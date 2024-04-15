Roasted Orange Chicken Recipe (2024)

By Genevieve Ko
Whole tangerines, peel and all, roast alongside chicken in a sweetened soy sauce that thickens into a glaze and lacquers the bird. The fruit wedges soften in the syrupy sauce while infusing it with their floral bittersweetness. Reminiscent of savory Cantonese soy sauce chicken and tangy American Chinese orange chicken, this dish also combines the warmth of ginger with the bit of heat from ground hot chiles. You can eat the tangerine wedges along with the chicken, which is delicious with its sauce over steamed rice or boiled noodles. Serve with stir-fried brussels sprouts or bok choy.
Featured in: In This Roasted Orange Chicken, Every Part of the Fruit Shines
Ingredients
Yield:4 servings
- 5small tangerines or clementines
- ½packed cup dark brown sugar
- ¼cup soy sauce
- 1½teaspoons rice vinegar or distilled white vinegar
- 1teaspoon ground cayenne or other hot red ground chile
- 1(4-pound) whole chicken
- Salt and black pepper
- 8slices peeled fresh ginger
Nutritional analysis per serving (4 servings)
828 calories; 47 grams fat; 13 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 19 grams monounsaturated fat; 10 grams polyunsaturated fat; 41 grams carbohydrates; 2 grams dietary fiber; 35 grams sugars; 60 grams protein; 1392 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Step
1
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Step
2
Squeeze ¼ cup juice from 2 to 3 tangerines into a small bowl; reserve the spent peels. Cut the remaining tangerines into wedges with their peels intact, and set aside. Add the brown sugar, soy sauce, vinegar and cayenne to the tangerine juice and whisk until the sugar dissolves.
Step
3
Generously season the chicken inside and out with salt and pepper. Tuck the wingtips behind the body. Stuff the tangerine peels and 6 ginger slices into the cavity, then tie the legs together using kitchen twine. Place in a large ovenproof skillet, and scatter the tangerine wedges and remaining 2 slices ginger around the chicken.
Step
4
Slowly pour the juice mixture all over the chicken, then slide the skillet into the oven. Roast for 30 minutes.
Step
5
Using a large spoon or baster, quickly and carefully coat the chicken with the pan sauce. Continue roasting, basting every 10 minutes, until the chicken is browned and cooked through, 20 to 30 minutes longer. An instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast should register 155 degrees and, in the leg, 170 degrees. The chicken will continue to cook while it rests.
Step
6
Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for about 5 minutes. If the pan sauce isn’t already syrupy, bring it to a boil over medium-high heat on the stovetop. Be sure to wear oven mitts or use a kitchen towel to hold the skillet (the handle is hot). Cook, stirring occasionally, until the bubbles grow larger and paler brown, and the sauce is the consistency of syrup, about 5 minutes. Discard the ginger.
Step
7
Serve the chicken whole or carved with the glaze poured all over the meat. Arrange the tangerine wedges from the pan around the bird. You can eat them, if you’d like.
Cooking Notes
Woodgal
We just finished having this for dinner and I made it as written except for the whole chicken. I used skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs and it was delicious. I used Clementines for the fruit. It was easy to baste the chicken as all I did was flip it over in the sauce as it cooked. I also made the stir-fried brussel sprouts to go with it. Both were really good and easy to make. This will absolutely be in the rotation from now on.
Prakash Nadkarni
Navel oranges won't sub for tangerines: use clementines/mandarins instead. You need an orange variety with thin skin (peelable easily with fingers, without cutting with knife first) and little bitter white pith. (Thin-skinned varieties are ideal for homemade marmalade.)If you use navels, you'll have to use only the zest instead of the entire skin, or the dish will be quite bitter.For the recipe, I'd use minced ginger instead: it complements orange perfectly and is too good to discard.
Prakash Nadkarni
RE: boneless skinless breast - between the relatively brief cooking time needed for breast and the absence of intrinsic fat, oven-roasting will likely dry it out. Consider a saute or brief braise instead: use food.com/recipe/mandarin-orange-chicken-delight-79344 for inspiration. (Seasoned, floured, breast strips are sauteed in butter+oil base before a slow simmered in the orange sauce. The recipe uses canned mandarins, but I'd use Ms Ko's sauce from Step 2 + orange wedges instead.)
Clee
Can you use navel oranges instead of clementines?
kitchenista
Since I only had one navel orange, I used all the peel in strips and thinly sliced the whole orange. Put this all into the sauce with some mustard in homage to what Mom made in the previous century.It was fantastic looking and tasting! Easy, tooThen I blitzed all the peel, ginger and orange with immersion blender for a sauce that is amazingly delicious, given how simple was the whole process. I adore cooking a chicken in my cast iron skillet in the oven
PV
As I took this out of the oven the last time, my son said "This looks as decadent as a roast pig with an apple in its mouth." It had a lovely undercurrent of heat. The clementine sections were delicious. I wouldn't change a thing, except maybe add a hint of garlic?
Fran
Made this with chicken thighs and clementines. Cooked at 400 for 40 minutes and basted with sauce every 10. It was amazing. Unfortunately, everyone else thought so too and I had no leftovers! Will make double next time.
Paula
How would this be converted to boneless skinless breast? That is what we keep on hand.
Wendy
Are we roasting a 4 lb. Chicken for a total of 1 hour at 400?
susan
I would suggest waiting until the final 30 minutes of cooking time before applying the glaze. Because there is so much sugar in the glaze (brown sugar, orange juice and soy sauce) the glaze quickly burns. Perhaps the chicken could be marinated in the sauce overnight, removed from the sauce and patted dry before cooking and then the balance of the glaze applied in the last 30 minutes.
Kate
I made this with four thighs and halved the sauce. (Used the rest of the oven to roast a mass of veg to go with.) Seemed like the right amount of sauce for four thighs. Absolutely delicious.
Bill
I have roasted the chicken many times at 400 degrees for an hour and the inside of the thighs are definitely not undercooked. You might want to check the temp of your oven.
Deborah Huth
This was a delicious dish. I would make a few slight changes next time. I would use 1/3 cup of sugar in the glaze because it seemed a bit too sweet. The roasted tangerines were yummy and we ate them skin and all. I preheated the cast iron pan in the oven at 500 degrees then put the chicken in and roasted it for 15 minutes.Then I put the temperature down to 350 degrees for the remainder, basting every ten minutes. The chicken was perfect- skin dark, meat done. This is definitely a keeper.
Rachel
This was delicious and really easy. Bold, spicy flavor that my family loved. I used a 10 inch cast iron pan, and wonder if people who had trouble with the sauce burning or getting too thick used a larger vessel. Having only a little room around the chicken was perfect.
James, Pittsfield
A 5 lb chicken takes another 20 minutes. I would flip the bird over for about 20 min to get it brown all the way around..Otherwise excellent.
Renee
The only change/addition to this great recipe is a tsp. of crushed garlic to the sauce. Using a large cast iron skillet is perfect, the sauce was concentrated to a small area and retrievable at the end. A keeper.
Paris B
This was an easy and delicious chicken recipe. I used bone-in chicken thighs and clementines. I also used ginger paste instead of sliced ginger, because that's what I had. I just used a little less than a tsp. and mixed it right into the glaze and cut the sugar by half. Even with less sugar, it still glazed the chicken really well (with basting) and was definitely sweet enough. The chicken skin was well browned and somewhat crispy, which I loved.
Penny
Like others, I used chicken thighs.
Aine
This was truly wonderful! Used bone-in chicken thighs (50 minutes at 400), mandarins because that's what we had. Spicy and salty and sweet...a real keeper, warming on a a bitterly cold night. We had some tough lacinato kale, and the bits of orange peel made it edible. Next time, spinach or brussels.
Luther
Outstanding flavor! Only change I made was to spatchco*ck the chicken. Put ginger and clementines under breast cavity after removing backbone. Used a rimmed sheet pan, lined with aluminum foil for baking. Served with Nigella Lawson's Bright Rice recipe. Terrific combination!!
Rimma
This was absolutely delicious! I used 7 clementines, they were so good, peel and all! I also added sweet potato wedges and carrot chunks, scattered around the chicken. It took 1.5 hrs to cook at 400F, I had to cover with foil for the last 20 minutes because it was getting very golden. I’ll definitely make it again!
wtek
This recipe turned out so well! I followed the suggestions for the chicken thighs only option and added some scallions for garnish. It reminded me of a dish I used to get as take out back in college. It;s been hard finding dishes without garlic and onions since I have had to eliminate them from my diet, so this was a welcome memory giving me back a taste of the past.
Chanel
Wow that was so good!! Will definitely be making again! I used clementines!
Jacob
Incredible flavor, and definitely would make again, but the cook time on this is way off. There’s no way to cook a whole chicken all the way through at 400 in one hour. Had to boost it up to 425 and even that took 1.5 hours.
Arthur Glaubermanm
We love this recipe but found that we needed to start by heating our over to 450 to successfully roast the chickens. We use tangerines, clementines and tangelos. Having made this our go to chicken dish for entertaining, we have doubled the number of cut up oranges and scatter them around the chicken since they add so much flavor and are absolutely delicious to eat with our meal. I understand the reasons for not using navels, since their skin is thicker and less tasty!
Suzanne
I substituted half the dark brown sugar with honey and used coconut aminos instead of the soy sauce for a healthier alternative. Delicious! Will definitely make this recipe again and again.
rsrey
Husband raved. Loves it better than sweet and spicy roast chicken. Will be cooking again.
Chris White
I made this with Cara Cara Oranges, which is an orange and grapefruit hybrid and it was just delicious and beautiful to behold. Highly recommend using a whole chicken if you have the time. It made for a great party!
Mary
This was fabulous!
Arthur Glaubermanm
We made this recipe and followed the recipe except we raised the temperature to 450 since the chicken was taking much longer to roast! We also added additional clementines that we cut up and and added to the roasting pan. When the chicken was ready to be served the roasted clementines added a wonderful addition to a fantastic recipe!
