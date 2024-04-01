Chocolate Italian Wedding Cookies Recipe (2024)

No one knows how or why the cookie table became a wedding tradition in Pittsburgh. Some believe the Italians started it, others the Europeans and many theorize it began during the Depression when wedding cakes weren't as common; Guests contributed cookies so the expense of an elaborate cake didn't fall on one family. Regardless of the provenance, for as long as anyone there can remember, wedding receptions have featured the tables, laden with dozens of homemade old-fashioned offerings like lady locks, pizzelles and buckeyes. These lightly-spiced chocolate-walnut cookies, part of the spread at Laura Gerrero and Luke Wiehagen's Steeltown wedding in 2009, are topped with a simple confectioners' sugar glaze and chocolate sprinkles. —Ron Lieber

Featured in: The Wedding? I’m Here for the Cookies