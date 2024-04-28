20-Minute Black Bean Soup Recipe - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Jump to RecipeJump to Video This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

A super easy 20-minute black bean soup! This soup is hearty and filling and a great option for those wanting a vegetarian option! It’s made with black beans, a variety of veggies, and delicious seasonings for a savory soup with a hint of warm spice!

This hearty soup is one of my family’s favorites! It’s perfect for making as the temperatures start to cool down. You’ll have to serve it with some delicious homemade cornbread or dinner rolls for dipping!

Amazing Black Bean Soup Recipe

I’m getting antsy for fall to be here so I can break out all of my favorite soup recipes! To get you excited, today I am sharing with you my amazing 20-minute black bean soup! This soup is packed with amazing flavor and texture, whips up in a snap, and is vegetarian! If you’re a fan of hearty soups and stews, I’m sure this will quickly become a favorite of yours. It’s loaded with tons of black beans, corn, fire-roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, and cilantro. It’s a hearty, satisfying soup for the cold fall and winter months.

This20-minute black bean soup is super easy tomake. Simply sauté the onions and garlic and stir in the rest of the ingredients. Then, all you have to do is let it simmer! It doesn’t get any easier than that! It’s a quick and easy meal to throw on the stove for weeknight dinners. For the ultimate experience, I recommend serving this soup with rolls or breadsticks for dipping! Don’t be surprised if this becomes a popular request for dinner. It’s so simple but so delicious!

Ingredients for Black Bean Soup

This soup comes together with a lot of ingredients you probably already have in your pantry! It’s a great way to use up canned vegetables! For exact measurements, check out the recipe card below.

Olive Oil: Used for sautéing the chopped onions and garlic in.

Used for sautéing the chopped onions and garlic in. Chopped Onion : Adds the best sweet but savory, caramelized flavor!

: Adds the best sweet but savory, caramelized flavor! Minced Garlic : You really can’t go wrong with garlic. It will give your entire pot of black bean soup the best savory taste.

: You really can’t go wrong with garlic. It will give your entire pot of black bean soup the best savory taste. Canned Garlic Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes : Adds texture and flavor that is deep and slightly smoky.

: Adds texture and flavor that is deep and slightly smoky. Canned Black Beans: You’ll want these to be rinsed and drained before you add them in!

You’ll want these to be rinsed and drained before you add them in! Low-Sodium Vegetable Broth : Acts as the base of the black bean soup.

: Acts as the base of the black bean soup. Canned Diced Green Chiles : Adds the best flavor and hint of spice!

: Adds the best flavor and hint of spice! Frozen Corn: You’ll want this to bethawed before you use it.

You’ll want this to bethawed before you use it. Seasonings and Spices: I used cumin and chile powder! This combination is smoky and warm with a kick!

I used cumin and chile powder! This combination is smoky and warm with a kick! Lime Juice : Use freshly-squeezed lime juice if you can!

: Use freshly-squeezed lime juice if you can! Chopped Cilantro: (Optional) Fresh cilantro works as a great garnish on top. It adds great aromatics and a pop of extra flavor!

How to Make Black Bean Soup

Black bean soup is a great option for a quick and easy dinner or last-minute potluck addition. It only takes 5 minutes of prep and then it’s off to the stove to simmer!

Blend: Add two cans of undrained black beans to a food processor and pulse until thickened. Set aside. Heat Olive Oil: Heat oil in a large dutch oven or pot. Sauté Onion and Garlic: Stir in onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Add in garlic and cook for an additional minute. Add Remaining Ingredients: Stir in the tomatoes, all of the black beans, broth, green chilies, corn, cumin and chili powder. Simmer: Bring to a simmer and cook for 10-15 minutes. Add Seasonings and Garnish: Take off of the heat and stir in freshly-squeezed lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately with fresh chopped cilantro.

Tips and Tricks Just as easy as it is to make, black bean soup is super easy to customize! Here are a few simple ways you can switch up this tasty dish. Adjust Consistency: If the soup is too thick add more broth. If you would like it thicker, puree some of the soup in a blender or food processor.

If the soup is too thick add more broth. If you would like it thicker, puree some of the soup in a blender or food processor. More Mix-Ins: I like using whatever leftover vegetables I have my fridge. Some tasty mix-ins to try are chopped squash or zucchini, chickpeas, potatoes, spinach, kale, celery, or carrots.

I like using whatever leftover vegetables I have my fridge. Some tasty mix-ins to try are chopped squash or zucchini, chickpeas, potatoes, spinach, kale, celery, or carrots. Serve With: Dinner rolls and breadsticks are my favorite, but any kind of crusty bread works! French bread and crostini are great choices, too.

Storing Leftovers Black bean soup is great for leftovers and using as a meal plan! In the Refrigerator: Store in an airtight container for 5-6 days.

Store in an airtight container for 5-6 days. In the Freezer: After your soup has cooled, transfer to a freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month. Let thaw in the fridge overnight before reheating.

After your soup has cooled, transfer to a freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month. Let thaw in the fridge overnight before reheating. Reheating: Reheat over the stove on medium heat until warmed through, or in the microwave for 30 second intervals, stirring frequently.

