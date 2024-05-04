Put Those Meyers Lemons to Good Use In This Marmalade Recipe (2024)

We are blessed here in California to have the perfect weather for growing citrus. We have several Meyer lemon trees which supply us with lemons almost year round. Meyer lemons, if you are unfamiliar with them, are a milder variety of lemon than our standard "Eureka" lemon.

They are a cross between a regular lemon and an orange. They're not quite as sour as regular lemons, and their peels are smooth and not as bitter. They make wonderful marmalade.

Homemade Marmalade: A Winter Ritual

Every winter I make several batches of marmalade from the citrus growing in our yard. This Meyer lemon marmalade recipe is the "master" recipe from which I base all sorts of variations (adding grapefruit, blood oranges, etc.)

You can spice up this basic recipe by adding herbs or spices in the first stage of cooking, such as cinnamon, cardamom, rosemary, or vanilla. (Remove any whole spices or herbs before you add the sugar.)

I've tried to detail the recipe as well I could, making it easier for first time marmalade makers to be successful. Jam making is tricky; it really helps to do it a bunch of times; the more experience you have with it, the better jams you'll make.

If you are just starting out with jam making, use a candy thermometer! Once you have enough jam making experience, you can more easily judge when the jam is ready without one, but until then, use one.

Tips for Marmalade Success

Make sure you are using Meyer lemons: I know this one sounds obvious, but you really cannot swap out Meyer lemons with regular lemons for this recipe. Meyer lemons are less tart and have peels that are less bitter than regular lemons. If you use regular lemons for this recipe, your result may be too sour and bitter.

I know this one sounds obvious, but you really cannot swap out Meyer lemons with regular lemons for this recipe. Meyer lemons are less tart and have peels that are less bitter than regular lemons. If you use regular lemons for this recipe, your result may be too sour and bitter. Cook until the peels are very soft in the first stage of cooking: Once you add sugar to the pot, the peels will firm up substantially, so you want to make sure the peels are very soft in the first stage of cooking, before you add the sugar.

Once you add sugar to the pot, the peels will firm up substantially, so you want to make sure the peels are very soft in the first stage of cooking, before you add the sugar. Know your altitude: These instructions are for cooking at sea-level. When you are at altitude, liquid boils at a lower temperature than 212°F. Look up what the boiling point of water is at your altitude (for example, at 3000 ft, the boiling point of water is 206°F), and aim for a jelly setting temperature of 6 to 8°F higher than that temperature. Otherwise, you may overcook your marmalade.

These instructions are for cooking at sea-level. When you are at altitude, liquid boils at a lower temperature than 212°F. Look up what the boiling point of water is at your altitude (for example, at 3000 ft, the boiling point of water is 206°F), and aim for a jelly setting temperature of 6 to 8°F higher than that temperature. Otherwise, you may overcook your marmalade. Don't let the marmalade turn brown: If the marmalade is turning brown while you are cooking it, you are likely overcooking it and the sugars are beginning to caramelize. Remove it from the heat immediately if this happens and then next time you make marmalade, aim for a lower setting temperature.

If the marmalade is turning brown while you are cooking it, you are likely overcooking it and the sugars are beginning to caramelize. Remove it from the heat immediately if this happens and then next time you make marmalade, aim for a lower setting temperature. Rely more on the wrinkle test than on your thermometer: I use a thermometer just to help me figure out when to start making a wrinkle tests. The wrinkling of a little jelly on a chilled plate is the best indication that the jelly has reached its setting point.