Weight Watcher Potato Soup | Easy Potato Soup Crockpot Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, please read our disclosure policy.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2023)

Easy to make and Weight Watcher Approved? Yep! This Weight Watcher Potato Soup is an easy and delicious crockpot meal.



Crock Pot Weight Watcher Potato Soup

Tis the season for warm comfort foods and soup 🙂 I know it can be hard to find recipes that are delicious and also low in fat and calories, so I am excited to share my Easy Crockpot Potato Soup with you guys.

I used mainly canned ingredients in my recipe because my schedule is crazy, but you can definitely use fresh too!

The prep time on this slow cooker potato soup recipe is just 5 minutes…you just add the canned goods into the crockpot and you have dinner started. Doesn’t get too much easier than that! As you can see, I also added in some celery and turkey bacon…I like a hearty soup and I had both of those ingredients in my refrigerator. They were an excellent addition!

What is Weight Watchers?

Weight Watchers is a weight-loss program that was founded in the 1960s by Jean Nidetch. It is now known as WW International and has evolved into a global wellness company that offers a range of weight-loss and health-related products and services. The program is based on a points system called SmartPoints, which assigns a point value to different foods and beverages based on their nutritional content.

Weight Watchers aims to help people lose weight and develop healthy habits by promoting a balanced and sustainable approach to eating and exercise. It encourages members to make healthier food choices, increase physical activity, and adopt a positive mindset.

The program offers various resources and tools to support weight loss and healthy living, including online tracking and coaching services, workshops, and a social community of members for support and motivation.

Weight Watchers has undergone several transformations over the years, including a recent rebranding as WW International with a focus on wellness beyond weight loss. However, the core principles of the program remain centered around healthy eating and lifestyle habits to help people achieve their weight loss and health goals.

What are some of the most popular zero point foods on Weight Watchers?

On the Weight Watchers program, there are a variety of foods that are designated as zero point foods. This means that they have a zero SmartPoints value, which can be eaten freely without having to track or count them towards your daily SmartPoints budget. Here are some examples of zero point foods on Weight Watchers:

Most fruits and vegetables (with some exceptions, like avocado and olives)

Skinless chicken breast and turkey breast

Seafood like fish and shrimp

Non-fat Greek yogurt and non-fat plain yogurt

Beans and legumes like chickpeas and lentils

Tofu and tempeh

Eggs (boiled, poached, or scrambled without added fat)

It’s important to note that while these foods are designated as zero point foods, they still have calories and should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced and healthy diet. The zero point system is designed to encourage the consumption of healthy, nutrient-dense foods and help individuals make healthier choices for overall health and weight management.

Now, here’s my Crockpot Weight Watchers Potato Soup recipe, be sure to Print It and Pin It so that you can make it again and again.

Easy Crockpot Weight Watchers Potato Soup This potato soup recipe is easily made in the slow cooker and is Weight Watchers Approved! Print Pin Rate See Also Savory Oatmeal Patties (Another Kirkwood Family Secret Recipe) Course: Lunch/Dinner Cuisine: American Keyword: crock pot, healthy, slow cooker, soup, weight watchers, ww Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 3 hours hours 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 3 hours hours 35 minutes minutes Servings: 8 Calories: 319kcal Author: Tracy Equipment Slow Cooker Ingredients ▢ 30 oz diced potatoes canned or fresh- fresh would be approx 4 cups

▢ 28 oz non fat chicken broth 2 14 oz cans

▢ 10 ¾ oz 98% fat free cream of chicken soup 1 can

▢ 15 oz diced carrots canned or fresh – fresh would be approx 2 cups

▢ ½ cup diced celery

▢ 8 oz lowfat cream cheese

▢ 1 cup skim milk

▢ 30 oz corn 2 cans or feel free to use fresh! fresh would be approx 4 cups

▢ 3 slices turkey bacon 3 oz ham would be fine, you use also use real bacon – it's simply garnish!

▢ green onions for garnish Instructions Add all the ingredients except the milk and cream cheese to the crock pot

Cook on low for at least 2 hours

Add cream cheese, and cook until cream cheese is mixed into soup well (approx 30 min – 1 hour)

Add in milk and cook until heated throughout – at least 15 minutes

Garnish with bacon crumbles and green onions if desired

Enjoy! Nutrition Calories: 319kcal | Carbohydrates: 53g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 23mg | Sodium: 837mg | Potassium: 1207mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 9532IU | Vitamin C: 30mg | Calcium: 123mg | Iron: 2mg Did you make this recipe?We want to see! Tag us on Instagram @foodwinesunshine or use the hashtag #foodwinesunshine

I hope you enjoy this Weight Watchers Crockpot Potato Soup as much as we do!

What is one of your favorite soup recipes?

Make sure to find Food Wine Sunshine on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram for more Florida Fun, recipes, and more!