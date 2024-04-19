Keto Buckeyes Chocolate and Peanut Butter Balls Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

ThisKeto Buckeyes Chocolate and Peanut Butter Balls Recipe was a treat! When I say treat, I mean it didn’t even taste like it was any different from the original recipe! I love when I create a Keto friendly recipe that’s just as good as the real thing! Honestly, I don’t think you could go wrong with any recipe that includes chocolate and peanut butter, could you?

I wanna say this recipe only takes about 10 minutes to whip up. That longest part of this recipe is waiting for the dough to chill enough for you to roll out the little peanut butter balls.

Keto Buckeyes Chocolate and Peanut Butter Balls Recipe Ingredients

1 cup peanut butter or almond butter

or 1 1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup erythritol

4 oz Sugar Free Chocolate Baking Bar or chips

Keto Buckeyes Chocolate and Peanut Butter Balls Recipe Instructions

Combine the peanut butter or almond butter, flour and sweetener of your choice. Mix it until it’s well combined.

TIP: We love using Swerve confectioner sweetener or Now Foods brand of Erythritol in this recipe.

Place the peanut butter mixture in the freezer for about an hour (or at least enough to cool it to form the balls).

Roll the cold dough into small size balls about 1 inch in diameter. Note: if your hands tend to be on the bit warm side, you will notice you have to roll the balls quickly so the peanut butter doesn’t melt in your hands again.

Melt the chocolate as instructed on the package. I ended up putting the bar into a small microwave safebowl and heat it for seconds at a time until it was completely melted. I believe it took a minute to get it to the consistency I wanted.

Use a fork to hold the ball and dip it into the melted chocolate.

Place the chocolate dipped peanut butter balls onto a silicone mat or wax paper to prevent sticking until the chocolate hardens. You can place them back into the freezer to speed up the hardening process.

Keep these stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

This recipe makes between 15 and 20 balls!

Keto Buckeye’s Recipe Nutrition

(note: this nutrition label was calculated using almond butter instead of peanut butter)

Serves 20 (1 ball)

Calories 80, Total C 2.5g, Fiber 1.3g, Net C 1.2g, Sugars 0.6g, Fat 7g, Protein 2.7g

Here are a few photos we took of this process.

