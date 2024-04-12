The BEST Thanksgiving Recipes EVER (2024)

The BEST Thanksgiving recipes for turkey and stuffing, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, and tips to help you along the way. These recipes are classics for Thanksgiving leftover recipes and Thanksgiving desserts too. They NEVER get old and are so delicious that everyone will go back for seconds (and thirds!) during your Thanksgiving feast. Be sure to pin and save this post for November and December.

Easy Thanksgiving Recipes

One person said, “This is by far the best turkey I have ever made!” Step-by-Step Guide to The Best Roast Turkey. A tried-and-true recipe for making a perfectly cooked and moist turkey every time. A Thanksgiving menu item people look forward to the most!

This is a great way to take a regular cooked ham and turn it into something spectacular by applying a sweet and spicy rub and placing it in a smoker.

3. Crock Pot Pumpkin Spice Chili

You’ve got to taste it to believe it! It actually tastes like pumpkin spice mixed with a spicy and savory chili. Made with pumpkin purée in a slow cooker.

Homemade brown gravy is better than packaged any day! Basic All-American Brown Gravy Recipe. Turkey Gravy made from drippings, the only way to do it!!!

Another pinner said, “One bite and you will never go back.” The best green bean casserole EVER!!! Made with butter crackers, sour cream, cheese, and more.

My Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes recipe is one you will come back to over and over again! Thick and creamy homemade mashed potatoes – Great as a side dish and an absolute staple recipe for the holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas!

The BEST banana pudding recipe ever!!! I want to lay on the pudding pillow. This is one of our all-time favorite desserts. It’s wonderful any time of year dessert, but it’s especially wonderful for the holidays!

One reader said, “This is the best macaroni and cheese I have ever tasted!” Made of ooey-gooey mild cheese, jack cheese, sharp cheese, muenster cheese, Velveeta cheese, and half &half. OMG! Everyone knows that mac & cheese is the must-have pasta on Thanksgiving!

All fall and winter long, this kid-friendly and adult-friendly Brunch Punch is a hit! A funMorning Punchis a perfect way to kick off a special day.

Pumpkin Risotto is such a deliciously comforting fall and winter meal! While it looks elegant enough for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it is perfect for a weeknight dinner as well. Topped with goat cheese and cranberries, it’s also a wonderful vegetarian option!

Pumpkin Pie Cupcakesare tiny pumpkin pies you can eat with your hands. Such a yummy dessert recipe for fall and Thanksgiving!

Addicting…as the recipe title states, plus they practically scream HOLIDAY SNACKING!

No-bake Pumpkin Fluff Pieis a pumpkin cream pie with a graham cracker crust and a Cinnamon Toast Crush twist!

This Bacon Ranch Turkey Cheeseball will be a hit at the holiday table! This is a Thanksgiving appetizer you MUST add to your menu!

Delicious homemade Hawaiian sweet rolls, soft, fluffy, and fresh from the oven. Brush top with melted butter, and serve warm. You can also make it into one big loaf! By Linda Bailey (and family)

A creamy and cheesy green bean casserole with bacon will be a hit on your holiday table.

17. Apple Cinnamon Dump Cake

Easy Apple Cinnamon Dump Cake Recipe! Take all 5 ingredients, dump them into a baking dish, and serve it warm with ice cream.

Mini Pies for Thanksgiving are a great alternative for your friends and family who can’t decide which kind of pie to have for their Thanksgiving Dessert. They are small enough that you can eat a couple of them! Click the picture for the different mini-pie recipes.

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole. Thanksgiving recipe done right! Simple, decadent, and delicious. Click the picture for the full recipe.

This easy homemade zucchini bread recipe is a no-fuss and no-fail recipe. This is a great recipe to always keep on hand! Make it for yourself, family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

ShreddedCrock Pot Turkey Breasts in a delicious gravy! This slow cooker turkey breast recipe is the easiest and tastiest way to cook a turkey breast. No need for a big turkey at Thanksgiving? Try this!

These sliders are the perfect way to use any leftover ham or turkey! Or, put them out as an appetizer on Turkey day. Topped with an irresistible glaze!

Thanksgiving side dishes are just as important as the turkey! Candied Sweet Potatoes are a traditional side for holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas with butter (or margarine), brown sugar, cinnamon, and marshmallows. This is a classic recipe that simply must be served for Thanksgiving!

This easy Brussels sprouts and bacon recipe will have everyone asking for seconds! Pair this simple and cozy side dish with a roast or even Thanksgiving turkey. An optional air-fryer recipe is included!

Roasted Butternut Squash makes an excellent fall-baked side dish. So easy and healthy, this savory squash is a delicious vegetable side you’ll want to make again and again.

Look no further for the Best Ever Cranberry Sauce! This easy and delightful recipe takes only 15 minutes to make and a handful of ingredients! Spiced with cinnamon and sweetened with orange juice, it is the best combination of sweet and tart! The perfect complement to your holiday meal!

This classic apple pie recipe makes the BEST old-fashioned apple pie from scratch! This easy pie has a flaky, buttery pie crust and a sweet homemade apple pie filling. With simple directions for how to make apple pie, including which type of apples to use. Perfect for the holidays!

Everyone needs an easy recipe for Broccoli Salad! This side dish stuffed with bacon, cranberry, pecans (or walnuts), and cheese is a huge crowd-pleaser.

Pecan Pie Brownies are fudgy chocolate brownies topped with a pecan pie filling for an irresistible treat. This is a Thanksgiving dessert FAVORITE but is delicious all year long.

30. Apple Cider Donut Cake

Apple Cider Donut Cake! Baked to perfection in a circle bundt cake pan, brushed with melted butter, and covered in a cinnamon sugar coating.

Thanksgiving Crock Pot Recipes

Are you running out of space in your oven yet? Consider some amazing Thanksgiving Slow Cooker Recipes instead. A crock pot recipe (or two) will save you so much time!