Cauliflower, Cashew, Pea and Coconut Curry Recipe (2024)

I followed this wonderful recipe exactly and achieved a wonderful though slightly bland for me meal. It lasted me for three days and I gave a quarter of it away. However, I cannot conceive how this could be made in 45 minutes. It took me 30 minutes to clean the garlic, mash the coriander and cumin seeds, and prepare the paste. The 13.5 oz can of light coconut milk provided plenty of liquid and the times for cooking the cauliflower do not reduce the liquid much. I will probably spice more next.