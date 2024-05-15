Chrissy Teigen's 5 Favorite Low-Carb Recipes (2024)

Given that Chrissy Teigen's Cravings was one of the top-selling cookbooks of 2016 (second only to Ina Garten's), there's no question that the world is interested in how Chrissy eats. And who else could completely captivate Twitter by crowd-sourcing ripe bananas or inquiring whether emotional support casseroles are TSA-approved? If, like everyone else, you're desperately awaiting the release of Cravings Part 2, tide yourself over with five of Chrissy's favorite low-carb recipes.

Yum Nua (Thai Beef Salad)

My mom made this for me all the time growing up. It was one of the few Thai dishes I actually enjoyed. What a silly child I was. Now I love Thai food. She made this for potlucks at school and I always felt so cool and special because everyone else had boring, bland casseroles. Sure, it has a bit of sugar in it, but this is low-carb, not no-carb.

Ingredients

Well-marbled New York steak, grilled to your liking, preferably no more than medium-rare

2 limes, juiced

1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon palm sugar (Note: Brown sugar may be substituted, but you may need to add more since it's not as sweet.)

1 small red onion, sliced into thin wedges

1 bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped, stems removed

Large handful cherry tomatoes, sliced in half (or 1 to 2 vine-ripened tomatoes cut into wedges)

Thai chili powder to taste (Note: This is roasted sun-dried chilies ground into a fine, very spicy powder. I use about a teaspoon, while my sister uses a tablespoon. And I like it very hot. She's nuts.)

Directions

Grill the steak as directed above and slice into thin strips after allowing to rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Add to a large mixing bowl. Because the palm sugar is so pasty, put it in a small bowl, add some of the lime juice, and mush into a thick liquid form. Add non-vegetable ingredients, including lime juice, fish sauce, and palm sugar, first into the steak bowl. Toss with your hands to incorporate all over the steak. Add the rest of the veggies, toss, and taste. (Tasting as you go is the most important part!) Add more fish sauce if it needs more salt, or more sugar if it is too lime-y. If you want to get fancy, mound into a shallow bowl or platter on a bed of frilly lettuce and garnish with lime wedges, additional cilantro, and a chili pepper flower.

Baked Eggs in Ham Cups

One of my favorite things in the world! Sure, there are effortless omelets, but this dish is so cute, so filling, and such a crowd pleaser that you'll find yourself experimenting with new fillings any chance you get. There is no real list of ingredients other than eggs and thinly sliced ham, but that makes it easy and fun.

Ingredients

Two slices ham

1 egg

Optional toppings: sautéed spinach, feta, diced tomato, sautéed red peppers, mushrooms, onion, mozzarella, pesto

To serve: sliced avocado, salt, pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F and line small, lightly greased ramekins with ham, making sure there are no large holes or gaps. Spoon desired toppings into your ham cup. Gently crack an egg on top and pop into the oven for 22 to 25 minutes until the egg is set how you wish. The ham edges will look crispy, but just snip them with scissors. Gently lift out of the ramekins and onto a plate. Serve with sliced avocado, salt, and pepper for the perfect brunch or breakfast.

Grilled Portobello with Arugula and Tomato

I love portobello mushrooms. I often say that if I were vegetarian, I would live off of these. Now it would never happen, but it's still nice to know that they exist. So meaty, so flavorful. Sometimes I feel like I need to pair this with something else to make it a real entrée, but I've had this a few times now and my belly always ends up very full and happy.

Ingredients

4 portobello mushroom caps

1/2 bunch arugula

2 cloves garlic

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoons olive oil

1 slice tomato

1 cup shredded Parmesan

1/2 cup marinara sauce

Directions

Remove the stems and insides of the mushroom caps with a spoon. In a food processor, add arugula and garlic. Purée. Add the butter, lemon juice, dashes of salt and pepper, and olive oil. Purée. Generously spread the arugula butter onto the inside of the mushroom cap. Add a small spoonful of marinara sauce, then a slice of tomato. Sprinkle top with Parmesan. Bake at 400°F for 10 to 12 minutes.

Stuffed Red Bell Peppers

This is one of my favorite recipes, but I have omitted the typical rice, sour cream, and oil that goes into the usual recipe to give it a more meaty, low-carb feel. With the combo of pork, ground chuck, onions, and garlic, you don't really miss it-trust me.

Ingredients

4 large red bell peppers, halved, seeds removed

3/4 pound ground chuck

1/2 pound ground pork

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules

1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/4 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoons black pepper

Dash of seasoning salt, preferably Lawry's

1 cup tomatoes, diced

1 cup mushrooms, finely chopped

1 cup shredded cheese (Note: I use four-cheese Mexican pre-shredded in the bag.)

1/2 cup green onion, thinly sliced

1 cup hot water

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a hot skillet, sauté the ground chuck, pork, chopped onion, and garlic until just brown. Add 1 teaspoon beef bouillon, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and seasoning salt. Stir. Drain the fat. Add the tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheese. Stir until cheese is melted and remove from heat. Set aside. Mix the hot water with the remaining bouillon. Stir and let dissolve. Fill the red pepper halves with filling. Pour water/bouillon mix into baking dish until the bottom is covered. Tightly place the filled peppers into the baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes. After 35 minutes, remove cover and spoon some juice onto the meat filling. Replace cover and bake for an additional 10 minutes.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Boursin Cheese and Bacon-Stuffed Chicken Breast

This is heavenly. When on a low-carb diet, I am so used to using chicken thighs and drums so I get that yummy, juicy fattiness that replaces the rice, pasta, or potatoes I so very much miss. But this is such an amazing way to use chicken breast. The creamy Boursin cheese oozes and the bacon is apparent in each bite. Carbs who?

Ingredients

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 package Boursin cheese (Note: I used the herb and garlic flavor. You can also use a packed herb goat cheese.)

4 slices thickly cut bacon

4 slices prosciutto

1/2 lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper

1 cup chicken stock

10 to 12 cherry tomatoes

Directions