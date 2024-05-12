Radio X - Radio X LIVE - XFM (2024)

Radio X - Radio X LIVE - XFM (1)

Now playing:

Green Day - Basket Case

London - 48 Kbps

Radio X Classic Rock - 48 Kbps

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist - 48 Kbps

Best of British 2023 - 48 Kbps

Radio X 90s - 48 Kbps

Radio X 00s - 48 Kbps

Indie Love Songs - 48 Kbps

Chilled - 48 Kbps

Manchester - 48 Kbps

UK - 48 Kbps

Festival Favourites - 48 Kbps

About Radio X

Listen to the internet radio of Radio X live, the successor of the the former Xfm since its rebrand in 2015. The broadcaster is owned by Global Media & Entertainment Ltd. The primary target audience is listeners looking for alternative music, who want to break away from the monotonous mainstream flooded general entertainment industy. Radio X is an excellent choice for those seeking unique experience in the rarely heard treasures of rock, alternative rock, indie rock and electronica. The radio's morning programme is "The Chris Moyles Show" which brings alternative sounds from 6:30am to 10am Monday to Friday and from 8am to 11am on Saturdays.

Radio X slogan: "Get Into The Music"

Do you see incomplete, outdated or incorrect information on our site? Do you think You know more about the radio? Help us, write to us on Facebook and in exchange we'll reward you with advertisem*nt free use! :)

Postal address: 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA

Website: https://www.radiox.co.uk
Phone: Studio: +44 0330 333 3100
Switchboard: +44 0207 766 6000
SMS: 83936

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiox
Twitter: https://twitter.com/radiox
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiox
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/radio-x-uk
MixCloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/xfmradio
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radiox
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/[kukac]radiox

Radio X frequencies

London - 104.9 FMManchester - 97.7 FM

The broadcast is available on the traditional analogue radio way, and also by the digital solutions like DAB Digital Radio and DigitalTV, we recommend the online radio stream.
DigitalTV: Freesat: Channel 723, Sky: Channel 0113, Virgin: Channel 960

Radio X Frequency map

News about Radio X

Chris Moyles pays emotional tribute to Steve Wright on Radio X

This morning, on his Radio X Breakfast Show, Chris Moyles paid an emotional tribute to Steve Wright saying he was “a quirky man, but a lovely genuine sweetheart”.More >>

ontheradio.co.uk - 14.02.2024

Nothing But Thieves to play exclusive gig for Radio X

Radio X has secured Nothing But Thieves to play an exclusive gig for fans in London later this month. The gig will take place at O2 Forum, Kentish Town on 31st January 2024. Nothing But Thieves are currently touring the UK, Europe and South America and are lined up to play festivals this Summer.More >>

radiotoday.co.uk - 10.01.2024

Oasis’ Bonehead to guest host with Toby Tarrant on Radio X

Guitarist and founding member of Oasis Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs will join Toby Tarrant on Radio X to guest host in a Christmas Day special.More >>

ontheradio.co.uk - 14.12.2023

Matt Lucas reveals on Radio X door is open to revisit Little Britain

Matt Lucas joined Chris Moyles on Radio X this morning to talk about his new book, but the conversation turned to Little Britain.More >>

ontheradio.co.uk - 27.09.2023

New chapter for John Kennedy’s X-Posure as it goes daily on Global Player

Global has announced X-Posure Daily will be its first on demand show exclusive to Global Player. X-Posure Daily will be presented by Radio X’s ‘guru of new music’ John Kennedy, host of the music discovery show, X-Posure.More >>

radiotoday.co.uk - 11.09.2023

“I was an arrogant little twit,” Ross Kemp tells Radio X

Ross Kemp was a guest on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning where he admitted to being ‘an arrogant little twit’ during the height of his Eastenders fame. Kemp, who recently returned to acting for Channel 5’s thriller Blindspot, also said he ‘thought he was the dogs’ at the...More >>

ontheradio.co.uk - 05.07.2023

No show for Chris Moyles at Radio X studio after Glastonbury weekend

Chris Moyles didn’t make it to the Radio X studio for his show this morning after spending the weekend at Glastonbury festival. Radio X tweeted out a photo of the empty studio saying “the show has started, but where is @ChrisMoyles” after he failed to turn up...More >>

ontheradio.co.uk - 26.06.2023

Blur’s Alex James reveals on Radio X why the band got back together

Blur joined The Radio X Evening Show with Dan O’Connell last night ahead of the release of their first album in eight years. The Ballad of Darren is due for release on 21 July and the first song from it, The Narcissist, has been released...More >>

ontheradio.co.uk - 19.05.2023

Oasis’ Bonehead to guest host special show on Radio X

Guitarist and founding member of Oasis, Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs is joining Radio X to host a show this Bank Holiday. The special programme, Bonehead’s Bank Holiday, airing on Monday 9am – 11am, will include some of his favourite tunes and stories from the Oasis days...More >>

ontheradio.co.uk - 05.05.2023

Similar radio stations in other countries

