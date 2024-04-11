Recipe: Flourless Fudge Cookies (dairy & gluten free - but really good!) - The Food Hussy (2024)

· FoodHussy · 2 Comments
Pin
Share
Tweet
Share
It’s Monday and you know what – it already sucks. So if yours is sucking too – here’s an EASY recipe that you can make tonight and then at least your Tuesday will be awesome!!!
I was assigned the Gluten-Free Girl at work for the birthday treat list – greaaaaat! But it was a task and I could conquer it – she likes chocolate – so I found these Gluten & Dairy free Flourless Fudge Cookies. I also grabbed the parchment paper that I got a while back from PaperChef.com (thanks!).
It was a really easy recipe – powdered sugar, cocoa, egg whites, vanilla and chocolate chips. It’s a tough stir though. The recipe called for 3 large egg whites – my eggs were small and after 3 – it was still a powdery mess. I decided to try for a 4th egg white and magic happened! Suddenly it became this thick, gloppy, ooey gooey texture! It was like the slime from “You Can’t Do That On Television“.
After glopping the dough onto the parchment paper – it didn’t look too appetizing – but I had gone this far – might as well bake them!
Here’s the finished product…they better taste good.
I have to say – this might have been the best cookie I’ve ever eaten. It is EXTREMELY rich – like the chocolate factor is OVERLOAD!!!!! But they’re moist and chewy and just really damn good.
Also – a few notes as far as the recipe goes:
* they call for fancy cocoa – I used plain old Toll House cocoa (yeah – Toll House makes cocoa now and it comes in a plastic tub – very convenient for sealing it back up)
* they call for espresso powder – couldn’t find that at Kroger, didn’t use
* they call for fancy gluten-free vanilla extract – isn’t all vanilla extract gluten-free? If not, oops.
* I did add the chocolate chips – I used Nestle Toll House dark chocolate since it’s what I had.
* I also threw in some peanut butter chips because they were left over – really good addition as well.
___________________________________________________________
Flourless Fudge Cookies
Ultra-chewy, rich chocolate cookies with no added fat? And no gluten? Impossible! But it’s true: these flourless chocolate cookies get their texture from egg whites, and their flavor from cocoa powder (which represents the only fat in the recipe). Plus they’re easy to make: Just stir together a few simple ingredients, scoop onto a pan, and bake for 8 minutes. You won’t believe the delicious result.
Directions
Recipe summary
Tips from our bakers
Pin
Share
Tweet
Share
Previous Post: « Cookoff: Zip ‘N Steam vs. Parchment Bags
Next Post: Chinese food with Chinese People! (and Niagara Falls) »
Get the FIVE most popular Copycat Recipes!
Reader Interactions
Leave a Reply
Comments
Marianne says
They look good! Kroger has espresso powder in the coffee aisle in very small jars. Tends to be slightly expensive too. You can typically substitute any powdered coffee for the same effect.
Reply
Cppy says
No one makes me roll my eyes faster than the gluten free.
Reply