This Chicken Pot Pie Is One of Ree's All-Time Favorite Recipes (2024)

Adding flour to the chicken and vegetable mixture will set it up for becoming thick and creamy once you pour in the broth. Just let it simmer for a few minutes until it thickens. But if you've already added the broth and realize it's too thin,you can always make a slurry to stir in. Stir atablespoon of cornstarch into 2tablespoons of cold waterand add it to your filling mixture to thicken it.

How do you thicken chicken pot pie filling?

There's meat, vegetables, and the crust already there, so itdoesn't technically need a side. But if you want to go the extra mile, some garlicky green beans would be divine! You could also a do a big fall salad.

What do you serve with chicken pot pie?

Butter, flour, broth, a little heavy cream, and a splash of white wine, if that's your kind of thing. I alsolike adding some turmeric, salt, pepper, and thyme for more flavor.

What is the sauce made of in chicken pot pie?

Here's one I made awhile back. What I love about this pot pie recipe is you can cook the chicken right then and there,or you can use rotisserie chicken (or evenleftover turkey) if you have it. You can whip up apie crustjust for the occasion…or you can use a crust you might have languishing in the freezer. Chicken pot pie doesn't have to be a huge ordeal! Try it the next time you're craving a hearty dishthat will keep your whole family happy.

It doesn't get much better than a classicpot pie recipe. It just doesn't. It's that broth-y gravy…that golden, crisp crust…those tender, flavorful vegetables.

low-sodium chicken broth, plus more as needed

Dice up an onion, along with some carrots and celery, then throw them into a pot with a little butter over medium heat.

Stir the veggies around and cook them for 3 to 4 minutes, until they just start to soften.

Then throw in the cooked poultry, whether it's chicken or turkey! I like to have a mix of white and dark meat shredded into big chunks.

You can get the meat by using any of the following methods:

* Boil a whole cut-up fryer for 25-30 minutes. Remove the meat pieces and let them cool until you can handle them, then remove all the meat from the bones with two forks.

* Have a huge Thanksgiving dinner and wrap up the turkey leftovers.

* Roast a chicken in the oven and shred the meat.

* Buy a dang rotisserie chicken at the dang supermarket and call it a day.

Stir the chicken into the veggies and let it warm up…

Then sprinkle a little flour all over the top. Stir in the flour and let it soak into the veggie/meat mixture and cook for another minute or so…

Then pour in some chicken broth! (You can also splash in a little wine at this stage, which I absolutely love, but which I usually don’t do because the five people I live with don’t like the flavor of wine. Please feel sorry for me. Thank you.)

Stir in the broth and let the mixture cook and thicken up for a few minutes.

Add a little salt and pepper…

A teeny bit of turmeric…

A little minced fresh thyme (or parsley…or anything you want!)

Then stir it all around. Give it a taste and add more of whatever seasonings you like.

I like to add a splash of half-and-half or cream for a little creamy richness. But you don't have to if you don't want to.

Finally, just let the mixture bubble up until it's nice and thick, then set it aside for a sec. (If it gets too thick, just splash in a little more broth.)

Next, roll out a pie crust on a floured surface…

(Or grab a dang storebought pie crust. I'm the last person on earth that's gonna judge you.)

Pour the pot pie mixture into a casserole dish…

And smooth out the surface.

I fold the pie crust in half to make it more mobile, then I lay it on top of the dish…

And unfold it so that it covers the whole thing.

I'm, like, all about being rustic, so I just press the edges onto the sides of the casserole dish. If it won't stick, just use some of the egg wash I'm getting ready to show you.

Use a knife to cut little vents all over the surface of the dough.

Next combine an egg with a little water and whisk it with a fork…

Then dip in a brush…

And brush the egg wash all over the surface.

(Note: It helps if the pot pie filling is a little cooled before you assemble the pie so the crust won’t soften like it is here. But I have an impatience problem.)

Then—and this is extremely important—put it in the oven, walk away, completely forget about it, and come dangerously close to burning the crust.

But only if you want to be like me.

Wow. That really was a close call, man!

But guess what?

It was absolutely delicious and delectable.

Honestly, if there's anything better than pot pie, I haven't yet found what it is.

A real staple for fall and winter, baby!

(Sorry I called you baby.)