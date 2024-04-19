Ice Cream Bread - Two Ingredient Recipes - Daily Dish Recipes (2024)

This Tik Tok viral recipe is a really easy, two ingredient Ice Cream Bread that will literally wow you! Tastes delicious and can be made with so many flavors.

Great texture, light flavor… a perfect quick bread recipe!

The first time I saw this Two Ingredient Ice Cream Bread, it was in one of those community cookbooks.

You know the ones with no pictures and a million family recipes that have been circulated around a million times?

I thought to myself, there is no way that two ingredients are going to make a loaf of bread.

It’s simply not possible.

Bread takes tons of steps, and kneading and rising and… well, anyone who has ever made bread from scratch knows that it takes a bit.

But this bread does not!

And it only has two ingredients!

It’s called a quick bread.

For obvious reasons.

Ice Cream and Self Rising Flour.

I mean, how much easier can that get?

And when you think about it, the possibilities are endless… the flavors you can create, endless.

When we set out to make our Ice Cream Bread, I wanted something a little different than just doing a vanilla ice cream or chocolate ice cream bread.

Though we have tried both now, and LOVED them!

We went straight to the more exotic flavors and found a Pineapple Coconut ice cream and I knew that was the one I wanted to use.

Pineapple Coconut Ice Cream!

Can you imagine how perfect that would be baked into a luscious bread recipe?

And if you can’t find the Pineapple Coconut Ice Cream, that’s okay, click the link and I have a homemade version on my blog.

Remember though, you can make Ice Cream Bread with any flavor ice cream, we just were picky and chose the Pineapple Coconut ice cream.

There is no right or wrong.

One of the things I loved about using the Pineapple Coconut in the Ice Cream Bread is that it had real chunks of pineapple that you could see when you sliced into the finished bread.

I loved how that looked and I loved how it tasted even more.

Honestly, the only thing I’d do differently next time, is add some MORE frozen pineapple to the dough before baking, just to give it a little more pineapple flavor.

But if you use it as is, it’s pretty amazing. (plus then it becomes three ingredient ice cream bread haha)

NOTE: Do not try to use a low fat ice cream or even a low sugar or no sugar ice cream.

The results will not be the same and I don’t believe the flavor will either.

This is the time to go full fat and full sugar.

Just some advice.

ADDITIONAL NOTE:It seems there really are no substitutions for this recipe.

You MUST use Self-Rising Flour, not a substitution and you MUST use full fat ice cream, otherwise it’s a hit or miss on whether it works.

We have made this recipe a dozen times using several different types of full fat ice cream and always Self-Rising flour… it has worked for us every time.

ADDITIONAL NOTE:For some reason, with certain brands of ice cream it seems you don’t get the rise of a traditional bread.

There is a science in baking so it’s a science experiment to figure out why.

Many times it is that it has been over-mixed.

I’m not a science major.

What I know is that this particular ice cream mixed with self rising flour worked beautifully.

We have made it with several others and most of the time it rises and looks fine, but occasionally it does not rise.

Still tastes amazing though.

Will you try this ice cream bread?

