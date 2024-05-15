Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (2024)

It’s pumpkin chili season, and this post has Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes from great blogs around the web. And this round-up has 20 different variations for pumpkin chili for everyone who’s craving it this time of year!

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (1)

This site has a huge collection of Instant Pot Pumpkin Chili Recipes, but chili is such a classic slow cooker dish that today I’m updating this great collection of Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes. A sure sign that fall has arrived is when recipes with pumpkin are showing up on nearly every food blog, and this post has 20 different recipes for pumpkin chili made in the slow cooker!

I’m not a big fan of sweet pumpkin recipes (gasp), but I love savory pumpkin dishes, and spicy pumpkin chili is something I always make in the slow cooker this time of year. And I’m not the only one who likes pumpkin chili with spicy flavors, so this post has lots of of interesting variations!

Pick one of these pumpkin chili recipes to start in your slow cooker in the morning morning and enjoy pumpkin chili for dinner on any night when you feel like getting your pumpkin on!

What kind of chili recipes are here?

This collection has pumpkin chili with ground beef, lentils, black beans, turkey, white beans, quinoa, and even vegetarian chili recipes! Be sure to scroll down past the photos if you want to see all your pumpkin chili options.

How do you get the complete recipe?

Just click any recipe title to see the complete recipe on the original site. All photos are copyrighted by the blog that originally posted the recipe.

More pumpkin recipe ideas:

If you just can’t get enough pumpkin this time of year, check out 50 Instant Pot Pumpkin Recipes, Slow Cooker or Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup Recipes, Slow Cooker or Instant Pot Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Recipes, And Slow Cooker and Instant Pot Pumpkin Curry Recipes!

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (2)

Pumpkin Chili with Ground Beef (Slow Cooker or Instant Pot)
from Kalyn’s Kitchen

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (3)

Slow Cooker Lentil and Pumpkin Chili
from Healthy Delicious

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (4)

Pumpkin Chili Recipe made in the Slow Cooker from Taste and Tell

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (5)

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Black Bean Chili
from Simple Nourished Living

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (6)

Crockpot Turkey Pumpkin Chili
from Table for Two

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (7)

Slow Cooker Black Bean Pumpkin Chili
from Kitchen Treaty

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (8)

Black Bean and Pumpkin Chili from Real Mom Kitchen

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (9)

Slow Cooker Pumpkin White Bean Sausage Chili
from Boulder Locavore

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (10)

Pumpkin Black Bean Chicken Chili in the Slow Cooker
from Eat at Home

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (11)

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili
from Fit Slow Cooker Queen

More Pumpkin Chili in the Slow Cooker:

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili Recipes (12)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Kalyn says

    Martha, I saw that you were doing a year of WW-friendly slow cooker recipes; I'll be following along!

    Reply

  2. Martha says

    What a delicious looking roundup of pumpkin chili recipes. I've made a commitment to use my slow cooker every day for a year to make WW friendly recipes so am always on the lookout for yummy looking ones. Have pinned and plan to pick 1 or 2 to try soon. But how to decide???

    Thanks!!

    Reply

  3. Kalyn says

    Thanks Shirley. I'm not a big pumpkin fan in sweet dishes, but I love pumpkin chili!

    Reply

  4. gfe--gluten free easily says

    I love pumpkin in chili! It often offers a nice balance to spiciness. All these recipes appear to be naturally gluten free, too. 🙂 Pinned and will share on FB later, Kalyn–thanks!

    Shirley

    Reply

  5. Kalyn says

    Jeanette, I was skeptical, but I really liked it.

    Reply

  6. Jeanette says

    I keep thinking of trying pumpkin in chili but haven't gotten around to it. So nice to see so many different variations – definitely on my list to try this winter.

    Reply

  7. Kalyn says

    Thanks Kristyn; glad you like the site!

    Reply

  8. Kristyn Erickson says

    Thanks for the link-up, Kalyn! Loving all the awesome, whole-food slow cooker options you dig up!

    Reply

  9. Kalyn says

    Kare, happy to include you. And I agree this is a great looking bunch of chili recipes!

    Reply

  10. Kare Troughton says

    Thank you so much for including my recipe, Kalyn! Everyone's recipes look incredible.

    Reply

  11. Kalyn says

    My pleasure Aggie. Isn't it fun to see how everyone has a slightly different take on the same dish?

    Reply

  12. Aggie says

    Thanks so much for including my pumpkin chili in your round up Kalyn! Going to check out the others, they look delicious!

    Reply

