Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (2024)

This website has amazing Slow Cooker and Instant Pot Recipes for you to try! The site is updated twice a week; you can also find recipes using the search bar. And check out low-carb Slow Cooker recipesandlow-carb Instant Pot recipes on my main site, Kalyn’s Kitchen. I hope you enjoy trying some recipes!
It’s pumpkin chili season, and this post has Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes from great blogs around the web. And this round-up has 20 different variations for pumpkin chili for everyone who’s craving it this time of year!
PIN Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili to try some later!
This site has a huge collection of Instant Pot Pumpkin Chili Recipes, but chili is such a classic slow cooker dish that today I’m updating this great collection of Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes. A sure sign that fall has arrived is when recipes with pumpkin are showing up on nearly every food blog, and this post has 20 different recipes for pumpkin chili made in the slow cooker!
I’m not a big fan of sweet pumpkin recipes (gasp), but I love savory pumpkin dishes, and spicy pumpkin chili is something I always make in the slow cooker this time of year. And I’m not the only one who likes pumpkin chili with spicy flavors, so this post has lots of of interesting variations!
Pick one of these pumpkin chili recipes to start in your slow cooker in the morning morning and enjoy pumpkin chili for dinner on any night when you feel like getting your pumpkin on!
What kind of chili recipes are here?
This collection has pumpkin chili with ground beef, lentils, black beans, turkey, white beans, quinoa, and even vegetarian chili recipes! Be sure to scroll down past the photos if you want to see all your pumpkin chili options.
How do you get the complete recipe?
Just click any recipe title to see the complete recipe on the original site. All photos are copyrighted by the blog that originally posted the recipe.
More pumpkin recipe ideas:
If you just can’t get enough pumpkin this time of year, check out 50 Instant Pot Pumpkin Recipes, Slow Cooker or Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup Recipes, Slow Cooker or Instant Pot Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Recipes, And Slow Cooker and Instant Pot Pumpkin Curry Recipes!
Pumpkin Chili with Ground Beef (Slow Cooker or Instant Pot)
from Kalyn’s Kitchen
Slow Cooker Lentil and Pumpkin Chili
from Healthy Delicious
Pumpkin Chili Recipe made in the Slow Cooker from Taste and Tell
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Black Bean Chili
from Simple Nourished Living
Crockpot Turkey Pumpkin Chili
from Table for Two
Slow Cooker Black Bean Pumpkin Chili
from Kitchen Treaty
Black Bean and Pumpkin Chili from Real Mom Kitchen
Slow Cooker Pumpkin White Bean Sausage Chili
from Boulder Locavore
Pumpkin Black Bean Chicken Chili in the Slow Cooker
from Eat at Home
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili
from Fit Slow Cooker Queen
More Pumpkin Chili in the Slow Cooker:
- Slow Cooker 3-Bean Pumpkin Chili from Aggies Kitchen
- Pumpkin Chili from The Recipe Critic
- Black Bean and Pumpkin Chili from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
- Pumpkin Chili from The Diary of a Real Housewife
- White Bean Pumpkin Turkey Chili from Skinnytaste
- Pumpkin Chili from Shugary Sweets
- Slow Cooker Black Bean Pumpkin Turkey Chili from Ambitious Kitchen
- Pumpkin Chili from Lynn’s Kitchen Adventures
- Slow Cooker Pumpkin Quinoa Chili from Simply Quinoa
- Pumpkin Chili from the Magical Slow Cooker
(Visited 3,097 times, 1 visits today)
-
Slow Cooker and Instant Pot Fruit Butter Recipes
-
Instant Pot Turkey Breast Recipes
-
Leg of Lamb Recipes for the Instant Pot or Slow Cooker
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kalyn says
Martha, I saw that you were doing a year of WW-friendly slow cooker recipes; I'll be following along!
Reply
Martha says
What a delicious looking roundup of pumpkin chili recipes. I've made a commitment to use my slow cooker every day for a year to make WW friendly recipes so am always on the lookout for yummy looking ones. Have pinned and plan to pick 1 or 2 to try soon. But how to decide???
Thanks!!
Reply
Kalyn says
Thanks Shirley. I'm not a big pumpkin fan in sweet dishes, but I love pumpkin chili!
Reply
gfe--gluten free easily says
I love pumpkin in chili! It often offers a nice balance to spiciness. All these recipes appear to be naturally gluten free, too. 🙂 Pinned and will share on FB later, Kalyn–thanks!
Shirley
Reply
Kalyn says
Jeanette, I was skeptical, but I really liked it.
Reply
Jeanette says
I keep thinking of trying pumpkin in chili but haven't gotten around to it. So nice to see so many different variations – definitely on my list to try this winter.
Reply
Kalyn says
Thanks Kristyn; glad you like the site!
Reply
Kristyn Erickson says
Thanks for the link-up, Kalyn! Loving all the awesome, whole-food slow cooker options you dig up!
Reply
Kalyn says
Kare, happy to include you. And I agree this is a great looking bunch of chili recipes!
Reply
Kare Troughton says
Thank you so much for including my recipe, Kalyn! Everyone's recipes look incredible.
Reply
Kalyn says
My pleasure Aggie. Isn't it fun to see how everyone has a slightly different take on the same dish?
Reply
Aggie says
Thanks so much for including my pumpkin chili in your round up Kalyn! Going to check out the others, they look delicious!
Reply
Thanks for taking the time to comment on Slow Cooker or Pressure Cooker! We love hearing from fellow slow cooker or pressure cooker fans, especially if you’ve tried or plan to try one of the recipes featured here.
Sometimes comments won’t show up until we publish them. Thanks for understanding!
And if you really like a post, Pins, Shares, and Tweets are always appreciated!
Leave a Reply
« Older Post
Home
Newer Post »