Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (2024)

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM

Table of Contents
Girl Scout Cookie Copycats How to Make Samoas Cookie Bars Tips for Making Caramel How to Melt Chocolate in the Microwave Can I Make These Nut Free? Tips for Drizzling Chocolate How to store Samoas Cookie Bars More Low Carb Caramel Desserts: Easy Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars

Published: by Taryn

4.91 from 32 votes

Step These Easy Samoas Cookie Bars take the cake (or the cookie) when you craving their namesake. With a shortbread crust, coconut, caramel, and chocolate my Samoas bars are delicious with every bite.

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (5)

Girl Scout Cookie Copycats

I guess I'm on a girl scout cookie kick. Tagalong Cookies on Sunday and Samoas today! It was Fat Tuesday when I first made this recipe back in 2016 so I needed to make something chocolate. And since Samoas are my favorite girl scout cookies I thought I would try to replicate those with my Samoas recipe.

These have a buttery crust with a caramel coconut layer topped with chocolate. So I think this Samoas recipe came pretty close!

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (6)

I thought about making pretty little circles so they looked more like the girl scout cookies but since I had to go to Costco this morning too it was bars or nothing. I figured taste and ease of preparation normally beat pretty anyway.

If you love Samoas as much as I do make sure to also try mySamoas Coconut Pie Recipe.

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (7)

How to Make Samoas Cookie Bars

First Step: Stir together the crust ingredients and press into the bottom of a baking dish. Bake the crust.

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (8)

Second Step: Make the caramel topping by cooking butter, cream, and sweetener.

Third Step: Stir in the coconut flakes.

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (9)

Fourth Step: Spread the caramel coconut layer on the cooled crust.

Fifth Step: Drizzle with melted chocolate.

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (10)

Tips for Making Caramel

Do not leave caramel unattended. It can go from golden to burned in seconds. The first time you make caramel I suggest standing at the stove the entire time. Once you get the hang of it you can do other things in the kitchen as long as you check on it frequently.

How to Melt Chocolate in the Microwave

Start with thirty seconds and then stir. Continue microwaving for thirty seconds increments and stirring after each until the chocolate is 75% melted. Then just stir until it is all melted.

Can I Make These Nut Free?

Yes, just sub in sunflower seed flour for the almond flour.

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (11)

Tips for Drizzling Chocolate

I always add a small amount of coconut oil, about ½ - 1 teaspoon for ½ cup chocolate chips, when I want to drizzle chocolate. It makes it thinner and smoother. That big blob in the middle of the dish is from before I remembered to add the coconut oil.

How to store Samoas Cookie Bars

I like these best at room temperature and you can keep them at room temp for 2-3 days. For longer storage, you need to refrigerate them and the caramel coconut layer will get firmer, like a toffee.

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (12)

More Low Carb Caramel Desserts:

Mini Brown Butter Caramel Donuts

Salted Caramel Cashew Cheesecake

Easy Banana Cake Recipe w/Caramel Frosting

Caramel Macchiato Keto Brownies

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (13)

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (14)

Easy Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars

Taryn

These Easy Samoas Cookie Bars take the cake (or the cookie) when you craving their namesake. With a shortbread crust, coconut, caramel, and chocolate they are delicious with every bite. This recipe is sugar free, grain free, gluten free, low carb, and a THM S.

4.91 from 32 votes

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Total Time 30 minutes mins

Course Dessert, Snack

Cuisine American

Servings 16

Calories 154

Ingredients

Crust:

  • 3 tablespoon butter melted
  • ¾ cup almond flour
  • 1 tablespoon Joy Filled Eats Sweetener (or see alternativesin recipe notes)

Coconut Caramel Layer:

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350. Spray an 8x8 pan with cooking spray. It is helpful to line with parchment paper.

  • Put the crust ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until combined. Press into the pan. Bake for 15-20 min until the crust is golden brown.

  • Meanwhile, combine butter, sweetener, and 2 tablespoons of the cream over medium heat. Stir until the sweetener is dissolved. Add the vanilla. Cook until it is a deep golden brown. As soon as it reached that deep color (right before burning) remove from the heat and immediately add the other 2 tablespoons of heavy cream. Stir until smooth. Add the salt and coconut.

  • Gently spread the coconut on top of the crust. Drizzle with chocolate. Let cool until the chocolate is firm. Cut into 16 pieces and enjoy!

Notes

STORAGE: You can leave these on the counter for 2-3 days. For longer storage refrigerate them. If you refrigerate them the caramel will firm up but you can warm in the microwave to soften it.

Notes on Sweeteners:

I use my ownblend of xylitol, erythritol, and steviain my recipes. This is twice as sweet as sugar. It is comparable toTrim Healthy Mama Gentle SweetandTruvia.


To sub inSwerve or Lakanto Monk Fruit use 1.5 times the amount of sweetener called for.

To sub inPyureorTrim Healthy Mama Super Sweetuse half the amount of sweetener called for.

Substitutions will work in most recipes. They may not work in candies, such as caramel.

Nutrition

Calories: 154Carbohydrates: 4gProtein: 2gFat: 16gSaturated Fat: 10gCholesterol: 16mgSodium: 43mgPotassium: 80mgFiber: 3gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 186IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 21mgIron: 1mg

Originally Published February 9, 2016. Revised and Republished March 2, 2020.

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (15)

Samoas Recipe for Cookie Bars - Low Carb, Keto, THM (2024)
