Slow-Cooker Cauliflower, Potato and White Bean Soup Recipe (2024)

By Sarah DiGregorio
- Total Time
- 8 hours and 25 minutes
- Rating
- 4(7,262)
- Notes
- Read community notes
This creamy vegetarian soup is built on humble winter staples, but the addition of sour cream and chives make it feel special. (Crumble a few sour-cream-and-onion chips on top to take the theme all of the way.) It takes just a few minutes to throw the ingredients into the slow cooker, and the rest of the recipe almost entirely hands-off, making it very doable on a weekday. Use an immersion blender, if you have one, to purée it to a silky smooth consistency, but a potato masher works well for a textured, chunky soup.
Ingredients
Yield:6 servings
- 1pound Yukon gold potatoes, scrubbed, peeled and cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks
- 1pound cauliflower, chopped into large bite-sized florets and stems
- 2(15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained
- ½yellow onion, minced
- 3garlic cloves, smashed and minced
- 3½cups vegetable stock
- 3tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2tablespoons dry white wine
- 1sprig fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½teaspoon garlic powder
- Coarse kosher salt and black pepper
- 1teaspoon lemon juice (about ¼ lemon)
- 8ounces sour cream (1 cup), at room temperature
- ½cup chopped chives (about 1 small bunch)
- Potato chips, preferably sour cream and onion, for topping
- Shredded Cheddar, for serving
Nutritional analysis per serving (6 servings)
402 calories; 16 grams fat; 9 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 4 grams monounsaturated fat; 1 gram polyunsaturated fat; 52 grams carbohydrates; 11 grams dietary fiber; 4 grams sugars; 16 grams protein; 1158 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Step
1
In a 6- to 8-quart slow cooker, combine the potatoes, cauliflower, beans, onion, garlic, vegetable stock, butter, wine, thyme, garlic powder and 1½ teaspoons kosher salt. Cover and cook until the vegetables are very tender, about 8 hours on low.
Step
2
Remove and discard the thyme sprig, and turn off the slow cooker. Add the lemon juice. To make a completely smooth and creamy soup, purée the ingredients using an immersion blender. (Or, purée the soup in a blender in two batches, transferring the puréed soup to a different pot.) To make a textured, chunky soup, smash the ingredients using a potato masher in the slow cooker. Stir in the sour cream and chives. Taste and add additional salt if necessary. Serve in bowls topped with black pepper, crushed potato chips and shredded Cheddar. For leftovers, gently reheat the soup on the stovetop or in the microwave until it just barely bubbles around the edges; don’t let it boil or the sour cream will break.
Cooking Notes
LD
Easy convert to instant pot. I sautéed the onion and garlic in the butter and then deglazed with the wine. Added cauliflower, potatoes, beans and broth. Pressure cooked on high for 18 minutes, quick release. Seasoned more aggressively adding some smoked paprika and more garlic powder at the end. Added lemon at the end. Puréed beautifully and didn’t require a full day on slow cooker. Really tasty- I love the creaminess from the beans. Will make again for sure!
Jeannie
Delicious. Comforting. I sub Greek yogurt for sour cream whenever possible. If you add it to the soup in bowls, you can reheat leftovers without separation.
MickyC
Anyone have an idea on about how long the timing would be for a stove top ole fashioned method of cooking this? Thank you!
Lisa S.
I did this QUICKLY and simply on stovetop and it came out great. Just threw everything in a pot (except chives, sour cream, and chips) and I used low sodium chicken broth (had on hand). Brought to a boil and then simmered for about an hour til veggies were tender. Took off heat and puréed in pot with an immersion blender. Doesn’t even need sour cream or chives (my garden ones had died for the winter!). Yum and healthy.
Katie
Converted to stovetop. Sautéed onions and garlic first, then added potatoes then wine then broth and herbs. Added rosemary and thyme. Roasted the cauliflower in the oven at 400 for 30 mins then added it and cooked 30 mins more. Added the beans when I added the cauliflower. Was absolutely outstanding
Heather
This just sounded like something I would want to eat again later so I doubled the batch. I used bone broth instead of the veggie broth. And I love garlic, so I used an entire head, that I chopped up,and sautéed it for a bit first. I used 1/2 Greek yogurt and 1/2 sour cream. I also cooked and cut up applewood bacon along with cheddar cheese, sour cream, scallions and chives and of course the suggested sour cream and onion potato chips. The soup needs the toppings or it’s a bit bland.
Lane
I just made this on the stove in my Dutch oven. I had a 1.5 pound golden cauliflower so used equal potatoes by weight, more stock and wine, a rosemary sprig from the garden ( last one I think), topped with yogurt and scallions. i did add a bit of sweet smoked paprika and a dash of Aleppo. Rave reviews!
CCNye
I soaked a pound of dried beans overnight , and also added carrots, celery, and parm rind. Added extra broth so beans and vegetables were covered. Used potato masher so it would be a little chunky. Delicious!
Sue
Try vegan sour cream. Forager makes a good one, but there are many brands on the market.
Liz L
Made this stovetop and it’s DELICIOUS. In case anyone else doesn’t have a crockpot:- Sautéed onions in butter until translucent- added garlic, sautéed until fragrant,- added wine and sautéed for a minute - added all ingredients and simmered for ~ 1 hr - only change I made was using almost 6c of veggie stock (I used very diluted stock given the other salt, but that’s a preference)It was so good by itself I almost didn’t add the sour cream. But that would have been a miss. This is heaven.
Randy Ash
I did it on stove. brought ingredients to boil, turned down to medium for about 30 minutes of a moderate boil, then down to simmer for about an hour before pureeing. Otherwise followed recipe to the letter--wonderful results. Would serve to guests with great anticipation. A definite keeper. Although I skipped the chips and cheese for garnish in favor a dollop of sour cream and some chives.
Liz
Since it cooks for 8 hours, is it possible to use dried beans that have been soaked overnight, rather than canned?
gina
To make this dairy free use homemade cashew cream or a store bought vegan sour cream like Tofutti Sour Cream.
Easy convert to instant pot. I sautéed the onion and garlic in the butter and then deglazed with the wine. Added cauliflower, potatoes, beans and broth. Pressure cooked on high for 18 minutes, quick release. Seasoned more aggressively adding some smoked paprika and more garlic powder at the end. Added lemon at the end. Puréed beautifully and didn’t require a full day on slow cooker. Really tasty- I love the creaminess from the beans. Will make again for sure!
Trudi
Haven't made this, yet, but will! Can this be adapted to an InstPot? If not, I will make is it the old fashioned way - stove top!
mel
Was excited for this recipe and made a day in advance so the flavors could meld. Not a fan. Two changes, I didn’t have chives and I roasted the cauliflower. Don’t think these changes added to dislike The lemon felt overpowering and although I ate for two meals, I tossed the rest.
Rachel
I added more spices as I usually do for recipes: smoked paprika, rosemary, sage, and mustard. Added red pepper flakes as a garnish for a little heat. Delicious! I also followed the Instant Pot instructions in the comments and those worked very well. Will make again.
augusta
Tried this and decided to make the second half of the last step a DYI, setting out chives, Greek yogurt, and shredded cheddar. Also, at the risk of being condemned for vulgarity, French fried onions a la Durkee, which turned out to be a are a very tasty garnish on the blended version.
Banana
Great meal prep recipe. I used chicken stock for some protein… & when reheating added 2 handfuls of baby spinach— happy random addition. Of ate with cheese and dairy stuff (I had greek yogurt).
Joyce D.
My crock pot quit working the day I tried this soup. Stovetop worked fine. I didn't feel the potato chips and cheddar were necessary (unless, maybe you're entertaining). It was delicious anyway! I hope it freezes well. The recipe makes a huge amount for one person.
Mike Ouellet
I cooked it on the stove top for 2-3 hours on very low heat. Turned out great
Cyn Lanners
Used the instant pot to make this, per directions others provided. Found it a bit unexciting but on our second night eating this I added some Italian chicken sausage that I cut up and sautéed. Very satisfying.
micah
Half the beans. Needs the toppings but good and filling
Sarah
“It’s like eating the edges of paper.” That was my husband’s assessment of this recipe. My assessment - so very bland, as many commenters have stated. I made it exactly as written. Then I did everything I could think of to keep it alive (including adding kielbasa, more wine, and more love), but alas: this was a DOA recipe for us.
Jo Ann
Love that it can be made in the crockpot without any other preparation. Due to dietary restrictions I used vegan sour cream, sweet potatoes for white potatoes, no garlic powder, and only 1 garlic clove, and 1 tbs of chopped onion. I found it tasty. Might crumble some bacon on top when serving next time.
RCM
I made this over the stove top. It worked out well, but I had to add more broth than the recipe called for
Matthew
Great recipe! the only change I made was to saute the onions and garlic first, deglaze with the wine and then add everything into the crockpot. used a bit less than 8oz sour cream, dried chives and it turned out delicious.
Matthew
an addendum to my first comment.... I definitely recommend just a few whirls with an immersion blender, leaving the soup chunky.
Cyn Lanners
We cut up and sautéed a couple of chicken sausages, and added them to the soup. We ate it with whole grain bread from the store bakery. With these accompaniments this was a delicious and filling meal. It provided several servings for 2 people, and I added the sausage each time, after eating the soup with only the bread the first time. I would also include a salad or fresh vegetable on the side, though the soup is vegetable-rich.
Brushjl
Pretty good, very rich and creamy soup.
Private notes are only visible to you.