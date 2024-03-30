Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (2024)

# Fudge and Sweets
Prep: 15 mins
Cook: 25 mins
Bit Tricky
Serves: 36
Our ultimate fudge is one of our oldest and most treasured recipes. Loved through the generations, it makes a great homemade gift for your family and friends. Made with our delicious Carnation Condensed Milk, this fudge recipe promises to be your creamiest yet.
Nutrition and allergy information
Each serving typically contains:
Energy
480kJ
114kcal
6%
Fat
3.6g
5%
Saturates
2.3g
12%
Sugars
19.4
22%
Salt
0.11g
2%
of an adult's Reference Intake (RI)*
Energy per 100g: 2151kJ/511kcal
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal). Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
For allergens, always check the ingredients list of each product used. Recipe contains:
- Milk
Print Recipe
'Best tasting fudge ever! If you follow the instructions to the letter it is the best fudge you'll ever make. It's so easy too!'
Nick
Read more reviews
Carnation Condensed Milk
397g
Milk
150ml
Demerara sugar
450g
Butter
115g
You will also need...
20cm square tin lined with baking parchment
Print Recipe
Step 1 of 6
Watch our quick video to see how to make our Ultimate Fudge!
Step 2 of 6
Place the ingredients into a large non-stick saucepan and melt over a low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
Step 3 of 6
Bring to a steady boilfor 10-15 minutes, stirring continuously and scraping the base of the pan to prevent it from catching.
The mixture should reach 113-115°C on a sugar thermometer if you have one. If you don't you can drop a little mixture into a bowl of ice cold water - if it forms a soft, round ball that doesn't stick to your fingers then it should be ready.
Step 4 of 6
Remove the fudge from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes.
If you want to add other ingredients and flavours - add them before you start beating the fudge.After cooling try mixing in nuts, natural flavourings or chocolate chip for added texture and flavour that will make your fudge utterly delicious.
Step 5 of 6
Beat the mixture until it just loses it's shine and becomes very thick (this should take about 5-10 minutes). The longer you beat once it starts to thicken then the more crumbly the final fudge will be. If you like it smooth - beat it only until comes away from the sides of the pan and sticks well to the spoon.
Step 6 of 6
Press into the prepared tin with the back of a spoon and leave to set before cutting into squares.
The fudge will keep for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container at room temperature.
Have you tried making this delicious recipe yet?
Let us know by reviewing it below
Flip your device to use the baking wizard
00:00
Ultimate Fudge - Step 1.mp4
Step 1 of 5
Place the ingredients into a large non-stick saucepan and melt over a low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
Ultimate Fudge - Step 2.mp4
Step 2 of 5
Bring to a steady boilfor 10-15 minutes, stirring continuously and scraping the base of the pan to prevent it from catching. The mixture should reach 113-115°C on a sugar thermometer if you have one. If you don't you can drop a little mixture into a bowl of ice cold water - if it forms a soft, round ball that doesn't stick to your fingers then it should be ready.
Set A Timer
Drag left and right to adjust timer
Step 3 of 5
Remove the fudge from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes.
Ultimate Fudge - Step 4.mp4
Step 4 of 5
Beat the mixture until it just loses it's shine and becomes very thick (this should take about 5-10 minutes). The longer you beat once it starts to thicken then the more crumbly the final fudge will be. If you like it smooth - beat it only until comes away from the sides of the pan and sticks well to the spoon.
Ultimate Fudge - Step 5.mp4
Step 5 of 5
Press into the prepared tin and leave to cool and set before cutting into squares.
Congratulations, you made it!
Take a photo or video to remember this moment:
You made it
What would you like to do now
Rate and review
Help other bakers find the perfect recipe
Restock cupboard
Restock the ingredients youve used
Find more recipes
Find your next masterpiece
Related Recipes
gigya-lite-registration
Ultimate Fudge Recipe
-
Prep: 15 mins
Cook: 25 mins
-
Bit Tricky
-
SERVES: 36
-
Ingredients
Carnation Condensed Milk
397g
Milk
150ml
Demerara sugar
450g
Butter
115g
You will also need...
20cm square tin lined with baking parchment
-
Method
Step 1 of 6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzWnswXncv0
Watch our quick video to see how to make our Ultimate Fudge!
Step 2 of 6
Place the ingredients into a large non-stick saucepan and melt over a low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
Step 3 of 6
Bring to a steady boilfor 10-15 minutes, stirring continuously and scraping the base of the pan to prevent it from catching.
The mixture should reach 113-115°C on a sugar thermometer if you have one. If you don't you can drop a little mixture into a bowl of ice cold water - if it forms a soft, round ball that doesn't stick to your fingers then it should be ready.
Step 4 of 6
Remove the fudge from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes.
If you want to add other ingredients and flavours - add them before you start beating the fudge.After cooling try mixing in nuts, natural flavourings or chocolate chip for added texture and flavour that will make your fudge utterly delicious.
Step 5 of 6
Beat the mixture until it just loses it's shine and becomes very thick (this should take about 5-10 minutes). The longer you beat once it starts to thicken then the more crumbly the final fudge will be. If you like it smooth - beat it only until comes away from the sides of the pan and sticks well to the spoon.
Step 6 of 6
Press into the prepared tin with the back of a spoon and leave to set before cutting into squares.
The fudge will keep for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container at room temperature.