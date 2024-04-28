Scanners head explode GIF Maker (2024)

How to make a GIF

Select media type. To make a GIF from a video file on your device or a video URL, use"Video to GIF", otherwise use "Images to GIF" to create a GIF animation from a series of still images. Choose Media. Hit the upload button to choose files from your device, otherwise paste a URLif your media asset is hosted on a website. Customize. Crop your GIF or add text, images, stickers, drawings/scribbles, and animations.Drag and drop your text and images for perfect positioning. Use the time range slider to make textor images only appear at certain times throughout your GIF. For video-to-gif, enable motion tomake your text and images move across the screen to follow the objects in your animated GIF. Create and share. Hit "Generate GIF" and then choose how to save or share your GIF. You canshare to social media or through your phone apps, or share a link, or download the GIF to your device.You can also publish to one of Imgflip's communities.

What can I do with this GIF maker?

You can make high quality animated GIFs online for free, with simple and powerful customization options,much faster than advanced tools like Adobe Photoshop.Features include adding text and images/stickers, choosing fonts, cropping, rotating, resizing, reversing, enabling sound,enabling motion of text and images, drawing/outlining/scribbling, as well as several advanced features.Imgflip supports all modern devices including Windows, Mac, iPhone/iOS, and Android.

What media sources can I make GIFs from?

You can:

Make GIFs from Youtube, Vimeo,Giphy, and many other video websites. Just copy and paste the video URL.

Vimeo,Giphy, and many other video websites. Just copy and paste the video URL. Make GIFs from videos on your phone or computer. You can upload almost any video format to make your own GIF,but .mp4 videos are best because then you can instantly preview your GIF with our video player.

Make GIFs from existing GIFs. Just paste the URL into the input above!

Make GIFs from pictures or other images, just click the Images-to-GIF tab!

Can I save my GIFs online?

Yes! Just make sure that you are logged into an Imgflip account, and all GIFs you create will be saved.You can also download your GIF images and store them offline.

Why is there an "imgflip.com" watermark on my GIFs?!?

The Imgflip watermark helps other people see where the GIF was created. We really don't want your GIFsto look bad though, so we made it as small as possible while still being readable, and it will noteven show up on tiny GIFs. You can disable the watermark completely with a account,if you really need to have watermark-free images.

Why does my GIF not animate on Facebook / other social media website?

Facebook will sometimes decide to animate GIFs, and sometimes not. For best chances, make sure the width and heightof your GIF are both larger than 200px, since Facebook tends to not animate small GIFs. Sometimes you have toclick share, then exit out of the window, and then click share again. Other social media websites may havesimilar issues, because they can decide to handle GIFs however they want, outside of our control.

If your .gif file fails entirely to upload to another website or computer program but it works fineon Imgflip, then the site you're uploading to may not fully support GIFs. You can sometimes fix this bychanging the Filesize Optimization to "Basic" instead of "Advanced" in the More Options menu of our GIF Maker.This can increase file size but makes your .gif work with more programs. Shopify in particular has a bugclaiming that optimized GIFs are corrupted.

Video to GIF

Which video formats can I upload?

Some of the popular supported video formats are flv, avi, mov, mp4, mpg, mpeg,wmv, 3gp, asf, swf, ogg, h264, rm. But there are hundreds more...

How can I create GIFs in higher quality?

Make sure the video resolution is 480P or higher for any videos you upload.GIFs will generally look great up to a width of 640px when using 480p video. Framerate (FPS) is also very important- a high framerate (above 15 FPS) will make sure your GIF plays smoothly. will allowyou to create even higher quality GIFs by raising the limits on various settings.

How do I put audio/sound on my GIFs?

Imgflip supports sound on GIFs made from any video that has audio! To enable, you'll need to be using an account,because our server costs are higher when using audio.Once enabled, your visitors to imgflip.com/gif/... will be able to toggle audio on and off using the sound button.

Images to GIF

How do I make a GIF from images?

Upload images. Click the upload button and select as many images as you want.To select multiple images you can use SHIFT, CMD, or CTRL, or tap and hold if using a mobile device.You can always add more later! Arrange images. Drag and drop the images you selected until you get them ordered correctly.The Sort Images button will sort your images alphabetically (click twice for reverse order). Adjust options. Adjust the Delay until the animation speed of your GIF looks normal.Remember to check "private" if you're not going to share it online. Generate. After making your GIF, you can download it and share the link with friends.If you're logged in, your gif creation will be stored on your images page.

What can I do with this online GIF maker?

You can make slideshows from photos you've taken, create custom animations from your own creative drawingsor clipart, or stitch together frames that you've extracted from a video. Endless possibilities!Our image-to-gif maker allows you to make unlimited high quality animated GIFs online for free,with lots of customization options, and with no limit on the number of images.

Which image formats can I upload?

Our GIF creator currently supports PNG, JPG/JPEG, and GIF files, as well as any other image file formatssupported by your web browser, often including SVG, WebP, TIFF, BMP, and more.

Something not working? Do you have suggestions to make the GIF maker better?