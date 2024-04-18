Soft Glazed Gingerbread Cookies—Recipe Review — The Fond Life (2024)

Stir together flour, cocoa, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and pepper into a medium bowl.

In a stand mixer with paddle attachment, beat butter on medium speed until creamy and fluffy. Slowly add sugar while mixer is running and continue to mix until smooth.

Scrape down the sides, add the egg, and mix on low until fully incorporated.

Add molasses and corn syrup and mix on medium until incorporated and scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Add in flour and mix on low until ingredients are well incorporated and a dough forms that starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl.

Remove dough, to a piece of lightly floured wax paper, place a large piece of wax paper on top, and then roll out to 1/8” thickness, and rest overnight in the fridge.

*Note: Tartine calls for 1/3” thickness but I found this to be too thick for my preferences.

Preheat oven to 350 degree as line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Remove the top wax paper from your dough, lightly flour the surface and roll your patterned rolling pin over the dough and cut into squares. Alternatively, you can imprint your cookies with a cookie stamp, cut them out with a biscuit cutter, and then re-work & roll out the dough and repeat the process to use all of your dough.

Bake until slightly darkened along the sides and still soft in the middle. For a chewy cooky, I recommend taking them out earlier because they continue to firm up after taking them out of the oven. For a crispy cookie, let them bake until the middle is starting to firm up. My 2.5” cookies took exactly 9 minutes to have the perfect chew to them. It will depend on the thickness of your dough and size of your cookie.

To make the glaze, sift your sugar into a bowl, add 2T of water and whisk until smooth.