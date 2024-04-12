Crustless Pizza Recipe (20 Minutes!) - Wholesome Yum (2024)

Free Printable: Low Carb & Keto Food List Get It Now

I already have a pizza casserole recipe, apizza bowl, and a famous keto pizza, so why do we need a crustless pizza recipe? Because it’s the best of both worlds. This pizza without crust has the same toppings you’d find on a meat lover’s pizza, but it takes away the fuss of making a crust, skips the cauliflower you’d find in my other pizza casserole, has minimal oven time (great for summer), and is ready super fast in just 20 minutes. Skillet pizza is the perfect dish for busy weeknights!

Not only does this keto crustless pizza satisfy even the biggest pizza cravings, but it’s also completely customizable by switching up the “toppings” — make it your own! Try it for the ultimate low carb dinner, or you could even serve it as a pizza dip.

Ingredients & Substitutions

This section explains how to choose the best ingredients for a low carb crustless pizza, what each one does in the recipe, and substitution options. For measurements, see the recipe card below.

Sausage – This makes up the base layer of this pizza skillet. I used ground Italian sausage, but you could use other types of ground meat, such as pork sausage, ground beef, or even ground turkey instead.

– This makes up the base layer of this pizza skillet. I used ground Italian sausage, but you could use other types of ground meat, such as pork sausage, ground beef, or even ground turkey instead. Veggies – For a colorful variety in my skillet pizza, I used half of a red bell pepper, half of a yellow bell pepper, and cremini mushrooms. You could use a green bell pepper, white button mushrooms, or just about any vegetables you like.

– For a colorful variety in my skillet pizza, I used half of a red bell pepper, half of a yellow bell pepper, and cremini mushrooms. You could use a green bell pepper, white button mushrooms, or just about any vegetables you like. Sauce – You can use sugar free marinara sauce , keto pizza sauce , alfredo sauce , or pesto sauce depending on your preference.

– You can use , , , or depending on your preference. Mozzarella Cheese – Feel free to substitute it with shredded cheddar, Colby jack, pepper jack, or any cheese you prefer.

– Feel free to substitute it with shredded cheddar, Colby jack, pepper jack, or any cheese you prefer. Pepperoni Slices – You can also top your crustless pizza with additional sausage, more veggies, or bacon !

This section shows how to make a pizza without crust, with step-by-step photos and details about the technique, to help you visualize it. For full instructions, including amounts and temperatures, see the recipe card below.

Brown meat. Cook the ground sausage in acast iron skillet, until browned and cooked through. Saute veggies. Lower the heat, and push sausage to pan edges, creating space in the center. Add the mushrooms and peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and dry.

Add sauce. Turn off the heat. Pour the marinara sauce over the pan, and smooth evenly with a spatula. Add toppings. Sprinkle with the shredded mozzarella. Arrange the pepperoni slices on top.

Bake. Transfer the skillet to the oven. Broil the crustless pizza recipe, until the cheese is melted and browned, and the pepperoni starts to crisp up a little.

Tips For Making Crustless Pizza The pan will seem very full when you add the veggies. If they don’t all fit, add what you can and add the rest once they start to cook down. The mushrooms will shrink especially.

If they don’t all fit, add what you can and add the rest once they start to cook down. The mushrooms will shrink especially. Make sure to cook the veggies enough to get all the water out. If you don’t, your crustless pizza may be watery.

If you don’t, your crustless pizza may be watery. Adjust the sauce amount based on your goals. This crustless pizza recipe uses 1 cup of marinara, which is moderately saucy. If you like it extra saucy, feel free to add more marinara to your liking, but it will increase the carb count. Conversely, if the carbs are too high for your macros , you can reduce the amount of sauce (the main source of carbs in this dish) or eat smaller servings.

If you want other toppings in your pizza skillet, feel free to customize with your favorite pizza toppings. Here are some ideas:

Caprese – Use ground beef or sausage for the base layer, without marinara. Replace the pepperoni on top with tomato slices and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar or glaze (make the glaze yourself by reducing the vinegar, so there’s no sugar added). Top with fresh basil.

– Use ground beef or sausage for the base layer, without marinara. Replace the pepperoni on top with tomato slices and a drizzle of (make the glaze yourself by reducing the vinegar, so there’s no sugar added). Top with fresh basil. Breakfast – Replace the sausage in this crustless pizza recipe with breakfast sausage, scramble some egg into the base layer, skip the marinara, and replace the pepperoni with crumbled bacon.

– Replace the sausage in this crustless pizza recipe with breakfast sausage, scramble some egg into the base layer, skip the marinara, and replace the pepperoni with crumbled bacon. BBQ Chicken – Replace the sausage and peppers with shredded chicken breast and red onions, and the marinara with sugar-free BBQ sauce . Skip the pepperoni.

– Replace the sausage and peppers with and red onions, and the marinara with . Skip the pepperoni. Hawaiian – Pineapple is not keto friendly, but if you are low carb, you might enjoy some in moderation. Combine chopped Canadian bacon and pineapple chunks for the bottom layer, and just cheese on top. Or keep the sausage underneath, and place the pineapple and Canadian bacon on top.

– Pineapple is not keto friendly, but if you are low carb, you might enjoy some in moderation. Combine chopped Canadian bacon and pineapple chunks for the bottom layer, and just cheese on top. Or keep the sausage underneath, and place the pineapple and Canadian bacon on top. Traditional Veggie – Replace the sausage with more veggies (green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, etc.) and top with extra cheese. Omit pepperoni. You can also add other keto vegetables .

– Replace the sausage with more veggies (green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, etc.) and top with extra cheese. Omit pepperoni. You can also add other . Summer Veggie – Try zucchini , eggplant , or spinach . You’ll need to saute them to evaporate all the moisture, just as we do with the mushrooms and peppers.

Store: Keep leftovers in the refrigerator for 4-5 days. I like storing it right in the (covered) pan to maintain the layers, but an airtight container will keep it fresh for longer.

Keep leftovers in the refrigerator for 4-5 days. I like storing it right in the (covered) pan to maintain the layers, but an airtight container will keep it fresh for longer. Meal prep: Prepare the crustless pizza in advance and reheat when needed, or prep ahead by assembling the pizza without crust, refrigerating, and broiling later.

Prepare the crustless pizza in advance and reheat when needed, or prep ahead by assembling the pizza without crust, refrigerating, and broiling later. Reheat: Warm in the oven for 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees F until hot. You could also scoop a serving into a bowl and microwave.

Warm in the oven for 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees F until hot. You could also scoop a serving into a bowl and microwave. Freeze: You can freeze before or after baking. Wrap the top with plastic wrap and foil, and freeze for up to 3 months. For best results, thaw overnight in the fridge before reheating, but you can also reheat from frozen (it will take longer).

Crustless pizza makes a complete meal on it’s own, but a side or two never hurts! Here are some ideas:

Salad – If you opt for a smaller serving size, try serving it with a Caesar salad (skip the chicken for a side) or a kale salad .

– If you opt for a smaller serving size, try serving it with a (skip the chicken for a side) or a . Wings – For a classic pizza night feast, you can’t go wrong with a side of crispy baked wings , or make air fryer wings which are even faster.

– For a classic pizza night feast, you can’t go wrong with a side of , or make which are even faster. Breadsticks – I love to serve this crustless pizza with a side of cauliflower breadsticks with additional marinara or keto cheese sauce .

