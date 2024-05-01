Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (2024)

Christmas
Have you had the pleasure to indulge at a Ruth’s Chris Restaurant? I have and one of my favorite sides is this Ruth’s Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole.
We will be going again to Ruth’s Chris Restaurant soon for a little family celebration. I can’t wait!! We have done a few other recipes from this restaurant like Ruth’s Chris Copycat BBQ Shrimp and Copycat Ruth’s Chris Shoestring Fries,
This post contains affiliate links.
What Goes Into This Sweet Potato Casserole?
Really simple ingredients but the results are spectacular for a special meal like a Thanksgiving dinner. Personally, the pecan topping takes this to the ultimate for me. We love making it often even for other meals than the holidays as it easy and perfect for a Sunday supper or when company are over.
INGREDIENTS
Large sweet potatoes, baked until very tender, peeled, and mashed (about 3-4 cups), they take about 60 min. at 350F.
Butter
1/2 and 1/2 cream (10%)
Salt to taste
PECAN TOPPING
Brown sugar
All-purpose flour
Pecans, chopped
Butter
This casserole is nothing but delicious and shines as an outstanding side on your festive tables for the holidays. This is a dish that we love to serve with any entree as it goes gorgeously with beef and poultry.
Even fussy kids will be enjoying sweet potatoes as they have never had!! This is a true family winner of a side!!
Holiday Casseroles
Now you can make this amazing side at home and enjoy all its divine flavors. This would be a highlight on any Thanksgiving or Christmas table and is always one of our faves!
This is part of our 25 New Holiday Make Ahead Casserole collection where you will find even more great recipes. I think sides make the meal, everyone loves a great casserole!!
We also have an amazing 25 Make Ahead Thanksgiving Casseroles roundup that is sure to please. This is our number one post for the holidays!!
Crispy sweet pecan topping with creamy sweet potatoes underneath, even a person who doesn’t like veggies will be diving into this dish. It is the perfect accompaniment to turkey or other meats. It is comforting and screams the holidays!!
Everyone will be wanting seconds of this dish so you can make extra by doubling the recipe. This screams comfort food for the holidays or anytime.
No marshmallow topping here!! Just a yummy pecan brown sugar streusel. This is a clincher to a side that everyone will love even the people that don’t like sweet potatoes or veggie casseroles.
What are some of your favorite casseroles for the holidays? Do you make the same thing every year or mix it up? I like to have some standards and then add something new too!!
This can also be made ahead and then the topping added on and warmed in the oven. You will get rave reviews from everyone who tries this!! If it already isn’t a family favorite for the holidays it soon will be. INDULGE, ENJOY AND CELEBRATE!!
Ruth’s Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe
Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole
Yield: 4-6 servings
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Additional Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours 15 minutes
Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole is an awesome side dish that everyone will love. It is easy and a great make ahead too.
Ingredients
- INGREDIENTS
- 2 large sweet potatoes, baked until very tender, peeled and mashed (about 3-4 cups), they take about 60 min. at 350F.
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. 1/2 and 1/2 cream (10%)
- Salt to taste
- PECAN TOPPING
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup all purpose flour
- 1 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/3 cup butter
Instructions
Mashed soft baked sweet potatoes with the butter, cream and salt. Place them in 3-4 ramekins or one larger dish. Mix the brown sugar, flour and butter together until crumbly, add the pecans and place on top of sweet potato. Bake at 350F for 20min. or until the edges are bubbling and the topping lightly browned. Serve immediately.
- Note: This can be made ahead. Leaving the topping off until you are about to put it in the oven. If it is made ahead you will need to bake for an additional 10-15 min. or until heated through.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 6Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 417Total Fat: 30gSaturated Fat: 12gTrans Fat: 1gUnsaturated Fat: 17gCholesterol: 47mgSodium: 301mgCarbohydrates: 35gFiber: 4gSugar: 20gProtein: 5g
Gg says
5 Stars! LOVE this recipe and it’s ALWAYS requested every Thanksgiving! Don’t think I could take Chris’s actual recipe, MUCH to sweet IMO, I prefer to be able to actually taste the sweet potatoes, not just pure sugar. I still cut the brown sugar by half. Thank you for sharing, pure yummy!
Reply
Tara Noland says
That is awesome. I agree, I think ours is more than sweet enough!! Glad you adjusted it to your liking!!
Reply
Tina Peters says
The recipe calls for sweet potatoes but the pictures of casserole look like yams does it matter which ones are used?
Reply
Tara Noland says
Yams and sweet potatoes seem to get muddled together. As far as I can tell it might depend on where you are located. I see a yam here as being white on the inside and starcher, while sweet potatoes have orange flesh.
Reply
Tabitha says
This is my 4th year in a row making your recipe! We always host & I double it just to make sure there’s leftovers for me afterwards 🙂 I start looking forward to eating this every year around August! It’s my absolute favorite & I just wanted to say thank you!
Reply
Tara Noland says
I am so so happy you enjoy this recipe!! Happy Thanksgiving!!
Reply
Mary Sroka says
Don’t have any nuts in the house. Could you substitute anything else? Thanks for a great recipe!
Reply
Tara Noland says
You can just omit them if you like.
Reply
Misty says
Can you use self rising flour instead of all purpose flour for the topping?
Reply
Tara Noland says
You really don’t need the baking powder and salt that is in self-rising flour. Not sure how it would affect it.
Reply
tina marie tucker says
omg I just put the topping on and popped it in the oven before I cooked the casserole! I think I ruined it and this stuff is soooo good! NOOO!
Reply
Tara Noland says
Just cover it if it starts to burn. No stress.
Reply
Sheldon says
Can you recommend a nut substitute? The recipe sounds tasty, but I have relatives with nut allergies. Any ideas would be welcome.
Reply
Tara Noland says
Hmmm, I have really not tried anything but nuts. You can always go the marshmallow route. Or maybe a seed like a pepita and/or sunflower. Not sure if crushed pretzels would work.
Reply
RUTH says
Where is the recipie for the pecan topping? I cant find it.
Reply
Tara Noland says
Not sure where you are looking, it is all in the recipe card.
Reply
Ladd Barado says
Without reading ALL your awesome posts, do you think I could use canned Yams?
Reply
Tara Noland says
Hmmm, I can’t really say as I have never even eaten canned yams. Not something I think we get readily in Canada but not sure.
Reply
mary evans says
I made this over the weekend and it was a hit! Really easy to put together and the taste was amazing!
Reply
Jessica says
I served this for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit. I’ll be making it for Christmas too. Thanks!
Reply
Kelley says
Is a 9×13 too big for a regular recipe? I am not doubling but that size is the smallest pan I have other than a couple of bread loaf pans .
Reply
Kelley says
I also have a pie pan??? Just wanted everything to cook correctly.
Reply
Tara Noland says
Yes, 9×13″ is too big unless you double. A 9″ pie plate should work well. It also depends on how large your sweet potatoes are.
Reply
BobbieH says
How far in advance do you think I could make this and keep in the fridge? Thanks we have enjoyed this several years in a row at Thanksgiving. Travels well too!!
Reply
Tara Noland says
I would say without the topping on it and stored separately one to two days. I haven’t frozen it before but I bet you could do that also for longer make ahead. I do that with our Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes and they are great. https://noshingwiththenolands.com/make-ahead-mashed-potatoes-recipe/
Reply
BobbieH says
Thanks a bunch!! Have a great Thanksgiving 😀
Reply
Trisha says
Could you cook this in a crockpot?
Reply
Tara Noland says
I have not done that but with some improvisation, I would say you could for sure!!
Reply
Emma Buss says
What do you suggest to make this dairy free??
Reply
Tara Noland says
You could use dairy-free margarine and coconut milk instead of butter and cream.
Reply
Millie Owens says
Here it is October 2019,I will make this recipe for our Thanksgiving meal at church and will double it. It sounds good and I read all the coments
Reply
Tara Noland says
Enjoy!! Happy Thanksgiving!!
Reply
Cassie says
I would add sugar to the sweet potato mixture. It’s good, but very subtle on the sweetness. I added a pinch of brown sugar to my individual servings each time I ate it the first I made this dish.
Reply
Leave A Reply!
Comments & Reviews
