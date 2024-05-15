Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (2024)

This website has amazing Slow Cooker and Instant Pot Recipes for you to try! The site is updated twice a week; you can also find recipes using the search bar. And check out low-carb Slow Cooker recipesandlow-carb Instant Pot recipes on my main site, Kalyn’s Kitchen. I hope you enjoy trying some recipes!

It’s pumpkin chili season, and this post has Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes from great blogs around the web. And this round-up has 20 different variations for pumpkin chili for everyone who’s craving it this time of year!

PIN Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili to try some later!

This site has a huge collection of Instant Pot Pumpkin Chili Recipes, but chili is such a classic slow cooker dish that today I’m updating this great collection of Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes. A sure sign that fall has arrived is when recipes with pumpkin are showing up on nearly every food blog, and this post has 20 different recipes for pumpkin chili made in the slow cooker!

I’m not a big fan of sweet pumpkin recipes (gasp), but I love savory pumpkin dishes, and spicy pumpkin chili is something I always make in the slow cooker this time of year. And I’m not the only one who likes pumpkin chili with spicy flavors, so this post has lots of of interesting variations!

Pick one of these pumpkin chili recipes to start in your slow cooker in the morning morning and enjoy pumpkin chili for dinner on any night when you feel like getting your pumpkin on!

What kind of chili recipes are here?

This collection has pumpkin chili with ground beef, lentils, black beans, turkey, white beans, quinoa, and even vegetarian chili recipes! Be sure to scroll down past the photos if you want to see all your pumpkin chili options.

How do you get the complete recipe?

Just click any recipe title to see the complete recipe on the original site. All photos are copyrighted by the blog that originally posted the recipe.

More pumpkin recipe ideas:

If you just can’t get enough pumpkin this time of year, check out 50 Instant Pot Pumpkin Recipes, Slow Cooker or Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup Recipes, Slow Cooker or Instant Pot Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Recipes, And Slow Cooker and Instant Pot Pumpkin Curry Recipes!

Pumpkin Chili with Ground Beef (Slow Cooker or Instant Pot)

from Kalyn’s Kitchen

Slow Cooker Lentil and Pumpkin Chili

from Healthy Delicious

Pumpkin Chili Recipe made in the Slow Cooker from Taste and Tell

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Black Bean Chili

from Simple Nourished Living

Crockpot Turkey Pumpkin Chili

from Table for Two

Slow Cooker Black Bean Pumpkin Chili

from Kitchen Treaty

Black Bean and Pumpkin Chili from Real Mom Kitchen

Slow Cooker Pumpkin White Bean Sausage Chili

from Boulder Locavore

Pumpkin Black Bean Chicken Chili in the Slow Cooker

from Eat at Home

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili

from Fit Slow Cooker Queen

More Pumpkin Chili in the Slow Cooker:

(Visited 3,097 times, 1 visits today)