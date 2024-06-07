Simple Tomato Soup Recipe | Easy Wholesome (2024)

This simple tomato soup recipe will become your go-to for a fast and delicious meal. With fresh or canned tomatoes, this soup can be on the table in less than 30 minutes and the flavor is incredible! You’ll never go back to canned stuff after you try this easy homemade tomato soup. With paleo and vegan options.

For a while there, I saw tomato soup recipes on a bunch of different blogs and I couldn’t wait to make it, but I put it off. I’m telling you now. Do not put it off!

Put down the can of tomato soup and just get some canned tomatoes, I promise you’ll be much happier.

And much fuller since you won’t feel bad about eating a whole recipe, or maybe just half, of this easy tomato soup. And then you won’t be dehydrated either because honestly, the sodium in any canned soup is crazy!

So this can go two different ways. You can use oil and leave out the milk for a totally delicious vegan and paleo version, which is how we prefer it. Or you can add a splash of milk (or cream!) to your bowl and stir it in for a creamy tomato soup that’s 1,000x better than anything you had as a kid.

Either way, I’m guaranteeing it’s awesome, not to mention pretty fast to make. And did I mention simple?

You’ll probably want to add 1-2 teaspoons of sweetener, depending on your tomatoes and how sweet they are. One teaspoon was just enough for me, but you may want more or less!

If you’re serving this tomato soup to guests, you’ll probably want to chop up the basil a bit (or a lot!) nicer than I did. Here’s how to cut basil chiffonade. I kind of just hacked at it. Whoops. 😀

And one last note, if you wanted to make a large quantity of this and freeze it (without dairy products of course) it tastes just as delicious thawed, and it’s a great way to have a quick meal on hand.

I always do this as the yield isn’t huge, and the leftovers are awesome!

I hope you’ll enjoy this simple tomato soup! If you make it, I’d love for you to comment below. Thanks!

No ratings yet Servings 4 servings Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil for vegan / paleo

1 onion sliced

3 cloves garlic sliced

1 32 oz (946 ml) can of tomatoes (pureed, diced or whole, or 4 cups of peeled fresh tomatoes)

1 cup (240 ml) chicken or vegetable broth for vegan

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 large bay leaf

black pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon sea salt plus more to taste

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

1-2 teaspoons honey or sugar (sugar for vegan / honey for paleo)

Whole milk or cream to serve if desired (about 2-4 tbsp per serving depending on how you like it) - omit for paleo / vegan Instructions In a small to medium pot, melt the butter (or the oil) over medium heat. If you have no way to blend your soup once cooked, finely chop your onion and very finely mince your garlic, otherwise, just slice it to saute it quickly.

Add the onion to the pot, stir well and saute for 5-6 minutes before adding the garlic. Again, stir well and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, broth, baking soda, parsley, bay leaf and salt and pepper. Bring up to a boil, then turn down to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes or so over medium-low heat. The baking soda will foam up and help neutralize the acids from the canned tomatoes and you won't taste it at all.

Remove the bay leaf from the soup and puree. I use my immersion blender, but you can also transfer the soup to a blender to blend it until smooth, or if you chopped your onions and garlic finely enough and used tomato puree you can omit this step for a soup that isn't as smooth. Once blended, stir in the honey or other sweetener you have on hand and fresh basil and check for seasonings, adding salt as needed. Serve while hot with a splash of milk or cream if desired. Tried this recipe?Tag me today! Mention @easywholesome or tag #easywholesome! See Also Fiambre Recipe from Guatemala for El Dia de los Muertos

Pictures updated October 2019. Here’s one of the old pictures!