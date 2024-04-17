Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Puddings for Two Recipe (2024)

My husband, who is vegan, made this for our Thanksgiving dessert. It was soft and delicious, not too sweet. He subbed vegan butter in the pudding and a bit of soy milk for the sauce. The amount of cardamom called for was too much for my taste (maybe because it was fresh rather than pre-ground?). Next time, I'd use a combo of cardamom and ginger to mellow the spice a bit. Will definitely be making this again!