5 Supereasy Avocado Recipes Beyond Guacamole (2024)

The healthy green wonder isn't just for chips and dip. One taste of these amazing dishes and you just might be signing up for the Avocado of the Month Club.
By Lynn Andriani
The Creamy Puree That Works On Hot And Cool Nights
Cathy Yeulet/Hemera/Thinkstock
Lest you think avocado soup might be like liquid guacamole, this hearty bowl is more like the summer version of a thick and satisfying potato or cauliflower soup. It has a luxurious taste but actually doesn't contain a drop of dairy -- one large avocado does the job of a cup full of heavy cream. Coriander, cumin, lime juice, scallions and cilantro play up the Mexican flavors, and you can serve this filling soup hot or cold.
Get the recipe: Avocado Soup with Cilantro, Coriander, Cumin and Lime
The Green Milkshake
Zeynep Ozyurek/iStock/Thinkstock
We know what you're thinking: "An avocado milkshake? No thanks!" But you'll be surprised at how delicious this sweet concoction tastes (and an avocado is a fruit, after all, so combining it with milk and sweetener isn't that much of a stretch). The chilled, frothy drink has a buttery flavor, slightly more savory than a typical milkshake. And while adding cilantro is optional, it does add an unexpected bright note.
Get the recipe: Avocado Shake
A New Twist on Ranch Dressing
Vanessa Rees
This take on the popular combination of avocados and ranch dressing doesn't use any buttermilk or mayonnaise; instead, the recipe relies on the natural smoothness of a ripe avocado thinned out with vegetable broth to make a pourable dressing. Fresh dill adds an herby, almost lemony element; the overall effect is refreshing and an ideal complement to spicy food.
Get the recipe: Avocado-Ranch Dressing
The #BreakfastSandwich
Beth Moncel
The Instagram phenomenon that is avocado toast is, incidentally, also one of the easiest healthy-morning meals you can make -- and a lighter alternative to the classic egg-and-cheese combo. You start with whole grain toast, lay a few slices of avocado on top and smash them with the back of your fork, then finish the open-face sandwich with a fried egg.
Watch the how-to: Stupidly Easy, Make-and-Go Breakfast Ideas
The Chocolate Pairing You Never Saw Coming
Christopher Testani
Pureeing an avocado and mixing it into chocolate pudding may seem like a stretch, but the fruit's taste blends right in, adding the perfect texture to this dessert. In fact, if you don't tell anyone what's in the recipe, we're willing to bet they'll never guess the secret ingredient. (Just don't serve it with tortilla chips.)
Get the recipe: Chocolate Avocado Pudding
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.