Pure Joy in a Southern French Martini Recipe - Redneck Rhapsody (2024)

This post and the photos within it may contain affiliate links. If you purchase something through the link, I may receive a commission at no extra charge to you.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Pure joy in a Southern French Martini Recipe is what you’ll get, if you decide to “shake” things up a bit. I had my first one on a cruise a couple of years ago, without a doubt it became one of my favorite co*cktails. They called theirs a “French Kiss.” I liked it… a lot, maybe too much.

Where did the French Martini come from?

Apparently from France! Hence the name “French Martini.” Story has it was introduced to Louis XIV during a visit to the Château de Chambord, first produced in 1685. Chambord was founded and produced in 1982. Home of Chambord is the Loire Valley, France by N.J. “Sky” Cooper. The company bases it’s modern day recipe from the 1600’s version of a raspberry liqueur. A delicious liqueur made from black and red raspberries, honey, Madagascar vanilla, herbs, spices, cognac and Moroccan citrus peel.

The company Chambord created the French Martini drink, also often called a “French Kiss” Martini. Based on the popularity of this delicious concoction, we can assume that they succeed with it being a hit!

A French Martini is made from:

I set out to see how they are made. The recipes, much like their name vary. Most have the same core ingredients. While the classic French Martini co*cktail recipe is a simple combination of vodka, pineapple juice and Chambord, you can make subtle changes to vary the taste lightly. However the presentations for serving it can offer some thoughtful and fun ideas.

So far, mine are a little limited, due to the fact that the bartender is usually ready to drink it, not make it so cute by the time the shakin’ has taken place, JS! “Get in my mouth!”

Southern Sweetness brings me extra joy!

So, this is the deal, as you will see below I have used several different products that can definitely vary the flavor and quality of a French Martini. BUT, I’m gonna share my little southern secret that makes me even happier when this delish drink slips through my lips and across my taste buds.

I make a homemade pineapple infused simple syrup. It just takes this drink from a 9 1/2 to an 11. However, it does rhyme with heaven. Without a doubt, I can say after two of them I see where the “Kiss” might have been infused in the name. Haha, it will make you happy!

Southern French Martini Recipe –

Redneck vs. Rhapsody

Being a budget conscious gal I always try things to see if I can save money. Sometimes you can without any, or much difference buy the less expensive items, undoubtedly, it can bite you in the behind other times.

By the same token I have many times found a new brand that is just as good or even better. With all that being said, I’m going to get on with the comparison. I am only putting in the recipe for the version that I love the most, but you can see in the picture which brands I used of what.

**It should be noted before you try: I LOVE vodka. As long as it is coupled with something. No, I don’t drink it straight. But, I like a lot of different brands. It can be flavored or plain. I tend to like fruity or vanilla if I buy flavored. Infusing it yourself with herbs and spices is something that is trending.

Making a Southern French Martini

Southern French Martini Delicious fruity, sweet vodka & liqueur drink. 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 10 minutes mins Course co*cktail Cuisine French See Also 62 Easy Soup Recipes To Cozy Up To This Fall Servings 1 Calories 175 kcal Equipment co*cktail Shaker

1 qt pan

Martini/co*cktail Glass

2 oz measuring cup Ingredients 1 oz Vodka Can be any. Rock Town is my go to vodka. Vanilla, raspberry or pineapple would be my choice if you want to use flavored.

1 oz Chambord You may choose any raspberry liqueur, but I have listed my choice.

2 oz Fresh or Dole Pineapple Juice If you choose another it can change the taste...a lot.

1/2 - 1 oz Pineapple Infused Simple Syrup Does not have to have this ingredient. I only use 1/2 oz. Pineapple Infused Simple Syrup - Fix in Advance 1/4 cup Pineapple Juice

1/4 cup Water

1/4 - 1/2 cup Sugar or Stevia I only use 1/4 but most recipes call for equal parts sugar to liquid. Instructions If you are making a "Southern" French Martini you will want to go ahead and prepare your simple syrup ahead of time. Should be refrigerated & ready to mix. Shake well before you pour into measuring glass. You want to put a 4-6 cubes of ice in shaker, add all ingredients. Shake thoroughly to cause the pineapple to froth. (That's my favorite part!) Let it rest after the shake to fully froth for 20 seconds or so. That was a lie... I love it all. I frequently double all the amounts if I have a larger glass, or company over, but I never put more than that in the shaker at one time. Pineapple Infused Simple Syrup Add all the ingredients bring to a boil till sugar is dissolved 1-2 minutes. If possible to make ahead and refrigerate for best results. Will last in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Garnishes and Glasses The sky's the limit. I usually add frozen fruit to my glass,

my preference is some type of berry or pineapple. Any of those can be used on

co*cktail sticks (fresh fruit is best for this, but I have used frozen). You can

rim your glass with sugar for a different take. Classic martini glasses work

great but are not necessary. We've used mason jars, metal insulated wine

glasses, and champagne flutes. Just whatever makes you happy. Make it work for

your life or theme. Send me pictures of what you do. Nutrition Calories: 175kcal Keyword Souther French Martini Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was! See Also Nourishing Herbal Infusion Recipe—A Tea With PurposeKeto Chicharron Pork Belly Low Carb Recipe | KetoValeLeopard Milk Bread Recipe By French Baker50 Spaghetti Squash Recipes to Keep You Warm this Winter!

May this Southern French Martini recipe make you as happy as it does me!

Now, have fun & go start shakin your glass!

Have a happy rhapsodyville day,

Trina