Smartwatch for Seniors: Benefits and Recommendations - Seasons Retirement Communities (2024)

Table of Contents
Benefits of a Smartwatch for Older Adults 1. Event and Calendar Alerts 2. Fall Sensors 3. GPS Tracking 4. Fitness 5. Responding Messages 6. Health Monitoring Recommended Smartwatches for Seniors 1. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 2. Apple Watch SE 3. Fitbit Charge 3 4. Amazfit Bip U Pro Bottomline

Smartwatch for Seniors: Benefits and Recommendations - Seasons Retirement Communities (1)

An incredible aspect of technology is how rapidly it has evolved over the years. For instance, smartwatches were initially designed for checking messages without opening your phone, but they offer so much more these days.

Many individuals, especially older adults, can benefit from the slew of new, exciting features that smartwatches offer today. From monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen level, and blood pressure to calling for help during an emergency, a smartwatch can be very valuable to your parents or grandparents.

That said, finding the right smartwatch for your loved one can be challenging. There is a range of criteria, such as price, warranty length, battery life, product weight, and so on, to look out for before making a final choice.

At Seasons Retirement, we’re always more than happy to help our residents stay informed on recent technological advancements around them. Our staff are well equipped to help our older adults address their concerns and queries regarding mobile devices like smartwatches.

This article focuses on the advantages of a smartwatch for seniors while giving valuable recommendations on suitable watches for older adults.

Benefits of a Smartwatch for Older Adults

Your parents or grandparents don’t necessarily have to be technologically inclined to enjoy the amazing benefits of a smartwatch. The device can be a valuable asset for older adults, enhancing their daily living experience.

Below are some of the advantages of owning a smartwatch.

1. Event and Calendar Alerts

Sometimes, older adults may require help to remember important meetings and events. While smartphones often help with their event and calendar alert features, smartwatches make things easier. It’s pretty straightforward — pick a date and time in the calendar, set reminders, and you’re good to go.

This can be particularly helpful for older people who must take their medications at designated hours.

2. Fall Sensors

Getting the necessary assistance at the right time can help your older ones prevent serious fall complications. Smartwatch for seniors often come with fall sensors to detect when a person takes a tumble.

The typical reaction of a smartwatch after a fall is to alert friends, family, or emergency service, depending on its programming. Several medical alarm providers offer fall detector devices, which may be more affordable alternatives.

3. GPS Tracking

Location tracking is a valuable feature in smartwatches, especially for older adults with Alzheimer’s or other memory conditions. Incorporating GPS tracking into a watch is a smart innovation, as it can be a helpful tool in ensuring the safety of your loved ones.

4. Fitness

A smartwatch can double as a fitness tracker for seniors. Since regular exercise can help older adults stay active, a smartwatch might just be what your parents or grandparents need to get their fitness levels up. Sharing their number of steps daily with friends can be a fun way to stay competitive and active.

5. Responding Messages

Staying in touch with loved ones is essential for the well-being of older people, and a smartwatch makes this even easier. Now, your older relatives can reply to messages and take phone calls even when they don’t have their phones in their hands. Undoubtedly, this will help them become more socially active and alleviate the feeling of loneliness.

6. Health Monitoring

Today, a smartwatch can act as a health watch for seniors, as it can monitor sleep metrics, heart rate, blood pressure, and even oxygen levels. For example, the more recent models of the Apple iWatch can work as a single-lead EEG.

Surely, a health watch is no replacement for visits to the doctor. However, this device can make your older one’s appointments with the doctor more precise and effective, as they can make informed complaints.

Recommended Smartwatches for Seniors

Having established the numerous benefits of owning a smartwatch for seniors, let’s have a look at a few smartwatch models suitable for them. They include:

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is an exquisite technology piece that possesses every feature you want in a smartwatch. It has a 16-gigabyte storage capacity and a pretty lightweight design. Thanks to its water resistance feature, you can take your device along when swimming.

With the Galaxy Watch4, your older ones can monitor their sleep metrics, blood oxygen levels, exercise routine, and ECG in real time. The best part is that this watch is relatively affordable.

2. Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch Special Edition is a no-brainer when it comes to smartwatches for seniors. If your older relatives use an iPhone or MacBook, purchasing an iWatch is ideal. Moreover, the Apple Watch SE offers numerous safety features, including fall detection, emergency SOS, and international emergency calls.

With the Apple Watch SE, you get 32 gigabytes of storage and easy access to Siri, Apple’s personal virtual assistant.

3. Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit Charge 3 is the Fitbit for seniors, as it does more than just track their daily steps, runs, or hours in the yoga studio. It also automatically monitors their sleep patterns & metrics, heart rate, and calorie burn – to name a few.

The Fitbit Charge 3 features a large, readable backlit display and extended battery hours – of up to seven days. In addition, this smartwatch is water resistant and can help older folks track their swimming distance. However, it is best not to use the device in a hot tub or sauna.

4. Amazfit Bip U Pro

If your older loved one is looking for a more affordable option, the Amazfit Bip U Pro fits the bill. Like the others, this device can help track health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep.

You can receive alerts and notifications from a synced device but cannot send messages with the Amazfit watch.

Bottomline

Smartwatches are a valuable tool to assist your parents or grandparents in their everyday lives. If you have doubts about smartwatches for seniors or need some ideas on getting a suitable one for your older loved ones, this article should be helpful.

FAQs

Which smartwatch is best for seniors?

RANKED: THE TOP 5 SMARTWATCHES FOR SENIOR CITIZENS
  OVERALL BEST: SPADE & CO HEALTH SMARTWATCH 3. Senior Friendly: 95% Battery Life: 100%
  APPLE WATCH SERIES 9. Senior Friendly: 80% Battery Life: 60%
  FITBIT SENSE 2. Senior Friendly: 75%
  SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 5 PRO. Senior Friendly: 60%
  GARMIN VENU 2 PLUS. Senior Friendly: 50%

Which Samsung watch is best for the elderly?

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

This popular smartwatch offers 16 gigabytes of data storage, real-time heart rate monitoring and a 12-month warranty. With the Galaxy Watch5, users can also track sleep metrics, count their daily steps and monitor blood pressure.

Which watch is best for health monitoring?

Best smartwatch overall: Apple Watch 9

If you're an Android user, we suggest the Pixel Watch 2, Garmin Venu 3 or one of the other smartwatch options listed below.)

Will Medicare pay for a smartwatch?

Will Medicare pay for a smartwatch? Medicare does not typically cover the cost of smartwatches or other wearable technology devices, as they are considered to be for general health and fitness purposes rather than medically necessary.

Why are seniors buying up this $49 smartwatch?

Seniors who are selected to participate in a new health study will be able to buy an Apple Watch for $49 at Best Buy. The study, organized by Apple and Johnson & Johnson, hopes to find out whether Apple Watches can reduce the risk of stroke and detect atrial fibrillation early.

Which smartwatch has the most accurate blood pressure monitor?

The Omron Heart Guide is currently the only FDA-certified blood pressure medical-grade watch and is known for its accurate blood pressure monitoring and convenient wearing. Its integrated design allows users to measure blood pressure through their wrist, eliminating the constraints of traditional cuffs.

Can a smart watch be used as a medical alert?

The MobileHelp Watch

Developed by Samsung Android, the MobileHelp Smart watch was the first groundbreaking medical alert smartwatch introduced to the market, and its latest version offers even more useful features for seniors and older adults.

What is the AT&T watch for the elderly?

Navigil, a leading specialist in mobile wearable products used by aging adults for wellness and personal safety purposes, has made their mobile wristwatches available in the U.S. The wellness wristwatch has AT&T Network Optimized certification and uses the AT&T nationwide LTE-M cellular network and supports IoT ...

Which smartwatch do cardiologists recommend?

Top 3 features of best smartwatches for heart patients for you
Best smartwatch for heart patientsDisplay
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm]1.78 inches
Fastrack Reflex Play Smart Watch1.3 inch AMOLED
Apple Watch Series 91.7 inches
beatXP Vega1.43 inch Round AMOLED
6 more rows
Jan 4, 2024

Are cheap smartwatches worth it?

While they might not keep up with the best smartwatches in every aspect, the top-rated budget models might have all the features you need. Many of the best cheap smartwatches mirror smartphone notifications, track activity, control music playback and more. Some are older versions of models we've tested, too.

Do seniors need smart watches?

Smartwatches make it easy for seniors to quickly access important contacts and phone numbers because they sync directly to a wearers cell phone. Another, often overlooked, benefit of smartwatches is GPS tracking and real-time navigation.

What is senior watch?

GPS watch for Seniors

CALMEAN Senior Watch is a smartwatch for the elderly. Its main task is to inform the caretaker of the location of the senior they are caring for.

Should seniors wear Apple Watch?

An Apple Watch for yourself (or for elderly parents, especially those living alone) guards health and safety, with the added bonus of giving caregivers peace of mind with access to medical events and other useful information.

What watch do cardiologists recommend?

Top 3 features of best smartwatches for heart patients for you
Best smartwatch for heart patientsDisplay
Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Smart Watch1.46 inch AMOLED Always On
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm]1.78 inches
Fastrack Reflex Play Smart Watch1.3 inch AMOLED
Apple Watch Series 91.7 inches
6 more rows
Jan 4, 2024

What is the best Fitbit for a 70 year old woman?

Best Overall: Fitbit Sense 2

The Sense is more like the best health watch for seniors because of the in-depth health metrics and big, bright customizable screen.

Do seniors need a smartwatch?

Smartwatches make it easy for seniors to quickly access important contacts and phone numbers because they sync directly to a wearers cell phone. Another, often overlooked, benefit of smartwatches is GPS tracking and real-time navigation.

