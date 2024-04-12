Fabulous Sugar Free Fudge recipe that is simple to make (2024)

A delicious and simple recipe for homemade fudge that has no added sugar in it. Included keto low carbohydrate option. See The Recipe

FABULOUS Sugar Free Fudge offers that perfect explosion of chocolate.

And sometimes you just need a bit of a jolt of that very thing.

FABULOUS Sugar Free Fudge



This recipe for fudge is made without adding any sugar.

However, this fudge tastes like lush chocolate goodness!



Did you try my Sugar Free Keto White Chocolate Fudge recipe?

That fudge recipe is for a keto low carbohydrate and sugar free white fudge.

Both this chocolate fudge and that white fudge would go nicely together if you are looking for some tasty sugar free treats to serve together!



To make this recipe you will need sugar free chocolate chips. You can find a variety of sugar free and keto chocolate chips here.

People sometimes as what exactly is fudge.

I get that is is easy to think of fudge as a kind of chocolate.

In a way it is because chocolate is added to a fudge recipe such as this one.

However, there is a difference between fudge and chocolate.

As mentioned, chocolate can be both an ingredient and something that results from ingredients.

On the other hand, fudge has other ingredients besides chocolate added to it which result in something more rich and lush. Also, fudge can be made without adding chocolate to it.



So what is the secret to good fudge?

First, let me say that 'good fudge' may be in the eyes of the beholder.

This has a lot to do with the ingredients added and personal preferences.

As far as a well made fudge goes, there are a couple of factors that can make it a good fudge.

The fudge should have good taste to it thanks to the mix of the flavors added.

Also, the fudge should be structurally well made so that when you bite into it, it is pleasurable to the palate.





Here are some tips for making fudge.

This recipe calls for evaporated milk.

Keto low carbohydrate followers can use heavy cream instead.

Here are some more helpful tips for you.

This recipe can be made in a microwave or on a stove. If you are making this recipe on a stove, I suggest that you use the double boiler method. The fudge should be made in a square baking dish. Line the baking dish with foil(well greased) that overhangs the sides of the baking dish to make it easy to lift the fudge out to cut into pieces. Adding chopped nuts to your fudge can make the fudge even better. You can also sprinkle sugar free sprinkles on top to make your fudge even more pretty.

How to store homemade fudge.

I like to keep my fudge wrapped in an airtight container.

If properly stored, fudge can keep for a couple of weeks refrigerated and even longer frozen.



About this recipe for sugar free chocolate fudge.

This is a simple recipe for making fudge that has no added sugar in it.

Also, this recipe is based upon a basic fudge that does have sugar added to it.

To make this fudge you will need sugar free chocolate chips.

You can make this recipe more interesting by using two different kinds of chocolate chips.

For example, you can add both sugar free milk chocolate chips and sugar free dark chocolate chips to your fudge.

Chopped nuts are optional as well.

Ingredients needed to make fabulous fudge with no added sugar.

Sugar Free Chocolate Chips- 3 cups. Feel free to use dark or milk chocolate chips or even a combination. Keto low carb folks should look for a keto low carb chocolate chip product.

Evaporated Milk- 12 ounces. Keto low carb people can try using heavy cream.

Sugar Alternative- equivalent to 1 tablespoon of sugar. I use a granular sugar alternative that measures 1:1 with sugar and that can be baked with for best results.

Butter- ¼ cup melted. That is a half of a stick.

Vanilla Extract- 1 teaspoon. Feel free to sub in another extract as desired (like peppermint extract for example).

Optional- chopped nuts or sugar free sprinkles .

https://thesugarfreediva.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/fabulous-sugar-free-fudge-muted-15x_nMGLEsdY.mp4

How to make Fabulous Sugar Free Fudge

Line a square baking dish with foil that overhangs the sides of the baking dish. Then grease the foil.

In a large microwave safe bowl, melt the chocolate with the evaporated milk until creamy, stopping to stir every thirty seconds. Then stir in in the sugar alternative, butter and vanilla. Heat this for another 30 seconds (I place a paper towel over it to prevent a possible mess).

Pour the melted and blended ingredients into your prepared baking dish. Then refrigerate until set.

To cut the fudge into squares, simply lift it out of the baking dish using the overlapping foil.

Make this on the stove using a double boiler method or on low heat stirring continuously.

The Recipe Card for FABULOUS Sugar Free Fudge

Print Recipe 4.23 from 663 votes Pin Recipe FABULOUS Sugar Free Fudge A delicious and simple recipe for homemade fudge that has no added sugar in it. Included keto low carbohydrate option. Cook Time10 minutes mins Course: Dessert, Snack Cuisine: American Search Result: easy fudge recipe, fabulous sugar free fudge, fudge, keto, keto fudge recipe, low carb fudge, sugar free, sugar free fudge See Also 40 Vegetarian Keto Recipes Servings: 16 Equipment Square baking dish Ingredients 3 cups Sugar Free Chocolate Chips

12 oz Evaporated Milk

1 tbsp Monk Fruit -see post for alternatives

¼ cup Butter

1 tsp Vanilla Extract Instructions This recipe calls for the use of a microwave. However, you could make this on the stove using a double boiler or similar method. Also, you will need a large microwave-safe bowl for cooking this as well.

Prepare a square baking dish with aluminum foil which also overlaps the sides of the dish. Grease or spray this lined baking dish to prevent sticking as well. You can set this aside.

In a large microwave safe bowl, melt the chocolate with the evaporated milk until creamy, stopping to stir every thirty seconds. Then stir in in the sugar alternative, butter and vanilla. Heat this for another 30 seconds Pour the melted and blended ingredients into a prepared baking dish. Then refrigerate until set.

To cut the fudge into squares, simply lift it out of the baking dish using the overlapping foil. Recipe Notes *Please check the nutritional labels to assure that you are sticking to your diet restrictions for any substitutions used. - see post for alternatives

Please see recipe post for further details on this recipe.

Nutrition Calories: 107kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 14mg | Sodium: 48mg | Potassium: 66mg | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 139IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 56mg | Iron: 1mg Please note: Nutritional data has been calculated using a tool that comes with this recipe card and not by me. This means that Nutritional Information is only an estimate and can vary especially with ingredients that you use. The accuracy of this tool may differ from other tools as expected.

Nutritional Information is only an estimate and can vary especially with ingredients that are used.

Enjoy this Fabulous Sugar Free Fudge recipe that is simple to make as well. This fudge is delicious and it has not added sugar to the recipe.

Please see recipe post for further details on this recipe.

You can see items that have been featured on my Sugar Free Sunday Spotlight here.

.......

This recipe was recently updated.

Here is the original recipe.

The original recipe for FABULOUS Sugar Free Fudge

Ingredients- Sugar Free Chocolate Chips- 3- cups, Evaporated Milk- ½ cup., Sugar alternative- equivalent to 1 cup of sugar, Butter- ½ cup and Vanilla Extract- 1 teaspoon.

How to make FABULOUS Sugar Free Fudge

Prepare a square glass baking dish with aluminum foil which also overlaps the sides of the dish. Grease or spray this lined baking dish to prevent sticking as well. You can set this aside. Place the chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl and cook for 30 seconds on medium. Covering the bowl loosely with a microwave safe paper towel can help prevent a possible mess (at least in my kitchen). Stir in the evaporated milks and then the sugar alternative, butter and vanilla. Cook for another 30 seconds and stir again. Continue this process until everything has melted and blended together- about 4- 4 ½ minutes total.

Obviously, this will be hot thus, please take precautions. Remove the bowl from the microwave and pour the fudge into the prepped baking dish. Allow to cool at room temperature. Then refrigerate your fudge until you are ready to cut it into squares.

updated 5/10/18 2/22