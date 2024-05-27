75 Quick and Easy Instant Ramen Recipes Worth Trying (2024)

This may come as a surprise, but instant ramen is one of the most versatile items you can cook with. What was once a childhood treat and now an adult guilty pleasure, instant ramen fills you with that familiar comfort of being a kid. If you’re a fan of instant ramen noodles but not so much the flavouring packet, we’ve rounded up delicious instant ramen recipes you need to try. Not only are they tasty, they’ll totally transform instant ramen as you know it. You’re going to be shocked at all the upgrades you can make to instant ramen, from creating a rich, delectable soup to transforming it into a spicy stir fry dish topped with shiitake mushrooms and chicken. Check out these 75 awesome ideas and take your instant ramen to the next level!

15 Soup Instant Ramen Recipes

1. Quick Ramen Noodle Soup | Fifteen Spatulas

2. Ramen Chicken Noodle Soup | Delish

3. Upgraded Instant Ramen | Budget Bytes

4. Spicy Sriracha Ramen Noodle Soup | Baker by Nature

5. Miso Ramen with Corn and Eggs | Steamy Kitchen

6. Homemade Instant Noodle Cups | Kitchn

7. Classic Homemade Ramen | Delish

8. Instant Pot Jazzed-Up Ramen Noodle Soup | All Recipes

9. Ramen Noodle and Beef Soup | Ricardo

10. Shiitake Beef Ramen | Eat Pre

11. Chinese Chicken Soup | All Recipes

12. Asian Ramen Shrimp Soup | Taste of Home

13. Easy Vegan Ramen Noodle Soup | The Vegan 8

14. Souped Up Instant Ramen | BBC Food

15. Turkey and Noodle Tomato Soup | Taste of Home

15 Chicken Instant Ramen Recipes

1. Roasted Chicken Ramen | How Sweet It Is

2. Chicken Thai Noodle Bowls | Yummy Healthy Easy

3. Miso Ramen with Shiitake and Chicken | Fork Knife Swoon

4. Homemade Chicken Yakisoba | Budget Bytes

5. Easy Spicy Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup | Tablespoon

6. Thai Chicken Ramen | Cooking Classy

7. Easy, Flavourful Chicken Ramen | Fox and Briar

8. Thai Peanut Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup | Half Baked Harvest

9. 20-Minute Chicken Ramen Stir Fry | Inquiring Chef

10. Chicken Vegetable Ramen Noodles | Recipe Tin Eats

11. Teriyaki Chicken Ramen Noodles | Life Made Sweeter

12. One Pot Cashew Chicken Ramen | Creme de la Crumb

13. Fried Garlic Chicken Ramen Bowl | Mike’s Mighty Good

14. Instant Pot Chicken Ramen | Joyous Apron

15. Chicken Ramen Noodles in Peanut Soy Sauce | The Seasoned Mom

15 Beef Instant Ramen Recipes

1. Mongolian Beef Ramen | Delish

2. Crockpot Beef Curry with Noodles | The Wanderlust Kitchen

3. Beef Ramen Noodle Soup | Ali a la Mode

4. Quick Asian Beef Ramen Noodles | Recipe Tin Eats

5. Deluxe Instant Ramen with Beef and Vegetables | Spice the Plate

6. Mongolian Meatball Ramen | Delish

7. Healthy Beef Ramen Noodles | What’s in the Pan?

8. Beef and Broccoli Ramen | Simply Recipes

9. Beefy Italian Ramen Skillet | All Recipes

10. Ramen Noodles with Marinated Steak and Broccoli | Foodie Crush

11. Beefy Ramen Noodles | Healthy Meal Plans

12. Shortcut Ramen with Beef and Mushrooms | Bon Appetit

13. Quick Beef Korean Ramen | Campbell’s

14. Spicy Thai Steak and Vegetable Stir Fry | All Recipes

15. Spicy Ramen with Beef and Bok Choy | Food Network

15 Pork Instant Ramen Recipes

1. Ramen with Bacon and Soft Boiled Eggs | Yes to Yolks

2. Pea and Pancetta Ramen “Risotto” | All Recipes

3. Hoisin Pork Tenderloin | Taste of Home

4. Bacon and Egg Ramen | How Sweet Eats

5. Instant Pot Pork Belly Ramen | Sprinkles and Sea Salt

6. Ramen Carbonara | All Recipes

7. Pork Noodle Soup | Taste of Home

8. Tonkatsu Shoyu Ramen | All Recipes

9. Braised Pork Ramen | Food Network

10. Mushroom Prosciutto Ramen Noodles | Yummly

11. Pork Edamame Soup | Taste of Home

12. Spicy Pork Instant Pot Ramen | Cake n’ Knife

14. Gingery Pork Ramen | Yummly

15. Pork and Ramen Stir Fry | Taste of Home

15 Vegetarian Instant Ramen Recipes

1. Quick Homemade Ramen with Fresh Veggies | Pinch of Yum

2. Miso Ramen with Roasted Vegetables | Chow Hound

3. Parmesan Garlic Ramen | Delish

4. Easy Vegan Ramen | Minimalist Baker

5. Healthy Homemade Kimchi Ramen | Divine Healthy Food

6. Sesame Peanut Butter Noodles | The Wholesome Dish

7. Vegetable Ramen | Mooshu Jenne

8. Spicy Ramen with Tofu | Pinch of Yum

9. 15-Minute Garlic Butter Ramen Noodles | Half Baked Harvest

10. Vegetarian Miso Ramen | Love and Good Stuff

11. Vegan Curry Ramen Noodles | Midwest Foodie

12. Fast and Easy Tofu Lo-Mein | All Recipes

13. Ramen Stir Fry with Broccoli and Red Pepper | The Stingy Vegan

14. Instant Pot Ramen Bowls with Edamame and Tofu | Peas and Crayons

15. Quick Vegetarian Ramen | Kroll’s Korner

Give your instant ramen a major upgrade with these delicious recipes. Whether you’re in the mood for soup, meat or vegetables, there are plenty of ways to transform instant ramen into a dish that is simply delicious!

