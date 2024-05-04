Rice Krispies Treats Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Get the secret tips and tricks to making the most PERFECT Rice Krispies Treats recipe. From using fresh butter and marshmallows to adding vanilla extract, this is our favorite dessert.

Love easy cereal treats? Try our recipes for homemade puppy chow (muddy buddies)! Or make a savory snack like this Taco Chex mix!

Table of Contents The Original Rice Krispie Treats

Why My Recipe Is Best

Ingredient Notes

Aimee’s Secret Ingredient

Recipe FAQs

More Rice Krispie Treat Flavors

More Easy Dessert Recipes:

Rice Krispie Treats Recipe Recipe

The Original Rice Krispie Treats

I spend days and days trying to come up with the perfect cake. Or the most beautiful cupcakes. Or to create the fudgiest brownies.

But, it’s no secret, Rice Krispie Treats have always been the key to my heart. Knowing how to make rice krispie treats has gotten me far in life.

I love crispy treats so much that I’ve created over a dozen flavors ….from Fluffernutter Krispie Treats to Cinnamon Roll Krispie Treats .

….from to . I’ve even got these adorable TURKEY Krispie Treats and this Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispie Treat for Thanksgiving!

But, in the end, it’s the classic, original, homemade RICE KRISPIE TREAT that draws me in.

The biggest question is how to spell it. Some people say Rice Crispy, Some say Crispy Rice, some say Rice Crispies. Either way, you get the point!

Why My Recipe Is Best

There are thousands of recipes for making this classic treat, and I’m putting it out there that my recipe is BEST. Why?

Only 4 ingredients

Thick and chewy

Vanilla flavor

Perfect ratio of cereal to marshmallows

We love that this classic treat can be changed up using different cereals too!

Chocolate – Cocoa Krispie Treats

– Fruity – Fruity Pebbles Treats

– S’mores – Golden Grahams Treats

– Cheerios– Cheerio Treats

Ingredient Notes

Butter- use salted butter for this recipe. Just trust me! Don’t have any on hand? Use unsalted butter and a pinch of salt while melting. DO NOT use margarine. Marshmallows- you’ll need 9 cups of mini marshmallows, keeping about 1 cup aside to add in at the end! Rice Krispies Cereal- any brand of crispy rice cereal will work, just make sure it’s FRESH.

Aimee’s Secret Ingredient Adding my homemade vanilla extract or any pure vanilla extract takes this recipe over the top.

Recipe FAQs

Why do my rice krispies treats get hard? Your krispies treats could be getting hard if you press the treats too firmly into the pan. Also, be sure to start with fresh marshmallows and cereal, not stale! Do rice krispie treats need to be refrigerated? Do NOT refrigerate rice krispie treats, as it can make the marshmallow very hard. Instead, store them in an airtight container at room temperature for best results. Can you freeze rice krispie treats? I do not advise freezing rice krispie treats. Fresh is best. Can rice krispie treats be made in a 13×9 baking dish? You can choose a 13×9 dish instead of a square dish if prefered for rice crispy treats. Just know that they will be thinner. See Also Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies Recipe - These Old CookbooksLoaded Potato Soup RecipeOvernight Sourdough Bread recipeGingerbread Latte Cookies Recipe

More Rice Krispie Treat Flavors

Add in some flavored gelatin (or pudding mix) to the melted marshmallow for a unique twist! Cherry Krispie Treats!

Make Lucky Charms Treats for a St.Paddy’s Day dessert idea.

For best results , name brand cereal stays fresher longer and can hold up to the melted butter and marshmallows better

, name brand cereal stays fresher longer and can hold up to the melted butter and marshmallows better Always start with fresh marshmallows . If you use stale marshmallows in hopes that melting them will give you good results, you’ll be disappointed!

. If you use stale marshmallows in hopes that melting them will give you good results, you’ll be disappointed! More mix-ins: fold in some m&m’s or Reese’s peanut butter cups for a delicious dessert idea.

Rice Krispie Treat Recipes See all Rice Krispie Treats recipes Rice Krispie Treats Rice Krispies Treats Recipe Rice Krispie Treats Strawberry Rice Krispie Treats Rice Krispie Treats Froot Loop Treats Rice Krispie Treats Neapolitan Krispie Treats See Also Homemade Soft Pretzel Bites | Pretzel Bite Recipe

Yield: 9 large bars Rice Krispie Treats Recipe Prep Time5 minutes Cook Time5 minutes Additional Time1 hour Total Time1 hour 10 minutes PinPrint Get the secret tips and tricks to making the most PERFECT Rice Krispie Treats recipe. From using fresh butter and marshmallows to adding vanilla extract, this is our favorite dessert. Ingredients 6 Tablespoons salted butter

16 ounce bag mini marshmallows, divided

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

6 cups rice krispies cereal Instructions Line a 9-inch square baking dish with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Once melted, add in all but 1 cup of the marshmallows. Reduce heat to low and continue stirring until completely melted. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla. Add the cereal and the remaining 1 cup of marshmallows and gently stir until combined. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Press GENTLY with your fingertips just until completely spread out (the harder you pack them in, the harder they are to eat). Allow to set, about 1 hour. Cut and enjoy! Notes How many marshmallows do I need? One 16 ounce bag of marshmallows is about 8-9 cups. You'll melt all but one cup of the marshmallows in the butter, reserving the last cup for adding with the cereal.

One 16 ounce bag of marshmallows is about 8-9 cups. You'll melt all but one cup of the marshmallows in the butter, reserving the last cup for adding with the cereal. Line a 9-inch square baking dish with parchment paper . This way you don’t have to worry about extra butter on your fingertips, or the other extreme of your bars sticking to the pan! Use binder clips to help the parchment paper stay in place.

. This way you don’t have to worry about extra butter on your fingertips, or the other extreme of your bars sticking to the pan! Use binder clips to help the parchment paper stay in place. Use fresh marshmallows . Seriously, they make a difference. Don’t grab that bag that’s been in your pantry for months and months thinking it will be okay since you are melting them. It won’t be okay.

. Seriously, they make a difference. Don’t grab that bag that’s been in your pantry for months and months thinking it will be okay since you are melting them. It won’t be okay. Add my secret ingredient . VANILLA EXTRACT . Not imitation vanilla, but PURE VANILLA extract. It makes a difference in creating the illusion that you’re using homemade marshmallows.

. . Not imitation vanilla, but PURE VANILLA extract. It makes a difference in creating the illusion that you’re using homemade marshmallows. DO NOT (I repeat) DO NOT press these bars into your pan firmly. Using your fingertips, GENTLY press them in just until they are spread out. The harder you pack them in, the harder they are when it’s time to eat them!

into your pan firmly. Using your fingertips, GENTLY press them in just until they are spread out. The harder you pack them in, the harder they are when it’s time to eat them! The trick to pressing them in your pan without sticking to your hands is to run your fingers in water , shake off the excess, and press. Voila. No sticking!

, shake off the excess, and press. Voila. No sticking! Store in an airtight container for two days . If they last that long, I’d be shocked!

. If they last that long, I’d be shocked! Make these gluten free by choosing a crispy rice cereal labeled Gluten Free (and check your marshmallow labels too just in case).

by choosing a crispy rice cereal labeled Gluten Free (and check your marshmallow labels too just in case). See blog post for more recipe tips and tricks! Nutrition Information: Yield: 9 Serving Size: 1 bar

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 300Total Fat: 8gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 20mgSodium: 139mgCarbohydrates: 57gFiber: 0gSugar: 31gProtein: 2g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram

More Easy Dessert Recipes :

Scotcheroos

Peanut Butter Rice Crispies Treat

Easter Krispie Treats

Biscoff Rice Crispy Squares

No Bake Cookies

Original Rice Krispie Treats recipe with all the tips and tricks for making them thick and chewy!