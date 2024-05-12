Radio X - Radio X LIVE - XFM (2024)

Listen to the internet radio of Radio X live, the successor of the the former Xfm since its rebrand in 2015. The broadcaster is owned by Global Media & Entertainment Ltd. The primary target audience is listeners looking for alternative music, who want to break away from the monotonous mainstream flooded general entertainment industy. Radio X is an excellent choice for those seeking unique experience in the rarely heard treasures of rock, alternative rock, indie rock and electronica. The radio's morning programme is "The Chris Moyles Show" which brings alternative sounds from 6:30am to 10am Monday to Friday and from 8am to 11am on Saturdays.

Radio X slogan: "Get Into The Music"