Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes. 28 recipes for a memorable meal! (2024)

28 Thanksgiving side dishes are welcome serving suggestions at Christmas too. Or at Sunday dinner any time of year. NEW BONUS RECIPES ADDED!!

28 Thanksgiving Side Dishes.

Update. For Thanksgiving this year, I have expanded this great collection to 28 recipes for even more delicious ideas to make your Turkey Day celebrations even better.

No matter where or when you celebrate the holiday, Thanksgiving side dishes are part of the entire celebration and part of family traditions all over Canada and the US.

Here in Canada , we celebrate over a month earlier than our American cousins, which I’ve always been a bit grateful for.

Here in Canada we don’t have that nagging stress that we should be headed to the mall after dinner to start Christmas shopping instead of napping on the couch. Canada could gold medal on post turkey couch naps! I volunteer to be team captain.

Whether we celebrate the holiday mid October or late November, we all could use a few more suggestions for terrific side dishes for our Thanksgiving feasts.

I plan to add to this collection yearly so check back next year…truth be told though, these Thanksgiving side dishes would be welcome at a family Sunday dinner at any time of the year.

Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes Maple Roasted Vegetables Roasted Autumn vegetables with a light, lemon maple glaze. One of the most popular side dishes ever on Rock Recipes, especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Smoked Cheddar duch*ess Potatoes Smoked Cheddar duch*ess Potatoes - one of the most luxurious, indulgent and most flavourful potato side dishes you will ever sample. Biscuit Muffin Bread. Ready in 30 minutes! Biscuit Muffin Bread. Ready in 30 minutes! An incredibly quick, easy, versatile, 6 ingredient recipe, that can take the place of bread rolls or biscuits at dinner or muffins for brunch. Old Fashioned Molasses and Bacon Baked Beans Old Fashioned Molasses and Bacon Baked Beans. This easy recipe has all the flavour of grandma's baked beans. Once they are in the oven, all you need is plenty of patience to let these slow cook to perfection. Bacon and Cashew Brussels Sprouts Bacon Cashew Brussel Sprouts. This recipe will get 'em eating their sprouts! Bacon and Cashew Brussels Sprouts Bacon Cashew Brussel Sprouts. This recipe will get 'em eating their sprouts! A must have side dish for Thanksgiving or the Holidays! How to Make Perfect Roasted Potatoes (English Style Roast Potatoes) How to Make Perfect Roasted Potatoes (English Style Roast Potatoes) - forget mashed!...roast those potatoes! Learn how to create a crispy outside with a steaming fluffy inside every time. Great with roast chicken, beef or pork and wonderful served with roasted garlic and sour cream. Soooo delicious. Garlic Thyme Fondant Potatoes Garlic Thyme Fondant Potatoes - a homey yet elegant side dish that proves delicious taste never goes out of fashion. Perfect for dinner parties or Sunday dinner. Honey Roasted Carrots with Mint Honey roasted carrots make a simple, delicious side dish for many meals and the mint gives a burst of fresh flavour. Apple Pecan Cornbread Stuffing Apple Pecan Cornbread Stuffing - An old fashioned baked cornbread stuffing, with the added deliciousness of thyme, pecans and apples. Citrus Fig Cranberry Sauce Garlic and Lemon duch*ess Potatoes Roasted Garlic and Lemon duch*ess Potatoes. Golden crusted, creamy duch*ess potatoes with sweet roasted garlic and a hint of lemon. Vegetarian Onion Gravy with a Carnivore Option This deeply flavoured vegetarian onion gravy can be made with beef or chicken stock if you prefer but I often don’t bother to tell guests the difference. Easy Corn Bread The best corn bread is uncomplicated, quick and easy to make and turns out golden and moist every time. Lemon Herb Roasted Potato Nuggets These Lemon Herb Roasted Potato Nuggets are a terrific side dish with many meals like any roast chicken or lamb dinner or to serve with Greek Souvlaki. Give these a try to add a touch of homemade baking love to your next weekend brunch. I guarantee they will be much appreciated and enjoyed. Alfredo Scalloped Potatoes See Also Tropical Chicken Pizza Recipe - The Recipe Rebel Alfredo Scalloped Potatoes - this incredibly delicious side dish is ideal to serve with herb roasted chicken or pork or with a perfectly glazed Sunday ham. Stir Fried Orange Walnut Sweet Potatoes Stir Fried Orange Walnut Sweet Potatoes - a quick and easy, yet intensely flavourful side dish that's perfect with roast chicken, duck or turkey. A terrific Thanksgiving side dish too. Smoked Paprika Roasted Potatoes Smoked Paprika Roasted Potatoes - you'll want to serve these roast potatoes with everything from lamb to chicken souvlaki and more. Simple, flavourful and perfectly golden crispy. Delicious with your favourite tzatziki as a dip too. Freezer Biscuits. Straight from freezer to oven! Freezer Biscuits. Perfectly flaky, buttery biscuits from previously formed and frozen dough. You'll want to make extra biscuits every time now, to freeze some for later. Alfredo Mac and Cheese Alfredo Mac and Cheese - the rich creamy flavour of a pasta Alfredo in traditional baked mac and cheese form. Terrific as a side dish or with a simple salad for a complete meal. Potatoes Dauphinoise with Gruyere & Thyme - in reality Dauphinoise is just a posh word for scalloped potatoes butin this recipethe method is easier and the flavour even better. Sweet Potato Mash with Roasted Garlic and Honey Sweet Potato Mash with Roasted Garlic and Honey makes a wonderful Thanksgiving side dish or as a tasty companion to baked ham at any time of year. Balsamic and Honey Roasted Beets These roasted beets are at their very best when combined with honey and balsamic vinegar then slowly oven roasted to make a truly delicious side dish Add them to a spinach and goat cheese salad as an amazing appetizer course or delicious lunch. Smash Roasted Potatoes Smash Roasted Potatoes - Crispy potatoes roasted in their skins; this versatile recipe can be made to suit whatever main dishes with which you are serving them. Cheddar Chive Buttermilk Biscuits Light flaky buttermilk biscuits with fragrant chives and melting pockets of cheddar cheese baked right in; terrific served with chili, soups or stews or as the start of delicious breakfast sandwiches. Partridgeberry Apple Chutney Twice Baked Potatoes with Smoked Cheddar & Thyme - baked potato stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes that have been infused with the flavours of roasted garlic, smoked cheddar and thyme. The perfect side dish for a decadent steak dinner. Newfoundland Dressing Newfoundland Dressing. A very simple to prepare, traditional Newfoundland savoury and onion dressing (stuffing) for poultry. Herb Cranberry Stuffing with a recipe for Garlic Herb Butter Roast Turkey included. BONUS RECIPES!! Herb Cranberry Stuffing. A simple herb and cranberry stuffing with a recipe for deliciously juicy garlic and herb butter roasted turkey included. Sweet Potato Soup - with a touch of maple. Sweet Potato Soup. This velvety smooth soup has a hint of maple and a touch of warm spices, making it an ideal appetizer course for Thanksgiving dinner or a warming fall lunch all on its own. Quick and Easy Stovetop Mac and Cheese Quick and Easy Stovetop Mac and Cheese - Forget powdered cheese in artificial neon colors, this easy mac and cheese is real food, comes together quickly, and the kids will love it. Garlic Concertina Potatoes a.k.a Hasselback Potatoes These crispy, buttery, garlicky potatoes make an ideal side dish to serve with so may of your favourite main dishes. Rock Recipes Facebook Pageand follow us on Instagram.

Rock Recipes a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Our product recommendations are almost exclusively for those we currently use or have used in the past.