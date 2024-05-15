Short on Time? Turn to These Easy, Festive Holiday Baking Recipes All Season Long (2024)

Plus, we rounded up desserts that are suitable for every occasion, whether it's a dinner party or a family meal. There are cakes to pair with tea, cookies to share with friends, and confections that make perfect edible gifts. Not only are these sweets simple to make, they are sure to be enjoyed throughout the festive season.

Looking for quick homemade baked goods to gift or to serve this Christmas? Our collection of easy baking recipes includes options with a short ingredient list, ones to make ahead, and sweets that don't require any special equipment at all.

01of 15 Spiced Snacking Cake Not the usual gingerbread, this lighter-spiced snacking cake includes spices like cinnamon and cardamom. View Recipe

03of 15 No-Bake Chocolate Eggnog Crème Brûlée You'll need to make these easy custards ahead of time, so they can chill and set—the payoff is that you won't be tempted to leave everything to the last minute! View Recipe

04of 15 Butter-Pecan Cookies These melt-in-your-mouth cookies use little more than a handful of ingredients and don't require any complicated shaping techniques. They're a great holiday recipe to make with kids since they will be able to help with pressing the cookie dough into discs. View Recipe

05of 15 Cinnamon-Sugar Ragamuffins A simple biscuit dough is transformed into individual swirls of sugar-and-spice treats; they're a great choice for a brunch dessert or afternoon snack with a warming cup of tea. View Recipe

06of 15 Spice-Cookie Parfaits Parfaits combine all of our favorite treat textures (jammy, creamy, crunchy, etc.) into one delicious dessert. Here, seasonal fruit is turned into a compote and layered with whipped cream and store-bought spice cookies. View Recipe

07of 15 Plum Skillet Cake Looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert for a cozy dinner? Try this Plum Skillet Cake. If you can't find plums, use apples or pears for this simple cake that's baked in a cast-iron skillet. View Recipe

08of 15 Rustic Apple Tart The base for this elegant dessert is made from frozen puff pastry. All that's needed from you is a few turns with a rolling pin and you'll have the perfect foundation for layering sliced apples on top. View Recipe

09of 15 Pound-Cake Tiramisu It isn't just easy—this decadent dessert is also make-ahead. Carve out just 15 minutes to assemble the tiramisu-flavored layers of store-bought pound cake, coffee, a light cream-cheese mixure, and a touch of rum. Then refrigerate—you can enjoy it up to a week later. View Recipe

10of 15 Easy Fudge Bites These one-bite-wonders are a cinch to make and yield enough for a whole neighborhood's worth of edible gifts. Decorate with an array of festive toppings like crushed peppermints, chopped pistachios, and shredded coconut. View Recipe

11of 15 Spiced Fruitcake Bars This recipe is very versatile; you can use whatever dried fruits and nuts you like. Plus, the bars can be made up to a week ahead. You'll have about four dozen, so there's plenty for sharing. View Recipe

12of 15 Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Cereal Bars Easy and fun to make, rice cereal forms the base for these crunchy-and-creamy dessert bars. View Recipe

13of 15 Cranberry-Swirl Cheesecake Simple cheesecake gets decked out for the holidays with a ruby red cranberry sauce. Make it extra festive by adorning the cake with sugared cranberries. View Recipe

14of 15 Granola Bark Skip the chocolate bark this year and gift your loved ones a healthier treat that can be eaten all day long. This granola is specially designed to break apart into large clumps (so it's easier to grab a handful as you pass by the jar, of course.) View Recipe