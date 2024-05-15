Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (2024)

Simple to make and perfect for any occasion.

By

Rebecca Morris

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (1)

Rebecca Morris

Rebecca is a freelance writer for MarthaStewart.com.

Updated on December 5, 2022

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (2)

Looking for quick homemade baked goods to gift or to serve this Christmas? Our collection of easy baking recipes includes options with a short ingredient list, ones to make ahead, and sweets that don't require any special equipment at all.

Plus, we rounded up desserts that are suitable for every occasion, whether it's a dinner party or a family meal. There are cakes to pair with tea, cookies to share with friends, and confections that make perfect edible gifts. Not only are these sweets simple to make, they are sure to be enjoyed throughout the festive season.

01of 15

Spiced Snacking Cake

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (3)

Not the usual gingerbread, this lighter-spiced snacking cake includes spices like cinnamon and cardamom.

View Recipe

02of 15

Apple-Raspberry Pandowdy

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (4)

A pandowdy is the perfect alternative to a cobbler or crumble if you're looking for something a bit different for the holidays. This one-pan recipe is just as easy as those other apple desserts, but the delicious batter-like topping spread over apple wedges and raspberries is what really sets it apart.

03of 15

No-Bake Chocolate Eggnog Crème Brûlée

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (5)

You'll need to make these easy custards ahead of time, so they can chill and set—the payoff is that you won't be tempted to leave everything to the last minute!

View Recipe

04of 15

Butter-Pecan Cookies

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (6)

These melt-in-your-mouth cookies use little more than a handful of ingredients and don't require any complicated shaping techniques. They're a great holiday recipe to make with kids since they will be able to help with pressing the cookie dough into discs.

View Recipe

05of 15

Cinnamon-Sugar Ragamuffins

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (7)

A simple biscuit dough is transformed into individual swirls of sugar-and-spice treats; they're a great choice for a brunch dessert or afternoon snack with a warming cup of tea.

View Recipe

06of 15

Spice-Cookie Parfaits

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (8)

Parfaits combine all of our favorite treat textures (jammy, creamy, crunchy, etc.) into one delicious dessert. Here, seasonal fruit is turned into a compote and layered with whipped cream and store-bought spice cookies.

View Recipe

07of 15

Plum Skillet Cake

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (9)

Looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert for a cozy dinner? Try this Plum Skillet Cake. If you can't find plums, use apples or pears for this simple cake that's baked in a cast-iron skillet.

View Recipe

08of 15

Rustic Apple Tart

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (10)

The base for this elegant dessert is made from frozen puff pastry. All that's needed from you is a few turns with a rolling pin and you'll have the perfect foundation for layering sliced apples on top.

View Recipe

09of 15

Pound-Cake Tiramisu

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (11)

It isn't just easy—this decadent dessert is also make-ahead. Carve out just 15 minutes to assemble the tiramisu-flavored layers of store-bought pound cake, coffee, a light cream-cheese mixure, and a touch of rum. Then refrigerate—you can enjoy it up to a week later.

View Recipe

10of 15

Easy Fudge Bites

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (12)

These one-bite-wonders are a cinch to make and yield enough for a whole neighborhood's worth of edible gifts. Decorate with an array of festive toppings like crushed peppermints, chopped pistachios, and shredded coconut.

View Recipe

11of 15

Spiced Fruitcake Bars

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (13)

This recipe is very versatile; you can use whatever dried fruits and nuts you like. Plus, the bars can be made up to a week ahead. You'll have about four dozen, so there's plenty for sharing.

View Recipe

12of 15

Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Cereal Bars

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (14)

Easy and fun to make, rice cereal forms the base for these crunchy-and-creamy dessert bars.

View Recipe

13of 15

Cranberry-Swirl Cheesecake

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (15)

Simple cheesecake gets decked out for the holidays with a ruby red cranberry sauce. Make it extra festive by adorning the cake with sugared cranberries.

View Recipe

14of 15

Granola Bark

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (16)

Skip the chocolate bark this year and gift your loved ones a healthier treat that can be eaten all day long. This granola is specially designed to break apart into large clumps (so it's easier to grab a handful as you pass by the jar, of course.)

View Recipe

15of 15

Lemon-Ginger Bundt Cake

Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (17)

Bundt cakes may look hard to make, but they aren't. They're as easy as a basic sheet cake and way easier than a layer cake. The intricate Bundt pan creates a pretty presentation, no decorating needed. All that will be left for you to do is dust a thin layer of powdered sugar over the top before serving.

View Recipe

