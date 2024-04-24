Readers' Recipes for Dumplings – Leserrezepte für Knödel (2024)

Home How to Make Dumplings Recipes for Dumpling

by: Gerhild Fulson / Cookbook Author, Blogger, German Oma!

These recipes for dumplings, akaKlösse und Knödel,have been sent in by our readers. Each is different, even in just small ways.

But each is part of the great traditional German foods eaten around the world. Try these German side dishes when your craving something special.

Below are shown the ones I grew up with. They are just like my Mutti used to make them. If you'd like to try these, then click here!

Go to recipe >

Below are two of our readers' recipes.You'll find more at the bottom of the page!



Ready to makeBayerische-Wald Potato Dumplings?

1. Bayerische-Wald Potato Dumplings

by Sepp (Oshkosh, Wis. USA)

Prep Time

20 minutes

Cook Time

30 minutes

Total Time 50 minutes

Ingredients: 6 Idaho Potatoes, peeled, cooked, cooled

white flour

salt Instructions: When potatoes are cool, mash with potato masher. Measure mashed potatoes in large measuring cup. Then put in large bowl. Remember how many cups of potatoes you had; now add equal amount of white flour to the large bowl. Mix with floured hands until you have pea-sized mixture of potato and flour. Now grasp with both hands like you are making a large snowball. Pack them good, until they stay together. Meanwhile boil a large pot of salted water on the stove. Place dumplings in gently boiling water, occasionally stirring so they don't burn on the bottom. When dumplings rise to the top, they are done. (approx. 30 minutes). Do not cover pot while cooking. * * * * *

Unless otherwise noted recipe, images and content © Just like Oma | www.quick-german-recipes.com



Ready to tryMarion's Potato Dumplings?

2. Marion's Potato Dumplings

by Marion Wells (Aroura, Illinois, USA)

Ingredients: 3 - 4 potatoes, boiled with skin on until tender

salt, pepper

1 egg

1 cup flour Instructions: After the potatoes have cooled, peel and grate with grater onto a hard floured surface. Add salt and a little pepper if preferred. Add one egg and one cup flour. Start to knead together until the dough stays together, adding flour as necessary. When the dough stays in a ball, cut a piece of the dough and start to make a long snake, again using flour when necessary. When the dough is about the length of a ruler and the width of a quarter, cut it in about ½ inch pieces and roll one more time in a little flour just to dust them. Add to boiling water with a little salt. When the dumplings rise to the top of the pot that means they are done, but just check. If the inside is done, they will look solid and chewy. Then you know they are done. Take out of the pot and place in bowl or container. Enjoy with stew, rouladen, or any other type of meat. This was my mother's recipe who came from Germany and passed this down to me. * * * * *

Unless otherwise noted recipe, images and content © Just like Oma | www.quick-german-recipes.com

See Also Get the famous Can't Fail 5-Minute Fudge recipe, plus 10 more fast vintage fudge recipes - Click AmericanaAsian Slaw Recipe (with Creamy Peanut Dressing!) - Cooking ClassyMelting Sweet Potatoes - The Original Recipe40 Recipes That Start with a Can of Corn

Grab your copy of and make those traditional German treats for your family today! Take a peek at all Oma's eCookbooks. They make sharing your German heritage a delicious adventure!

You might like these German Bread Dumplings Recipe – Oma's Semmelknödel Rezept Oma's German bread dumplings are great when there's gravy to soak up. These Semmelknödel are from Bavaria and are an easy way traditional side dish for your German meal.

Oma's Thüringer Klösse – Potato Dumplings Made Raw Grated Potatoes Thüringer Klösse are THE traditional potato dumplings made from grated raw potatoes. These were my favorites that I grew up with and are actually quite easy to make.

Oma's Kartoffelklöße – German Potato Dumplings German potato dumplings, aka Kartoffelklöße and Kartoffelknödel, invoke great memories of my Mutti's Sunday dinners. Using cooked potatoes, she created these scrumptious traditional dumplings!

Do you have any dumpling recipes? Or, you can just share your dumpling memories!



Got an easy DUMPLING recipe? PLEASE, share it with us! Other Visitors' Dumpling Recipes Click below to see recipes from other visitors to this page...

Terry’s Cooked Potato Dumplings

My mother always made the Thuringer dumplings with raw potatoes. But it was soo much work and as well they are very heavy in your stomach.I started … Traditional "Grey" Dumplings

My MOTHER used to use equal measurements of raw shredded potatoes and cooked mashed potatoesmix it up with an egg and flour and salt and drop them into … Blood Dumplings

Here is how my dad and I made "Crub" as we called it.1 quart of pork blood poured into a large mixing bowl and add three quarts of water. Now … Instant Mashed Potato Dumplings

My mother grew up in Berlin during the war and the blockade as well. Potatoes were not readily available, but they did get instant mashed potatoes and … Click here to write your own.

Follow Oma on Social Media: instagram youtube facebook pinterest Leave a comment about this recipe or ask a question?

Pop right over to my private Facebook group, the Kaffeeklatschers. You'll find thousands of German foodies, all eager to help and to talk about all things German, especially these yummy foods. Meet with us around Oma's table, pull up a chair, grab a coffee and a piece of Apfelstrudel, and enjoy the visit.



Newest Recipes



How to Make German Schnitzel Recipe: Oma's Classic Schweineschnitzel Discover the ultimate German schnitzel recipe with Oma's quick and easy method - perfect for any occasion! Taste the authentic flavors of Germany today. Go to Recipe Oma's Favorite Finds offer a range of Oma’s favorite German-inspired must-have items that make cooking and entertaining more enjoyable, yummy, and efficient. Go to Recipe Discover the Easter traditions in Germany that will engage your senses and uplift your spirit. Ostern is a cultural celebration filled with delight, wonder, and yummy food. Go to Recipe

* * * * *

PIN to SAVE this recipe to your Pinterest board! And let’s be friends on Pinterest!

Words to the Wise "Fear of the Lord is a life-giving fountain; it offers escape from the snares of death." Proverbs 14:27 (NLT)

