprigs and bay leaf.

Simmer – Bring to a boil then reduce to medium-low heat and simmer stew until lamb is tender and gravy thickened. The peas and corn go in last.

Potatoes

Prep – Potato chunks are covered with cold water by an inch in a large pot. Toss in peeled garlic cloves and tied bundle of rosemary and thyme. Season the water generously with kosher salt.

Boil – Bring water to a full boil then lower to medium heat so it boils gently, and cook potatoes until fork tender.

Drain – Carefully pour potatoes into a colander, discard garlic cloves and herbs, and transfer potatoes to a large mixing bowl.

Mash – Add milk, butter and cheese to the potatoes and mash until light and creamy.

Assemble & Bake

Now we have our mouthwatering filling and potato mash we can get this pie assembled. Simply spread the cooled filling in an even layer in the bottom of your baking dish or ramekins. Don’t fill over ¾ up the sides. Top with whipped potatoes and more cheese.

The assembled pie will bake in preheated oven until the stew is bubbly and the potato topping is golden brown. You’ll want to let it rest 5-10 minutes before digging in. The waiting is the hardest part!

Recipe Tips

Points to keep in mind for stress-free shepherd's pie!

Let filling cool and thicken up before spreading mashed potatoes on top so they don’t sink.

Make sure your mash is fluffy. Firm mash is hard to spread.

The filling can be made one day ahead of assembling, but not the mashed potatoes. They will be impossible to spread if refrigerated.

Place casserole dish or ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any stew that may bubble over while baking. You don’t want to have to clean the oven after.😉

Variations

Here are some ways to modify the recipe to meet dietary needs and preferences.

Vegetarian – Replace the meat with more vegetables, including hearty mushrooms and/or 1-2 cups cooked lentils. Use vegetable broth instead of chicken or beef.

Vegan – To take it a step further, substitute olive or coconut oil for the butter, and use a non-dairy milk like almond, oat or rice milk in the mashed potatoes.

Gluten free – The lamb is coated in flour before browning which thickens the gravy. Substitute a gluten-free all-purpose flour or use 100% pure cornstarch. All other ingredients are gluten-free including the Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce I used.

Keto – Lower cabs by replacing the potato topping with mashed cauliflower or butternut squash!

Shepherd's Pie FAQs

Can I use instant mashed potatoes instead of making them from scratch? Sure! Using instant mashed potatoes will save a little time. Simply make them according to the package’s directions then assemble and bake the shepherd’s pie as instructed in the recipe. Can you freeze shepherd’s pie? You bet! I highly recommend freezing assembled shepherd’s pie before baking. Cover tightly with foil and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight and bring to room temperature before baking. Because of the pie’s density, I don't recommend baking from frozen. How long will leftover shepherd’s pie last? Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container up to 5 days. Reheat in an oven-safe dish uncovered at 375 degrees F until hot. Time will depend on portion size and if you had time to let the pie come to room temperature before baking. You can also microwave.

More Comfort Food You’ll Love!

📋 Recipe

Pub-Style Irish Shepherd's Pie No need to wait until St. Patrick's Day to enjoy this traditional shepherd's pie. Tender lamb and vegetables bathe in a rich red wine gravy, blanketed in creamy, cheesy mashed potatoes and baked to perfection! Course: Dinner, Main Course Cuisine: English, Irish Prep Time: 25 minutes minutes Cook Time: 1 hour hour 35 minutes minutes Total Time: 2 hours hours Servings: 8 servings Calories: 469kcal Author: Kim Peterson Equipment ▢ Dutch oven

▢ Hand Mixer

▢ 13x9 baking dish Ingredients Stew ▢ 3 tablespoons olive oil , divided

▢ 2 pounds boneless lamb leg or shoulder , cut in ½ - ¾ inch pieces

▢ ⅓ cup flour

▢ Salt and pepper

▢ 2 ½ cups leeks , chopped, white and pale green parts only

▢ 1 ½ cups diced carrots

▢ 1 cup diced celery

▢ 1 tablespoon minced garlic

▢ ¼ cup tomato paste

▢ 1 cup red wine or stout beer

▢ 2 cups chicken or beef broth

▢ 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

▢ 1 bay leaf

▢ 6 sprigs fresh thyme

▢ 4 sprigs fresh rosemary

▢ 1 cup frozen peas, thawed

▢ 1 cup frozen corn, thawed Mashed Potatoes ▢ 3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes , peeled, cut into chunks

▢ 4 thyme sprigs

▢ 2 rosemary sprigs

▢ 2 garlic cloves , peeled

▢ 1 cup whole milk

▢ 3 tablespoons butter , room temperature or melted

▢ 1 cup white cheddar cheese , shredded plus extra for topping Instructions Lamb Stew Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large Dutch oven or stockpot over medium-high heat.

In a medium bowl, combine lamb with flour. Season with salt and pepper.

Add coated lamb to pot and brown all over, about 7 minutes, stirring frequently. With a slotted spoon, transfer lamb to a clean bowl. Cover with foil to keep warm. Set aside.

Heat remaining tablespoon olive oil in the pot. Add leeks, celery, and carrots. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until vegetables are soft, about 7 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add garlic and tomato paste. Cook 1 minute, stirring frequently.

Add red wine or stout beer to deglaze the bottom of the pot, scraping with a wooden spoon and cook 2-3 minutes.

Return lamb to the pot. Stir in chicken or beef stock and Worcestershire sauce.

Tie thyme and rosemary sprigs together with kitchen twine. Toss the bundle and bay leaf in the pot.

Bring mixture to a boil; reduce to simmer. Partially cover, and simmer 40 minutes. Lamb should be tender and gravy thickened. (If using ground meat, you can simmer just 20 minutes. Stew meat takes longer to get tender.)

Remove bay leaf and thyme/rosemary bundle. Stir in peas and corn. Remove from heat. Let cool before spreading on mashed potato topping.

Lamb mixture should be thick like a stew. (Can be made 1 day ahead of assembling. Cover and refrigerate.) Mashed Potatoes Place potatoes in a large pot and cover by 1-inch with tap water.

Toss in thyme, rosemary and garlic.

Generously season the water with salt and bring to a boil.

Lower heat to a gentle boil and cook potatoes until they are fork tender, 12-15 minutes.

Drain the potatoes and transfer to a large bowl.

Warm the milk in the microwave and add to the drained potatoes. Add the butter and cheese.

Season with salt and pepper. Mash or whip until fluffy and creamy. Assemble & Bake Preheat oven to 400°F. Transfer lamb stew into lightly greased ramekins for individual portions or 13x9 casserole dish. Let cool before topping with potatoes.

Top with mashed potatoes. Place prepared dishes on a rimmed baking pan in case any of the stew bubbles over. Bake for 20 minutes.

Let sit 5-10 minutes before serving. Enjoy! Notes Recipe Tips Let filling cool and thicken up before spreading mashed potatoes on top so they don’t sink.

Make sure your mash is fluffy. Firm mash is hard to spread.

The filling can be made one day ahead of assembling, but not the mashed potatoes. They will be impossible to spread if refrigerated.

Place casserole dish or ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any stew that may bubble over while baking. You don’t want to have to clean the oven after. Storage & Reheating Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container up to 5 days. Reheat in an oven-safe dish uncovered at 375 degrees F until hot. Time will depend on portion size and if you had time to let the pie come to room temperature before popping in the oven. If in a pinch, microwave. Freezing Shepherd's Pie I highly recommend freezing assembled shepherd’s pie before baking. Cover tightly with foil and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight and bring to room temperature before baking in a 400-degree oven. Because of the density of the pie, I don't recommend baking from frozen. Nutrition Calories: 469kcal | Carbohydrates: 53g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 64mg | Sodium: 497mg | Potassium: 1431mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 5076IU | Vitamin C: 54mg | Calcium: 219mg Tried this recipe? Pin it for Later!Mention @giveitsomethyme or tag #giveitsomethyme! See Also 15 Slow Cooker Thanksgiving Recipes

*Recipe inspired by celebrity chef Anne Burrell.

