Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (2024)

Bread recipes just don’t get any easier than this Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread that has just 3 ingredients! See, you can make a delicious bread with very little effort. You have got to try this keto cheese bread! It’s way easier than the 90 second Keto Bread recipe too! Don’t get me wrong. I love that recipe but sometimes I want to make a few bread slices at a time instead of just one microwave mug recipe.

The jalapenos in this recipe give it just the right amount of flavor. If you decide not to add jalapenos on top, I might add a few your favorite seasonings to it. I love dill seasoning, so I would tend to add that with a bit of sea salt too. Yummy! Keto cheesy bread is our new obsession.

Keto Cheese Bread

Now, if you want a huge loaf of Keto bread, I highly suggest you try and make this Savory Keto Bread Recipe. It’s probably the closest thing I’ve tasted to real bread when doing the Keto diet.

Jalapeno Cheese Bread

We’ve tried and tested so many different keto bread recipes and finding ones that are worthy of a blog post like this are far and few between. I can’t forget to add this KetoPull Apart Pizza Bread recipe while I’m talking about bread because thisrecipe is always a hit at parties!

The BEST Keto Pull Apart Pizza Bread Recipe

If you are new to Keto or want to learn a bit more about how this diet works and why people love it, read this: Simple Way to Start the Ketogenic Diet

Here’s how to make this delicious Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread recipe. It is one of our favorite keto bread recipes. Plus it is an easy keto bread so I can’t complain about that.

Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe Ingredients

  • 1 cup Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated
  • 2 large Egg, fresh, whole, raw
  • Optional: Jalapenos

How To Make Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread

  1. Combine the shredded cheese and egg in a bowl and mix it until the ingredients are fully combined.
  2. Divide the mixture equally into four or six equal parts (depending on the size bread you want) on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
  3. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese has fully melted and created a slight brown crust.

Note: Don’t skip the parchment paper or silicone baking mat step. This is the secret to the perfect bread crust that doesn’t stick to the pan. I swear I cannot bake keto bread without my new silicone baking mat set I bought on Amazon.

I should also note that the type of cheese does change the taste a bit too. We try to change up this recipe a bit with different types cheese in the mix. It always makes for a delicious treat!

Here are more low carb and keto recipes

  • Low Carb Cloud Bread Recipe Made with Baking Soda (Baking Powder)
  • Keto Stuffing Recipe Made with Savory Keto Bread

Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe Nutrition

Serves 4

Calories 212, Total C 2.8g, Fiber 0g, Net C 2.8g, Sugars 0.8g, Fat 14g, Protein 18.4g

Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (1)

Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (Only 3 Ingredients)

4.24 from 47 votes

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Total Time 25 minutes mins

Servings 4 servings

Calories 212

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese grated
  • 2 large Egg fresh, whole, raw
  • Optional: Jalapenos

Instructions

  • Combine the shredded cheese and egg in a bowl and mix it until the ingredients are fully combined.

  • Divide the mixture equally into four or six equal parts (depending on the size bread you want) on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

  • Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese has fully melted and created a slight brown crust.

  • Note: Don't skip the parchment paper or silicone baking mat step. This is the secret to the perfect bread crust that doesn't stick to the pan. I swear I cannot bake keto bread without my new silicone baking mat set I bought on Amazon.

  • I should also note that the type of cheese does change the taste a bit too. We try to change up this recipe a bit with different types cheese in the mix. It always makes for a delicious treat!

Nutrition

Serving: 1serving | Calories: 212 | Carbohydrates: 2.8g | Protein: 18.4g | Fat: 14g | Sugar: 0.8g

Nutrition facts are provided as a courtesy.

Here are a few photos we took while making this delicious and quick keto jalapeno cheese bread recipe!

Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (2) Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (3) Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (4) Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (5) Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (6) Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (7) Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (8)

Quick Keto Jalapeno Cheese Bread Recipe (9)

